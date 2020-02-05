Why Xilinx May Not Yet Have Hit Bottom

Yet with all this bad news, there is reason to think that more bad news could be in store for Xilinx.

The company announced a reduction in its workforce, lowered its outlook and revealed that 5G is not going as hoped for.

Xilinx (XLNX) reported its Q3 FY2020 quarterly results on January 28. Not much was expected from Q3 since Xilinx had already issued weak guidance for the quarter. Nevertheless, the stock dropped after the earnings release since the company's outlook was worse than expected. However, Xilinx remains positive that Q3 will be the bottom with better times ahead. Why this may turn out to be too optimistic will be covered next in greater detail.

Q3 FY2020 earnings

Q3 was expected to be weak and double-digit declines in both revenue and net income are consistent with that. Revenue decreased by 10% YoY to $723M. GAAP net income dropped by 32% YoY to $162M. More weak results are expected and Xilinx lowered its outlook accordingly. Q4 guidance calls for revenue of $750-780M, a decline of 8% YoY at the midpoint. Since revenue for the first three quarters amounted to $2,406M, revenue for all of FY2020 is expected to be $3,156-3,186M.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $723M $833M $800M (13%) (10%) Net income $162M $227M $239M (29%) (32%) (non-GAAP) Revenue $723M $833M $800M (13%) (10%) Net income $171M $240M $237M (29%) (28%)

Source: Xilinx

Q3 FY2020 earnings call

Management reiterated its previous call that Xilinx will recover in Q4 after hitting bottom in Q3. From the Q3 earnings call:

We still believe Q3 will be our low quarter for fiscal 2020 from a revenue perspective."

A transcript of the Q3 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

So far, everything is more or less in line with expectations. But what came next was not. From the Q3 earnings call:

However, our revenue recovery is now expected to be more gradual than we had anticipated at the start of the last quarter."

In addition, Xilinx announced layoffs as a result of the headwinds confronting it.

Given the more persistent revenue headwinds we’re facing, we’re taking several actions to drive structural operating efficiencies across the company. We plan to reduce our global workforce by approximately 7% to a targeted reduction of force and meaningfully slower attrition replacement. In addition we are taking several actions to reduce discretionary spend and realize additional operating efficiencies across the business."

The change in outlook was driven primarily by the Wired and Wireless Group (WWG). The WWG segment was the weakest in Q3 with a decline of 18% YoY, more than anyone else.

End markets Share of revenue YoY A&D, Industrial and TME 40% (10%) Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer 19% 10% Wired and Wireless Group 31% (18%) Data Center Group 9% 8% Channel 1% -

Source: Form 10-Q

Furthermore, it seems that the rollout of 5G is not going the way Xilinx expected it to.

The most significant change for outlook is in WWG. We now expect Q4 revenue from both wired and wireless customers has declined more than previously anticipated. The additional negative impact to our wireless business are a result of a slowdown in 5G rollout across multiple regions as many operators take a pause before the next wave of infrastructure deployment. In addition, wired revenues are being impacted by a broad based weakness in demand across multiple customers. Now, that these headwinds are in addition to the impact of the loss of revenue from Huawei since last may. We now expect WWG revenue to be down in FY 2020 versus FY 2019."

Xilinx also changed its stance on Huawei. The loss of revenue from Huawei is seen as having a more permanent character.

Huawei remains on the entity list. but I really think that from that perspective, we don’t think about that is even if that were to change in the entity list that account revenue would be at levels that it used to be. I think it’s just the reality of it and that’s how we think about it now."

Xilinx had in the past stated that Huawei would be hard-pressed to live without Xilinx. Other people apparently disagreed with this assessment and offered contrasting views. For instance, this article explores this topic in further detail.

Xilinx now seems to be more open to the idea that its initial assessment of Huawei and what it's able to do may have been misplaced. Xilinx may not only have lost a major customer, but Huawei could cause other headwinds, especially as it relates to 5G. This article covers this issue in greater detail.

Telecommunications is a weak spot for Xilinx

The Q3 quarterly report makes it clear that the telecommunications sector is causing problems for Xilinx. According to CEO Victor Peng, a "perfect storm" led to things being the way they are. Most egregious to Xilinx has to be the "slowdown in 5G rollout across multiple regions."

A stalled rollout is not what was expected from Xilinx. A big part of the bull case for Xilinx rests on the perception that the company stands to benefit from 5G as a supplier of essential components needed in 5G base stations and other infrastructure.

The slowdown stands in sharp contrast to the Chinese market where local media reports claim rapid deployment of 5G. According to a recent article, China could add anywhere from 400,000 to 1,000,000 5G base stations in 2020 to extend its lead as the country with the largest 5G network. These two different accounts of how 5G is doing seems to suggest that Xilinx is missing out on the 5G rollout in China.

Xilinx may once again be off in its assessment

Nevertheless, Xilinx expects market conditions to improve, if only at a slower pace. Q4 FY2020 is expected to show improvement with Q3, the low point. However, this assessment on the part of Xilinx may turn out to be too optimistic. It has been suggested that demand for products from Xilinx was artificially inflated in the months prior to the imposing of trade sanctions on companies from China in May 2019. This article elaborates on this issue.

Remember that Q4 FY2019 was the last quarter before Chinese companies like Huawei were added to the Entity List in May 2019 and cut off from U.S. suppliers. That quarter may therefore have been the peak of China's buying spree. That could have an impact on Y-o-Y comps in Q4 FY2020. Some of the increased demand may now be fading with trade restrictions in place.

Furthermore, there is reason to believe that this inventory building may have been going on for quite some time. In the tables below, we can see that Chinese imports of semiconductor chips were more or less stable in the four years up to 2016. From that year on, China increased its imports by as much as 37%. That number could have been higher if trade restrictions on China did not lower its chip imports in 2019.

Semiconductor imports by China 2019 $305B 2018 $312B 2017 $260B

Source: China customs statistics

Semiconductor imports by China 2017 $260B 2016 $227B 2015 $231B 2014 $218B 2013 $231B

Source: SOIConsortium citing China customs

Something seems to have happened in 2016 that caused China's imports, which had been relatively stable, to jump in the last several years. It's probably no coincidence that 2016 also happens to be the year that Donald Trump got elected as President of the United States.

President Trump's hard-line views on China predate his presidency. It's not inconceivable that Chinese companies started stocking up on inventories in anticipation of a possible dispute between the U.S. and China. This process accelerated in 2018 when the trade war started and signs emerged of an imminent "tech war" with companies like Huawei subject to trade restrictions.

China may not be the only one to have built excess inventories. With one party controlling both the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government, many companies anticipated that the 2017 tax cuts were not a matter of if but when. Companies were expected to increase their investments and spending with lower tax rates. Many increased their inventories as a result. Chip demand may have been pulled forward due to this.

Revenue FY2020 (projected) $3,156-3,186M FY2019 $3,059M FY2018 $2,467M FY2017 $2,356M FY2016 $2,213M FY2015 $2,377M

Source: Xilinx

From the table above, we can see that revenue at Xilinx jumped in FY2019 after staying flat for years. Note that FY2019 at Xilinx roughly corresponds with CY2018. The possibility arises that a big chunk of the revenue growth was not due to real demand, but inventory building. It's not clear which is which, but it's hard to see how the huge chip buying binge in China could not have affected Xilinx. According to the last available Form 10-K, China contributed $850M or 27.8% of $3059M in FY2019.

If inventory building did play a major role, the implication is that Xilinx will have to go through a period of declining revenue. Companies will need time to reduce the inventories they have accumulated for whatever reason. Xilinx should expect sales to disappoint in the meantime. Depending on how much of the revenue increase was due to real demand or simply stocking up, Xilinx may not be anywhere close to hitting bottom.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Xilinx is the largest supplier of FPGAs, an important component needed for 5G. As such, Xilinx is seen as a way to play the 5G rollout. In theory, demand should go up with 5G networks being deployed worldwide. Xilinx should therefore benefit from the upgrade to 5G. A big part of the bull thesis for Xilinx rests on this assumption.

But recent quarterly reports are putting a dent in that belief. Xilinx reports that its WWG segment is seeing a slowing down of the 5G rollout. On the other hand, 5G deployment is accelerating in China with Huawei the leading supplier of telecom equipment. This suggests that Xilinx is getting shut out of a large part if not all of the Chinese market, an important development since China was by far the largest market for 4G base stations and is expected to retain that position in the 5G era. Xilinx looks more and more like a casualty of the trade/tech war.

Xilinx is responding to recent events by scaling back expectations. The reduction in headcount suggests that Xilinx does not expect the 5G windfall to be as big as it once thought it would be. Xilinx does offer a glimmer of hope that the company will start to improve with Q3 behind us.

However, Xilinx may still be underestimating the impact of recent events. There may be a lot of chip inventory out there that has yet to be used. That could hold down demand for products from Xilinx for quite some time. In addition, Huawei remains a wildcard. If Huawei can supply equipment that does not need Xilinx, the latter could be experiencing headwinds for far longer than it anticipates.

With all this in mind, it's best to remain neutral and stay on the sidelines. There is a lot of uncertainty hanging over Xilinx. The company has already had to change some of its previous statements on a number of issues. Odds are that we have not seen the last of these changes and corrections.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.