Amigo Holdings PLC: Avoid This Problem

The most important being that I think the entire sector it works in is going to be regulated away.

Amigo Holdings PLC (OTCPK:AMHLF) is a mess.

Sometimes a mess in a company is an opportunity for us who can read it properly. It's possible to short, say, by buying put options, if we think the mess is going to continue to work out badly.

Sometimes though, to paraphrase Freud on cigars, a mess is just a mess. At which point, given that we'll not know the next direction of the stock price, it becomes something to simply avoid. That's my reading of what is happening at Amigo Holdings PLC. Interesting things are happening, yes, but probably not things we want to get involved in.

My medium term prediction is that, absent an opportunistic takeover, the stock is going to go to zero.

My first warning

I first warned on Amigo back in September when it was at 80 pence. That problem was that the much-vaunted new way to lend wasn't, in fact, all that new.

The basic business idea is to be offering high-risk loans to low credit borrowers. The trick is that friends and or family sign on as guarantors of the loan. OK, this has been done in the US before now, but it was a newish trick for the UK. The loan book boomed and an IPO occurred.

The problem is/was that repayments didn't equally boom. Which is a problem if you're lending out money. The reason being that old, old banking problem. So old that Adam Smith actually pointed it out when he published in 1776. The people willing to pay high interest rates (Amigo's were up to 49%) are exactly those more likely not to repay. Or, to put the same problem another way, there are many fewer creditworthy borrowers of money than there is money available to lend them.

That means getting money out the door isn't the banking problem, nor is being good at it the solution. Rather, it's getting is back in the door later which is the problem. Not solving that problem isn't solving the banking problem.

My second warning

This was only last month, in December. Here the price was down to around 60p, and the further problem was noises from the regulator.

Various payday loan companies have been entirely driven out of business (Wonga is only one of them) by changes in regulation recently. This has also long been true in certain states in the US. By limiting the possible APR of short-term and low-sum loans to low-credit borrowers to 36% - a common enough practice - there is a plurality of US states in which payday loans simply aren't available, don't exist. At least not on any legal basis, they don't.

My worry was that the noises the same regulator was making would lead to Amigo's market entirely disappearing. The insistence was likely to be that the implications of a guarantee be very much more clearly explained, leading to very many fewer people being willing to make such a guarantee. The end of the business model, therefore.

To cover the riskiness of the loans without the guarantee, the interest rate would have to be much higher, running into the same regulatory problem that closed down the payday loan companies. And if people won't sign the guarantees, then where is the business?

The third warning

And now, here is my third. The majority shareholder has announced that he's willing to sell, lock, stock and barrel:

Amigo has been informed by Richmond Group Ltd ("RGL"), the Company's controlling shareholder, that it is a willing seller of its 60.66% holding in Amigo and, as a result, the Company has today launched a strategic review and formal sale process with a view to maximising value for its shareholders which may result in a sale of the Company or a sale of some or all of the Company's business.

The effect of this is that, of course, the stock price has dropped again:

(Amigo Holdings PLC stock price from London Stock Exchange)

In English, the technical term for this is "playing silly buggers," although it's possible to use other phrases.

One suspicion is that the dominant (and founding) shareholder seeks to depress the price before making an offer for the company.

The Times' opinion

This is roughly what The Times thinks:

At the float, Mr Benamor took out £305 million from a business now valued at £231 million. Failing a sale, why would he buy it back? It would be cheaper to buy just over 14 per cent in the market and force a delisting. Indeed, anyone would think he was trying to drive the share price down, given Amigo’s remarks on the “increased pressure on our business” from the Financial Ombudsman. As noted here before, investors don’t really need Amigos like Mr Benamor.

There are plenty of willing sellers out there in the market. It would be simple enough to purchase that 14% and then force that delisting.

The Financial Times

The Financial Times is also less than taken with the stock.

Though Amigo maintained its guidance for loan book growth and impairments for the nine months to December 2019, management is concerned by increased pressures on its business and a “continual evolution” in the response of the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), which handles customer complaints. In the first half of 2019, the FOS received 266 customer complaints about Amigo, up from 117 in the same period in 2018. Complaints involving the guarantor loan product - in which Amigo is the dominant market player - also rose in the three months to June 2019, while the proportion of cases upheld climbed to 83 per cent, up from 32 per cent in the previous financial year. The broader regulatory environment remains uncertain.

It's this regulatory environment that is driving my pessimism about the stock. The current offer for sale by the dominant shareholder I regard as almost a sideshow; certainly at best it's a byproduct of the regulatory change I think is coming.

Amigo Holdings going to zero

This is not a recommendation to go short. I am unsure of time spans here. But we do have to recall that certain forms of lending have been regulated out of existence. As the Federal Reserve points out here, payday loans effectively don't exist in a significant portion of US states. They cost more than 36% APR to make, where the price ceiling is 36% APR, therefore, they don't exist. That consumers might prefer they did exist is met with just a shrug.

Much the same happened to Wonga and other providers in the UK market. Regulation was changed as to what charges could be, what interest rates were allowable. Those companies no longer exist.

Lenders being regulated out of business is a real thing. And my intuition is that soon enough, certainly over the next few years, this is going to happen to Amigo. It's worth noting, as the FT does, that Amigo is by far the largest player in this market. And we can see that the regulator is already making noises about changing that regulatory system.

My view

My view, an opinion, is that there's a talking down of the price going on here. Purchases which either lead to or increase control above 2% of the stock - so, a rule in play here - can't be at a lower price than has been recently paid by the same buyer. So, talk the stock price down and then move in to force that delisting.

We could think this is a shorting opportunity, but I'm not strong enough in my cynicism to recommend that here.

I think it's also obvious that if the move is simply to delist - rather than buy out the entire stock issue - then this is simply not a business where we want to end up with a holding of that delisted stock. Minority shareholder in this company operating privately? No, thank you, but no.

It's possible that the offer to sell the entire stake might flush out a buyer, but I doubt it very much. As we can see from the stock price itself, the general view is that the regulatory tightening is going to increase and the long-term future just isn't there.

My view is simply that this is a mess to avoid.

Over and above the tactical moves being made about the stock price in the short term - is it a real offer to sell or a tactic to lower the price for further purchases? - I don't think the market niche is going to exist for long. I expect guarantor loans, as with payday loans, to be regulated out of existence. Not so much directly as by making them uneconomic, which has much the same effect.

The investor view

There's a possibility that the outstanding stock - or at least a portion of it - could be taken out by the controlling shareholder. But at what price? Shorting from here would be a heck of a gamble, even if that controlling stockholder really is trying to push the price down.

I can also imagine that there won't be a full offer unless there's a significantly lower price, meaning any holdings risk being transferred into a delisted company.

Then, there's that longer-term view that the end destination is zero.

This is simply something to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.