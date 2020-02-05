Royal Dutch Shell: Disappointing Results Should Not Detract From Solid Operational Performance

Against a weak macro environment, Shell showed tremendous resilience, which is the result of the company being a much more efficient manufacturer.

Investment Thesis

Despite the disappointing figures reported for the fourth quarter 2019, a slow-down in the pace of the share buyback and potentially worse to come at the macro level, Royal Dutch Shell’s underlying operational performance looks solid. The company has shown tremendous resilience in the face of a deteriorating environment, generating enough cash to fund its financial obligations. Although a worsening of the economic environment will have significant short-term negative effect on the company’s ability to generate cash, given already low oil and gas prices, Shell’s solid fundamentals point to a bright future when prices finally recover.

Disappointing Results

Shell reported a 50% fall in net profit compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, a significant reduction in operating cash flow for the full-year 2019 and announced that it will slow the pace of its current share buyback program from USD 2.75 billion to USD 1 billion per quarter. Additionally, it signaled that a fallout from the epidemic in China could have a negative impact on cash flow of as much as USD 7 billion. Shares have tumbled accordingly, with the B shares now yielding more than 7%.

Yet, I was not surprised with the results, on the contrary, looking at the underlying operations, the figures show a continuous improvement in the oil major cash-generating machine.

Shell’s Magic Words: Dividend and Cash Flow

When we talk about Shell we talk about big dividends and big cash flows: the company is the largest dividend payer on the planet, and its shares have been yielding more than 6% for years. Not surprisingly, the company strives to maximize its cash flow to meet its large financial obligations.

Shell generated USD 42.18 billion in operating cash flow in 2019. While this is down from 53.09 billion in 2018, the last time the company generated such amount of money was in 2014 (USD 45.04 billion), when oil was trading around USD 100 per barrel. In 2019 the average price for oil was USD 64. If we look in retrospect, we can see the terrific improvement this company has achieved since prices bottomed in 2015.

In practice, Shell is now able to churn out a considerable amount of cash notwithstanding the declining price of the commodities it sells, especially natural gas, where prices are at the lowest level in a decade.

After years of heavy spending, Shell has become an efficient manufacturer: quite frankly, this should be obvious for commodity producers, since the only thing they can control are costs. But oil majors, relying on their downstream operations when upstream faltered, could usually recover their lack of efficiency.

Well, this time downstream is not helping big oil. The real culprit of Shell’s miss is not upstream or gas, as the price trend might point, but downstream.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell Q4 2019

The dismal performance of Shell’s downstream operations is attributable to a weak economic environment and maintenance at a key refinery in the Netherlands. Unless the economic outlook deteriorates dramatically, it is reasonable to assume a recovery in 2020 as refining operations normalize.

Depreciation, Capital Expenditure and Cash Flow

Shell full-year net income for 2019 was USD 16.43 billion, whereas operating cash flow was USD 42.18 billion (Source: Royal Dutch Shell Q4 2019). The difference is for the most part attributable to depreciation, which amounted to USD 23.92 billion. In capital-intensive businesses, such as energy, or utilities, depreciation is usually considered an inflow of cash; i.e., it represents a massive accounting cost which nevertheless does not constitute a cash expenditure.

However, this is true only insofar as the company does not need to replace the incurred depreciation entirely, otherwise the fictitious inflow of cash is then offset by a very real cash outflow, generally represented by capital expenditure. If that happens, the massive operating cash flows that capital-intensive businesses flaunt on their cash flow statements quickly evaporate, sometimes even leading to a net cash outflow.

Shell is a tale of two stories, and there is no better measure of efficiency than the improvement that the company has made in extracting more cash from its existing assets.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

Up to 2014, capital expenditure was destroying the beneficial effect of depreciation on cash flow, as the company overspent during years of high commodity prices in search of growth. However, as the oil price crashed in 2015, Shell reined in spending, with the result that depreciation quickly started to generate cash, or better, the company was able to churn out more cash from the same asset base.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

By keeping capital expenditure under control while at the same time delivering strong operating cash flow, Shell returned to generate good organic free cash flows, out of which dividends to shareholders are paid.

Source: Author based on Morningstar (figures in the table in USD billions)

Regarding 2019, I believe we will have to wait until the audited figures in the annual report 2019 are released to make the final calculation; if anything, consider my estimate a conservative one: even by including the interests paid and received, my figure for the 2019 free cash flow is USD 18.26 billion, whereas for Morningstar it is USD 20.1 billion.

Details apart, the takeaway is clear: Shell chased growth when the oil price was high and costs went out of control; both reserves and production declined, and the company was not able to generate significant amount of free cash flow. When oil prices crashed, Shell had to reallocate capital in difficult conditions.

Source: Author based on Shell Annual Reports

The acquisition of BG in 2016 lifted reserves and production, while a continuous focus on efficiency kept production at the highest levels in a decade, notwithstanding the dramatic reduction in capital expenditure.

Higher cash generation capacity and dramatically reduced costs signed a return to high levels of organic free cash flow, despite the low-price environment.

However, past allocation mistakes have not disappeared, but unfortunately are still weighing on the balance sheet in terms of higher dividends and interest expense.

While dividend expenditure has slightly come down as a result of the share buyback program, and I expect it to continue to fall as the company executes, though at a slower pace, the interest expense has continued to soar.

It is imperative that Shell reverses that trend and I fully understand that management prioritizes debt reduction over share buyback. The company's considerable divestiture program has not dented production or its ability to generate cash, showing a business that is now able to thrive in a low-oil price environment. Management announced further divestment, totaling USD 10 billion for the 2019-2020 period, to be used mostly to pull down debt. The only negative in this tactic is the continuous reduction in the company’s oil and gas reserves, which now have a lifespan of eight years. While this would have been terrible news just ten years ago, if Shell is really committed to transforming itself into a different energy company for a low-carbon future, it might not be that bad after all.

The Bottom Line

After a tremendous performance in 2018, Royal Dutch Shell had a softer year in 2019, mostly attributable to a bad macro environment that does not seem to improve. However, after years of overspending, the Anglo-Dutch oil major has transformed itself into an efficient integrated energy company, with visible cash flow and production. In the last three years it has generated the highest levels of free cash flow in a decade, despite low commodity prices. Although past mistakes will continue to haunt the company for quite some time, weighing on its heavy financing cash flow, Shell looks poised for a bright future as oil and gas prices recover. While the selloff in the company's shares may have created an attractive entry point, dividend investors should also consider the short-term risks of a commodity producer, i.e. the lack of pricing power on the products it sells. As CEO Ben van Beurden recently said in a Bloomberg interview:

We need also to provide some self-help (…) discipline on costs, doing the right things, but at the same time the macro is just going to give us what is going to give us, and I cannot change that."

