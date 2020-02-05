Sentiment Speaks: Bitcoin Is Bottoming - What Are You Going To Do?

The market often provides opportunities to those willing to see them. Bitcoin is offering such an opportunity. We warned about this potential months ago. We are warning you again. What will you do in response?

In early January we shared that Bitcoin was making an attempt at forming a significant bottom. Specifically, we wrote the following:

Now we need to see $6665 hold to continue for us to believe this setup. Further, we need to see the market fill in the next degree five wave structure, ideally to $9840. While the rally to $7700 can be considered five waves, it took out no key resistance. Five waves to $9840 would mark a breach of key resistance.

After writing that last article the Bitcoin price has not seen lower than $6856. And the market began the rally towards the $9,840 region we expected to see. But, we did come up a bit short, as we only reached $9600 so far. While we haven’t breached key resistance at $9840, we have filled out five waves. This is bullish.

Time for a Pullback

In the coming days, likely within a week or two, we expect a correction/pullback to commence. This correction/pullback will be a smaller scale than the one that started in the middle of last year. And, to remain bullish, it must preserve the low struck in December at $6400. Though it may test that low, ideally it will hold over $7075 level, the 76.4% retrace of the prior rally.

Whether we move a little higher from here or not, this market is due for a pullback. But if we are correct regarding the market’s bullish structure, and we then hold that the $6400 low, it would mean we are at the beginning of the next phase of Bitcoin’s larger degree bull market, which will ultimately provide us with a breakout over six figures.

But, we don’t believe the move over $100K will be easy. There are other key resistance areas that we will need to watch along the way. A region between $16,000 and $20,500 near the all time highs should provide the next level of resistance. After that, a region near $40K will be key. Regardless, until the market fails near one of these resistance regions, our nominal target based on the $6400 low is $127,000.

GBTC Update

At this point in the article, I want to inform you that I wrote this article with Ryan Wilday, who runs our crypto-currency service and is our resident crypto expert at Elliottwavetrader. We continue to see strong subscriber interest in Ryan’s GBTC coverage, so we thought we should address that in this article as well. GBTC is the trust created by Greyscale Investments, which holds Bitcoin, but fluctuates in premium versus its holdings according to market sentiment.

Because Bitcoin is assumed to have bottomed at $6400, the same is assumed for GBTC. However, that bottom is best viewed as truncated, oftentimes a less reliable structure. GBTC’s premium saw a large decline from November to January 23, which normally affects the manner in which we calculate forward going targets for the product.

But after January 23 the market began to increase that premium quickly, and we saw a run in GBTC from $8.90 to $11.53, with little movement in Bitcoin, which resolved our issue regarding the lagging premium value.

Therefore, we expect a similar pullback in GBTC to be imminent, and as long as GBTC holds $8.30, we see a setup for a multi month increase to well over three figure prices. $14, $18, and $27 are some of the key levels where we’ll check its progress.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the bottoming pattern we outlined in our early January article has not only held, but has extended to fill in five waves. Those five waves may have completed, or may still see small extensions to our resistance region above $9800. However, given that this pattern is completed or nearing completion, a pullback should start soon, perhaps within the next week or two. But, as we have said for over a year, we ultimately expect Bitcoin to rally to over six figures, perhaps as early as 2020. We expect such levels by 2021 at the latest.

So, now, what will you do with this information? Are you still on the sidelines fearing Bitcoin’s volatility? Regardless of where you stand, you should at least recognize the reasonable probability for another strong multi-month rally in Bitcoin potentially about to resume. Provided we hold $6400, this may be the last time you see Bitcoin under $10,000 for a very long time. Therefore, this may be the last opportunity for some time to get on this train before it leaves the station.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me. Thank you.

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION! "Extremely informative, accurate, and enlightening. I highly recommend this service to any serious investor and or trader." (Simon Leary) "Very insightful...gives a great framework for both trading and investing the broader market." (Willy G) "If you are willing to put in the time and effort you will be rewarded with odds and probabilities that exceed the 50/50 coin flip and will generally beat the "fundamentalist" strategy of buy-and-hold investing." (FrankVdK1) CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.