LyondellBasell: Pay Attention To Valuation

Seen to company valuation, the positive upside making the company worth investing in is back. Potential conservative returns are in the double-digits.

A few months back, I went neutral on LyondellBasell (LYB). The reason was simple - the conservatively forecasted upside was gone, with any sort of positive future results relying far too much on an optimistic view on overall earnings growth.

Seeing the market climate and macro we're investing in, that's not a situation we want to put ourselves in. Instead, I prefer putting capital in companies at valuations which include even a conservative upside. Several investments made at such points over 2019 have produced excessive returns - and so that is what I look for in this market climate.

During large parts of 2019, LyondellBasell faced significant undervaluation. Let's see if the same sort of situation is approaching once more.

LyondellBasell 4Q19/FY19

In my last article on the company, covering 3Q19, I spoke on a situation where the company missed both its EPS and revenue targets somewhat, but the market price continued its positive trajectory above the $90/share-level.

Today, the situation is different, in no small part due to a pretty bad FY19/4Q19. The stock was tumbling as we spoke, and I'm quite pleased seeing such a turn of events for LYB.

(Source: LyondellBasell 4Q19/FY19 Presentation)

The simple fact is, most every metric dropped for FY19, with EBITDA, net income and sales leading the charge.

This was in part affected by integration costs, but these were really marginal, coming in at about $0.26/share. The lion's share of the EPS drop we're seeing comes from overall slow industrial demand and typical seasonality - not just unique to LYB. It's not as though the company missed the targets by the actual ~$2.5/share drop in diluted EPS. The weakness during 2019 was mostly forecast, though it was certainly overall weaker than the market expected.

The positives weren't absent either, however. Company results were supported by low-cost feedstock and overall margin improvements, as well as strong pricing for (among other things) naphtha and coke. One of the company's sub-segments, the Technology business, managed a record year for the company in terms of profits.

(Source: LyondellBasell 4Q19/FY19 Presentation)

When compared to comps and peers, the performance that the company delivered was actually pretty impressive, given the macro tendencies we've been seeing, and even a bad year macro-wise doesn't make a dent in the company's impressive $5.0B cash from operating activities. The company currently has a 12.5% FCF yield. The annual bridge in terms of cash generation and allocation is rock-solid.

(Source: LyondellBasell 4Q19/FY19 Presentation)

The real problem here was the overall state of the market, which impacted overall demand. There were also effects we can see from some specific areas, such as single-use plastics being phased out across the world. The company argues in the earnings call that there's little substitution here - but given what I'm seeing myself in Europe, that argument isn't really true. There are plenty of already-available single-use plastic substitutes on the market, and going forward, I expect this area to decline further - on a global scale.

There's also the demand for polypropylene, which has gone down in tandem with polyethylene and the overall slowdown in the automotive sector. There's also the simple fact that PE (polyethylene) conditions globally are reaching a critical point where margins appear to be below actual cash costs for many manufacturers (negative) - which of course will eventually turn into output reduction, a consequent inventory reduction followed by price increases. According to the company:

We're nearing that stage, in my opinion, and it seems to me that we should see some bounce. And as I said earlier, if you look at -- posted export prices of polyethylene from mid-December to mid-January, they have moved somewhat. So again, I think, these are all signs of trough conditions and there should be some bounce off of these really, really unusual loans. (Source: LyondellBasell Earnings Report, Bob Patel)

Historically, these negative trends have never lasted for very long.

Let me speak on the overall results we're seeing from LYB here at the moment.

While there is an overall lower demand for certain types of products that LyondellBasell provides, including single-use plastics and the like, the fact is that most of the negatives for the quarter and for FY19 when put into relation with 2017-2018 came from macro. This is further confirmed by the fact that LyondellBasell's peers are facing similar full-year declines, and in terms of these, LYB is actually outperforming on an annual basis.

(Source: LyondellBasell 4Q19/FY19 Presentation)

Just look at this.

The takeaway as I see it, and what will be guiding my stance on the company going forward, is to focus on the company's resilience and strength. While I'm certain we'll see macro-related pressure and continued volatility in the stock, the fact is that LyondellBasell's underlying operations have proven capable of extremely impressive generation of cash in all manner of business environments. The company is incredibly shareholder-friendly.

As I'm sitting here writing this article, the stock is down 6-7% due to the coronavirus as well as annual results. Few things in the market make me happier than seeing this - and I'll explain why in the next portion.

Valuation

So, in the face of FY19, we currently have this valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

On a 5-Y-basis, the company essentially touched its historical market-assigned fair value of ~9-10X, at which point I chose to back off as the potential upside dipped below 10% on a conservative basis.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Today, a simple earnings forecast using the estimates which with a 10% margin of error have never failed when it comes to FactSet analyst (In fact, the company beats them 75% of the time) show us a conservative 22.31% CAGR at a return to normal valuation. This means that the company could trade negatively until 2022, reaching a P/E of 7X, which is where it was during the major dip of 2019 (6.92X), and you'd still be raking in annual returns of 14% including dividends.

Now we're talking. The company could even tank to never-seen-before valuations of below 5X earnings without you suffering a loss of capital long-term, thanks to a well-covered and excellent dividend of currently 5%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I can even forecast a 1% earnings growth outside of potentially accurate earnings estimates, and returns on a conservative valuation basis (~9 times earnings) until 2025 are once again producing double-digit CAGR. This is what we want to see during a market such as this, where overvaluation lurks around every corner.

Using the historical basis of 9 times earnings for LyondellBasell, the company is currently undervalued around 16.2% on the basis of current earnings. The undervaluation to 2020E earnings, given that 2019 was a "dip" year, is currently at 23.67%, if these forecasts turn out to be accurate.

It is my stance that this sort of undervaluation is enough to once again be positive on LyondellBasell as a conservative investment. I'm more than prepared to put capital to work here.

I remind readers who wonder why a company expected to grow earnings 6-7% per year going forward only trades at a 9X earnings, that LyondellBasell does have an unfortunate, sordid recent past, where the company actually went bankrupt about 10 years ago. Since then, things have obviously recovered and are looking up. It's worth remembering this, however, when investing, and most importantly, know why the market is unwilling to grant LyondellBasell any sort of "normal" valuation. If the market was to accept 15 times earnings for LYB, the stock price would be twice its current level for the estimated 2020 earnings.

This brings us to the updated thesis.

Thesis

I believe that it's once again time to review LyondellBasell as a potential investment. The share price has teetered once more, and it's unlikely that FY19 will cause the stock to jump back fully to a 9X current P/E. The company can, as I see it, be considered safe despite its recent history.

Current earnings payout is below 40% in terms of earnings, and only above 40% in terms of FCF due to a bad 2019. I don't see any long-term worry here. The company's EPS has been showing an excellent trajectory over the past 10 years, and the company has nearly halved the number of shares outstanding since 2010. While margin pressures are experienced in the current market, neither the company's debt (2.18X net debt EBITDA) nor any other metric is particularly worrying in terms of safety.

Most importantly, LyondellBasell has proven itself to manage an operation that even in difficult times has the distinction of being able to produce impressive amounts of operating cash. This generation even during poor times manages to easily cover the maintenance CapEx, Dividend, debt downpayment, and even some investments. If the company can manage this during bad times, you only need to look at the EPS trends to see what it might do during good times.

I've been a LYB shareholder for some time now, and I intend to buy more following this news, as shares drop even more/stay at current levels. What I look for is at least a 10% annual conservative upside over the next few years, and we can find that here.

Because of that, I move from a "Neutral" to a "Bullish" stance and consider LyondellBasell a "Buy." The potential upside/return is now above 20% CAGR, on a conservative basis.

Stance

Due to the change in company valuation, LyondellBasell's potential upside is now once again significant. The company is a "Buy" at a "Bullish" stance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.