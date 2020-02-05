Sallie Mae: Not A GSE, But Don't Tell The Market

We think the narrative that private lending is being nationalized and student debt being out of control is more than priced in.

Add to the mix political discourse in regard to dispensing with all college costs, and an overhang on the stock is less shocking still.

SLM isn’t a GSE, although it used to be, and many investors likely still associate the name with the 2008 crisis.

The Business

Given Sallie Mae’s (SLM) history (and the company’s name), it’s understandable that investors might quickly assume SLM is a Government Sponsored Enterprise (NYSE:GSE), when in actuality, the company broke ties with the government years ago. As seen below, almost 95% of the loan book are private loans (with the others representing personal loans - none are federal). These are loans that have no ties to the government. The government does not back them in any way - SLM is separate and distinct from the government.

The history of Sallie Mae is actually rather straightforward. The entity was founded as a GSE in the 1970s, where it borrowed capital from the Treasury at below-market rates and could lend at attractive rates, dominating the market as a result. It received permission from the government to go private in 1997, which was finalized in 2004, and it spun off its debt collection and loan servicing unit in 2014.

As we stand today, Sallie Mae is just like any other public financial institution. Except that this one dominates over 50% of its entire end-market, is growing EPS by nearly 20%, has an ROE of 20%, and trades for an earnings multiple of 8x.

What an “Ick Factor” looks like

Truth be told, we’re not entirely surprised that this company can be had for a high-single digit P/E despite being covered by nearly every relevant equity research shop on Wall Street. One of the reasons being that investors aren’t normally too quick to forget a stock that nearly wiped them out, as SLM fell by >90% during the crisis.

Add to this political rhetoric entertaining the possibility of making college free nationwide and concerns with regard to students’ ability to repay the debt they incurred, and it’s little wonder why investors might be discounting a negative outlook for the business. After all, if the government is about to nationalize the entire industry or if student debt is currently in a bubble, perhaps an 8x multiple is too lofty.

Is there any relevance to these concerns?

In truth, of course there is. However, even in the most dire situation, SLM wouldn’t simply go away. As we’ll get to below, in the oversimplistic scenario where the government pays 100% of student tuition in the future, SLM could still have a business model. We think it likely that the government nationalizing public university tuition might create additional demand for this particular company. To illustrate, the vast majority of SLM’s customer base are middle- to upper-class families who contribute out of pocket to their student’s tuition and then borrow the rest. If all state colleges are subsidized in the future, it’s reasonable to assume a meaningful percentage of this demographic will choose to go to more expensive private schools, as there could be a decrease in the quality of state schools. A review of the increase in enrollment for private schools in K-12 might serve as a model if state universities were to become fully subsidized.

However, even this scenario isn’t our base case. On several conference calls and earnings transcripts, management has been asked about how free college would affect them. Firstly, it’s important to understand that the vast majority of lending is done by the federal government. Sallie Mae and other institutions provide what the company has called “gap financing” - or money needed by families in order to fill the gap between what the government provides, what scholarships the student gets, and what the family can contribute.

Additionally, the “free college” talking points are often misunderstood. As management elaborated on in a conference call, free college usually means free tuition. If a student is moving out of the house, tuition is merely one cost the student must incur. Other notable ones are housing, transportation, food, and spending money. Additionally, most government programs for free college aren’t universal - rather, they’re “means-tested”. Meaning, if your household income is above a certain threshold, you won’t qualify. In summary, SLM's CEO put it this way at a recent Investor Day:

Our customers come from stable middle-income households. They are the people who qualify, who have on average 747 FICOs. That is our target customer. That is not the target for free college.

And separately:

... and I talk about free college, they, as you know, mean free tuition. They typically mean free tuition at state universities.

Even a measure as drastic as free college isn’t likely to disrupt SLM’s current business model in a dire manner. How about the soaring increase in student debt? Is this a sustainable trend?

Truth be told, we’re not entirely sure. While it is true that overall loan growth has skyrocketed, just 4.76% of all student loans were delinquent as of Q1 2019. That suggests to us that if 95% people can pay their student loans, then perhaps the growth in student debt represents an investment in human capital, on net. Given how our credit economy works, perhaps the increase in student debt is actually indicative of a more productive, well-educated society. As more people are going to college now than ever before, it makes sense that there would be a subsequent rise in college debt. Seeing as this is a touchy, politicized topic, let us back up before we move on.

We aren’t saying that overall tuition costs shouldn’t come down (we will also refrain from the free college debate). However, we are well aware that political debates like this one are ripe for obfuscatory arguments. Meaning, we are well aware that statistics can be twisted to convey a particular argument to support a political cause. Looking at statistics like “average amount of debt per borrower” is obviously misleading, as the career prospects for an Ivy league student are likely drastically different than those of someone who went to a state school. In the following oversimplified example, is it really fair to take the average of a student with $200k in debt (Ivy Leaguer) and someone who has $20k and say the average is $110k per borrower?

Let us reiterate that we don’t hold a strong opinion on this matter. We only think that relevant statistics on complex manners such as this one can easily be manipulated to serve a political bias. Moreover, it is all too easy to serve your confirmation bias by seeking out anecdotal examples on the internet about people drowning in debt with a useless degree. We merely maintain that if one is responsible about how they go about financing their studies, then college can clearly have a positive NPV. As long as that remains to be the case, demand for education will continue to grow.

Bringing back the discussion to Sallie Mae, we don’t want to give the impression that we don’t think there is excess bloat in the higher-learning sector. There is a good argument in favor of such a viewpoint. However, what are the economic implications for this business? Afterall, SLM’s loan book is ~$23 billion - a far cry from $1.4 trillion in student loan debt (in case readers were still under the impression that it is a significant player in that field). We think many investors simply don’t understand this about SLM, due to the litany of factors potentially causing investors to overlook this business outlined above. SLM is a company whose percentage of loans that are cosigned is 87%, while the average FICO score of the borrower is 746. As detailed by the company, the private loan market only deals with a fraction of the overall student loan market.

Given SLM’s target market, it isn’t surprising that the company's assets are of high quality.

Management told us on the last conference call that it has temporarily stopped making Personal Loans (currently a ~$1 billion portfolio) in order to review how that portfolio is performing. Looking forward, the company expects to buy back $1.4 billion worth of stock over the next three years, driven by loan sales and earnings. Lower-bound guidance for 2020 EPS is $1.85. Assuming EPS growth of 7% (based off management commentary), we would have EPS of $2.27 in 3 years. For a financial company with SLM’s asset quality, return profile, and market dominance, we don’t think a simple market multiple of 15x is out of the question. That would give us a $34 stock in 3 years, representing a CAGR of 50%.

Clearly, this an optimistic outlook, as we assume multiple expansion and EPS growth. For our base case, we can assume no multiple expansion and EPS growth of 5%, resulting in EPS of $2.04. Assuming a multiple of 8x, that would get us a stock price of $16.32, or a CAGR of 17%.

Conclusion

No security is without its risks, however. Despite the many reasons why we believe SLM could potentially be an overlooked stock, this is an incredibly pro-cyclical business. If unemployment picks up and people can't pay their loans back, the business obviously gets hit. Additionally, while higher interest rates appear to be a positive for this business, the higher-order effects would potentially be that SLM's customers with variable rates might not be able to afford the higher payment.

All told, despite the cyclical risk SLM has, we think long term this stock will perform well. When you combine double-digit growth rates with a high-single digit earnings multiple, you have several tailwinds assisting you.

