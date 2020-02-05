Dollar Tree: Family Dollar Chain Is On The Verge Of A Turnaround

While Dollar Tree (DLTR) languished over the past few weeks, we did more research on the company, especially regarding its troubled Family Dollar segment. What we found really surprised us – Family Dollar had many similarities to Dollar General (DG), a much more successful dollar store. More interestingly though, we have found signs that Family Dollar could be close to a turnaround. With the implied value of Family Dollar being negative within Dollar Tree, the turnaround of Family Dollar could be an enormous catalyst for the valuation of Dollar Tree.

Family Dollar – the last few years

Even before the acquisition by Dollar Tree, Family Dollar was already underperforming, with declining gross and operating margins from the 2012-2014 period even as revenues continued to grow due to operating deleverage from falling comparable-store sales as well as a shift in product mix to lower-margin products.

After the acquisition, gross margins for Family Dollar slipped immediately. Since Dollar Tree includes occupancy and distribution costs into gross margins, the new standard caused the gross margins of Family Dollar to decline from around 33-34% to around 27%. Results did improve in 2017, which allowed the combined company to report the best results in years, but things quickly took a turn after that, with a variety of headwinds causing gross margin to decline into the 23-24% range.

Source: WY Capital, 10Q

Massive potential

We believe Family Dollar could potentially be worth much more than its current valuation if only it executed better.

Source: WY Capital, 10Q

Take a look at Dollar General. It is incredibly similar to Family Dollar, with virtually identical product mix, store size, etc. However, Dollar General stores perform far better than Family Dollar, with far higher margins (8% operating margins compared to 3% for FDO) and most importantly, more stable results.

Fortunately, while things haven't gotten better, Dollar Tree has realized that the situation is urgent and is taking action to try and improve gross margin through a variety of initiatives aimed at addressing the problems causing the gross margin decline.

Source: WY Capital, 10Q

For example, the company has hired a new asset protection expert to reduce shrink and is also optimizing its truckload inbound costs to reduce freight. Other headwinds like the markdowns should be resolved as the number of renovations and re-banners gradually declines. So far, things seem to be improving, with management guiding for gross margins to be flat in the back half of the year. In our last article, we talked about management’s new H2 renovation initiatives, but what we didn’t realize at the time was that H2 actually had the potential to be a game-changer for Family Dollar.

H2 renovation

Family Dollar started remodeling some of its stores to H2 in Q3 of last year. These remodels generally cost $100-150k, depending on the number of freezers and coolers added and depending on the amount of deferred maintenance that has to be completed.

Key components of the H2 renovations are $1 Dollar Stop or $1 Wow sections throughout the whole store; more freezer and cooler doors with a broader selection of products; new signage, new décor with improved queuing lines at checkout; better lighting, and much, much more.

According to management, the improved stores showed a greater than 10% comp in their first year and the company is satisfied with the sales performance coming into the 2nd year so far. Two-thirds of the comps are being driven by traffic (transaction counts and repeat purchases) and one-third is being driven by ticket. These are very impressive results, especially considering that the design has shown strong performance in more challenging locations. Management is focused on the top line so far to try and drive fixed cost leverage, but eventually, it expects margin improvements, though it doesn’t believe margins will hit Dollar Tree levels. So far the stores are margin-neutral, with margin improvements with the dollar items offset by margin declines by investing heavily in low margin items like frozen food. Management’s current goal for H2 is to maintain strong comps while improving margins by selling more discretionary items.

The H2 stores also drive greater loyalty, repeat business, and value perception. Customers surveyed seem to be shopping more often, spending more, and overall enjoying the new store environment. More than half of the H2 shoppers indicate that they’ll come back and spend more.

In the long run, management expects H2 stores to comp similarly to new stores. It started with 200 H2 stores at the end of 2018, has 1460 H2 stores at the end of Q3 2019, and expects to add another 1000 H2 stores in 2020. Over the long run, we believe H2 will be able to start turning around Family Dollar's dismal gross margins and overall increase the perceived valuation of the Family Dollar segment.

Valuation

Interestingly enough, profitable Family Dollar is worth less than $0 according to the market. Dollar General trades at 19x EV/Operating earnings at its current $39.7bil market cap, and if Dollar Tree (excluding Family Dollar) were to trade at this valuation, the market cap of Dollar Tree alone would be $24.5 bil, 20% higher than its current price.

This is despite Dollar Tree having higher gross margins, operating margins, and a more defensible and unique business model compared to Dollar General. The growth and level of stability of the Dollar Tree and Dollar General chains seem to be similar, hence why we used Dollar General as a comparable.

Takeaway

Overall, we believe the market is discounting the turnaround at Family Dollar. Management’s acceleration of store optimization initiatives and rollout of H2 stores make us very optimistic that margins should eventually improve. As the perceived value of Family Dollar increases, this should be a catalyst that drives appreciation in Dollar Tree's share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.