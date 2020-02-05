FX Weekly: Dr. Copper Is Pricing In Further Economic Weakness

Macro News

Global: The loosening financial conditions combined with the slight recovery in fundamentals eased market participants’ anxiety in the second half of last year. The yield curve started to steepen again in the last four months of 2019 and the US dollar was starting to give up some of its strength (see chart). We also saw a strong correlation between US equities and the USDCNY; a stronger yuan was constantly associated with higher US equities. However, growing concerns about potential for coronavirus to spread has eventually reversed the last 6-month trend and participants have been rushing to safe havens in January. The US 10-year has broken a few short-term support lines and is on its way to retest its 2019 lows at 1.45% (currently flirting with the 1.50% level) while gold keeps testing new highs. The amount of negative-yielding debt has also started to rise sharply in the past few weeks to nearly USD 14 trillion, emphasising the value of the precious metal. Another surprising move in January was on copper; the industrial metal has fallen by another 12 percent in the past two weeks, significantly diverging from Chinese fundamentals. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the Citi China economic surprise Index and copper have been strongly co-moving in the past two years until January; is copper pricing in sharp downward revisions in the economic activity for the months to come?

In order to avoid a sudden slowdown in the economic activity, the PBoC decided to lower the 7-day and 14-day reverse repo rates by 10bps to 2.4% and 2.55%, respectively, and recently injected 1.2tr CNY worth of liquidity into the market.

UK: Despite the low inflation rate and the recent downward revisions in its growth forecasts for the next 3 years, the Bank of England has decided to keep its benchmark rate steady at 0.75% (MPC voted 7 vs. 2). Following Carney’s dovish speech last month, the implied probability of a potential cut started to rise significantly in the last two weeks of January. However, we were not convinced that the BoE would cut rates as the MPC has still got some time to readjust in case uncertainty starts to rise again. We saw recently that business confidence has rebounded strongly in the beginning of 2020, with the CBI quarterly gauge of manufacturing optimism rising to +23, its highest level since 2014. In addition, Deloitte’s CFO survey recently recorded its biggest-ever increase in optimism in its 11-year entire history.

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries decreased sharply in the week ending January 28th, by 300K to 1.04 million contracts. Uncertainty around coronavirus has pushed investors to repatriate some of their wealth towards safe assets such as US bonds. Short interest could continue to decrease in the coming weeks if US long-term yields reach new lows.

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: We got stopped on our long position on EURUSD as the US dollar received strong bids on the back of growing concerns about the coronavirus. The single currency remains significantly undervalued relative to the US dollar according to a range of ‘fair’ value metrics; however, we do not want to be short the dollar in this current environment. We will wait for the virus to stabilise in order to take a new long position.

EUR/GBP: The GBP strength in recent months on the back of an improvement in business sentiment in the UK has pushed EURGBP back to the lows of its 3-range of 0.8310–0.93. Even though a lot of news associated with Brexit has been interpreted positively by market participants in recent months, we are still cautious on the pound and we think it could be a good time to buy EURGBP if the pair falls below 0.84.

USD/JPY: The Japanese yen also received strong support in the past two weeks against the US dollar and other main crosses such as the Aussie and the euro. USDJPY went down almost two figures in January to 108.50, next support stands at 106.90, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70. We will wait for lower levels to buy the pair on dips.

Gold (GLD): We took profit on our short gold position before the rise in uncertainty pushed the precious metal to new highs, breaking through the 148 resistance. The fall in real yields (with the rise of the total amount of negative-yielding debt) was also an important factor behind the recent gold strength; real yields in the US are back below zero (-7bps for the 10Y TIPS). We may consider shorting some in case the macro environment stabilises in the coming weeks.

USD/CHF: The Swiss franc has also remained strong lately, falling by 3 figures after oscillating around 0.9920 in the last few months of 2019. The franc is getting expensive both against the US dollar and the euro, hence it would be good to long some if the pair reaches new lows in the near term.

Chart Of The Week

In the past 2 years, the lagged effect of quantitative tightening combined with the rise in uncertainty around the world has constantly been reducing growth expectations and raised preference for safe havens such as the US Treasuries and the US dollar. Even though fundamentals have started to recover slightly in the second half of 2019, business sentiment and surveys have continued to weaken and are currently at their lowest levels in 11 years. In addition, capital expenditures have also been heading south in the past year and it seems that the little push we saw after Congress introduced the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in November 2017 is actually over.

Hence, investors have been questioning if consumption growth in the US could continue to remain strong in 2020. This chart shows that the Conference Board measure of CEO confidence has been significantly declining in the past 12 months and has historically acted as a good 12-month leading indicator of consumer confidence (University of Michigan). Should we worry about consumer confidence in the US?

