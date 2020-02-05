Centamin Egypt: Digging Into The Q4 Earnings Report

It was a challenging year for quite a few African gold miners, and Centamin Egypt (OTCPK:CELTF) wasn't spared, after falling behind in Q3 with slower mining rates than anticipated. The company missed its FY-2019 production guidance midpoint by 5%, and also came in 2% higher than its cost guidance mid-point. Fortunately, for investors, management is quite confident looking forward, with FY-2020 guidance forecasting 9% year-over-year production growth, and all-in sustaining costs also expected to drop slightly. While the operational challenges last year were indeed a hiccup, Centamin Egypt has an unrivaled balance sheet and dividend yield in the industry, making the stock a continued buy the dip candidate on sharp drops. Therefore, as long as the company can get back on track for 2020, investors being patient and waiting for 15% dips to buy should be rewarded.

(Source: DailyNewssEgypt.com)

Centamin Egypt reported its Q4 and FY-2019 results last week and finished the year with one of the most impressive balance sheets among the intermediate gold producers. It ended 2019 with $349 million in cash with no debt, while paying out $115 million in dividends to shareholders in FY-2019. However, these strong results were overshadowed by misses on both the production and cost fronts, with the company producing 480,529 ounces of gold in FY-2019, 5% below its initial production guidance mid-point of 505,000 ounces. On the cost side, all-in sustaining costs came in at $943/oz, just over 2% above the cost guidance mid-point of $920/oz. While these are still very respectable figures, ideally, shareholders are going to want to see costs come down a little more going forward. Currently, the company is producing at just 3% below the industry average and well above most of its African peers like Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF), Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), and Teranga Gold Corp. (OTCQX:TGCDF), which are all producing at $900/oz or less.

(Source: Company website)

Fortunately, Centamin Egypt has an antidote to reduce costs going forward, with the installation of a solar plant expected in the first half of 2020, as well as optimizations focused on both its open-pit and underground operations. While it's too early to give concrete figures on the benefits from the solar plant, the reduced reliance on fossil fuels should help with savings of $9-10 million per year, or a low-single digit percent tailwind to all-in sustaining costs going forward. The expected payback for the solar plant is four years or less. In terms of open-pit improvements, the company is working to optimize waste dump routes and haulage locations going forward. Also, Centamin is working on further driving production fleet productivity. Overall, and if successful, these improvements should be able to pull all-in sustaining costs below $870/oz by FY-2021.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart above, annual gold production peaked at 551,000 ounces in FY-2016 and has been on a moderate decline since. However, FY-2020 mid-point guidance provided by the company has projected 525,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $895/oz, translating to 9% production growth and a 5% reduction in costs for FY-2020. If the company can meet on these figures, this would be a significant improvement from what was a satisfactory year for operations in FY-2019. It is worth pointing out that Centamin Egypt has had tremendous success in building its resource base, however, and has one of the longest life of mines in the sector for an intermediate producer. Currently, the company has over 15 million ounces of resources at Sukari, Batie West, and Doropo, with a 15-year mine life at its flagship Sukari mine. Therefore, while it fell a little behind on production in FY-2019, exploration success has offset this a little.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted in its earnings call, the company will continue to mine from the high-grade Stage 4 ore in FY-2020, with some pre-stripping for Stage 5 mining as well. From a capital expenditures standpoint, FY-2020 will be an expensive year, with $190 million in capital expenditures planned. This is a massive jump from the $94 million spent in FY-2020 and is tied to at least $40 million going towards the solar power plant, increased resource growth exploration, and the construction of a second tailings storage facility. Fortunately, Centamin Egypt's balance sheet and substantial growth in free cash flow will allow the company to complete these initiatives without any need to take on debt, or for further dilution.

The other positive catalyst for FY-2020, in addition to moderate production growth and cost reduction initiatives, is that we should see continued news out of the company's exploration pipeline, from the ABC Project, Batie West, and Doropo. Centamin Egypt currently has over 6.6 million ounces of gold across Batie West and Doropo, and this provides the company significant potential for organic growth going forward. The next milestone is the Kilosegui resource at Doropo, which is 30 kilometers southwest of the company's current Doropo Project resource. For FY-2020, Centamin Egypt plans to spend just shy of $20 million on its exploration projects outside of Sukari.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Centamin Egypt had a slightly underwhelming year in the operations department, the company has a bright future, with a few different catalysts as we head into 2020. The most critical catalyst will be delivering on its cost reduction initiatives, and ideally getting the solar power plant constructed by the end of FY-2020, to start driving even lower costs as the company heads into FY-2021. If the company can meet its guidance, which is back-end weighted for FY-2020, the stock remains very reasonably valued at current levels. Let's see if the technical picture is confirming this.

As we can see from the monthly chart below, Centamin Egypt is building out a multi-year cup and handle base, and continues to show commitment to staying above its 20-month moving average (green line). This is a positive development, as the 20-month moving average is one of the most reliable barometers for the direction of the long-term trend - as long as the bulls continue to defend this at the C$1.90 level. Currently, the 20-month moving average is attempting to turn up after nearly two years of trending lower, which is a bullish sign if this continues.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While cup and handle bases do not always forecast higher prices, large bases like this often result in a move higher, and the current chart is certainly constructive. However, as noted, the bulls are going to need to defend C$1.90 on a monthly close to keep this thesis alive, as a monthly close below C$1.90 would be a bearish development and begin to erode this current setup. Therefore, for investors looking to add the name to their portfolio, the lowest-risk area to be looking to buy the stock is as close as possible to this 20-month moving average.

Centamin Egypt continues to remain a Tier-2 miner in the gold sector per my rankings, operating out of a Tier-3 jurisdiction with costs coming in near the industry average. However, its solid balance sheet and high yield of 4% earn the company some points, making the name a standout among most African miners. While FY-2019 could have been a better year, FY-2020 guidance is forecasting significant improvements, and the company could be on the path to a much-improved cost profile in FY-2021. Based on this, for investors interested in producers with a stable yield in Tier-3 jurisdictions, I would view 15%-plus pullbacks as buying opportunities. This would translate to a correction to the C$1.95 level or lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.