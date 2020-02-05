Misplaced Market Euphoria

Nobody knows how big that shock will be. With markets already very extended, this is no time for euphoria.

With large parts of the second-largest economy in lockdown, this is going to produce a significant shock to the Chinese and, by extension, the world economy.

There is still a lot we don't know about the spread of the coronavirus, and with that, the economic impact of the measures aimed to contain it.

It is with some incredulity that we watch the US futures race ahead another 1.5% on Tuesday morning after a similar performance Monday, when the coronavirus is visibly causing large swaths of the second-largest economy of the world to come to a grinding halt.

Markets, which by all accounts were already very extended, experienced only the most minimal of corrections, but that now seems to be over already:

What is definitely not over is the spreading of the coronavirus (from the John Hopkins University):

Now, this looks like it's flattening at the end, but that's a deception due to different time zones of China and the US and the times the Chinese update their figures. There are already 23,915 confirmed cases and 492 deaths, but by the end of the day (February 5), this will almost surely have increased again.

The only reassuring thing is that the growth seems to be quite linear, i.e., it doesn't seem to be accelerating. But people have to realize a number of things:

The number of actual cases could be larger - even much larger than the official figures - as there are many reports of people being sick but not able to be accommodated in a hospital or even being tested (see here, for instance).

The seemingly draconian travel measures, putting a substantial part of the country basically in quarantine, might very well have come too late, as people can become contagious before they show symptoms.

While the international contagion is still limited, this might not remain so. Infected people not showing symptoms traveling to other countries before the quarantine could very well have started new epidemics in place where the healthcare system isn't prepared for this. Imagine what would happen if infected people travel to some of the big cities in Africa, not realizing they are infected. Would that have been reported? Almost certainly not. It's a new virus - are there testing kits in, say, Lagos? There aren't even enough testing kits in Wuhan. After all, there is a reason the World Health Organization declared it a global health emergency (last Thursday, January 30).

We also read how we should be reassured by the market reaction to the SARS virus in 2002 - there was a similar small dip on the financial markets that was soon erased.

But this is no SARS. On the positive side, the mortality rate seems a lot lower at just over 2%, with mainly the frail and elderly bearing the brunt of the risks. However, the spread is much faster (from Business Insider):

SARS was also a corona virus, and that outbreak started in a wet market, too. It killed 774 people and infected 8,098 between November 2002 and July 2003... It took eight months for SARS to spread to more than 8,000 people. The Wuhan corona virus infected over 17,000 people in a little over a month.

If the official 20.6K number for infections is indeed vastly under-reported, as we fear, the only upside of that is that the mortality rate could even be lower. But it's still high enough for a large swath of a big country to be in lockdown and for many other countries to minimize or even eliminate traffic to China.

From Business Insider:

Compared to SARS:

The Chinese authorities have been much quicker with travel bans and sharing information with WHO and other nations.

The mortality rate is much lower.

The infection rate is much higher and we haven't seen the end of that.

And if anyone thinks we are well-prepared for a global pandemic of a virus like this, think again. Luckily, it isn't a global pandemic, but we're not out of the woods yet with respect to that.

The markets

Is this contained, or is there the fairly imminent prospect of containment as the rally on the markets seems to suggest? We haven't come across any specialist who has argued this with any kind of confidence. It's simply too early to tell.

And even if it gets under control in China, there is the possibility that other countries with less-prepared healthcare system and resources could function as a new source of outbreak.

SARS had a notable effect on the Chinese and world economy, but there are a number of crucial differences:

The Chinese economy is much bigger and much more integrated to the rest of the world this time around. It's both a much more important part of the international supply chain as well as a much bigger end-market for products compared to 2002-03.

By almost any measure, financial markets are already extended after a nearly uninterrupted run-up, whilst during the SARS outbreak, they were down as a result of the dot.com crash.

The world economy is quite fragile.

The immediate impact is concentrated in China, but economic growth here could fall back to just 2% (from CNBC, our emphasis):

The 24 provinces, municipalities and regions which have told businesses to cease operating until at least February 10 accounted for over 80% of national GDP and 90% of exports last year, according to CNBC calculations of data accessed through Wind Information.



“The authorities are saying that there could be 1 percentage point shaved off year-over-year growth, so we get down to the 5% region - that is already a huge admission from the Chinese authorities, particularly in the year when they’ve got this long-term poverty reduction goal during which they need to meet that 6% growth rate, and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping is still talking about that,” Beamish said.



Beijing said last month that its economy grew by 6.1% in 2019, in line with expectations, but Beamish suggested that growth at the end of the year was already “extremely weak.”



“We are thinking in the region of 3.8% year-over-year, and again plugging in those numbers, we’re looking at year-over-year growth of probably less than 2%,” she said, adding that to see those numbers emerging from a Chinese GDP spreadsheet was “quite a shocker.”

A shocker indeed, and not one that will go by unnoticed in the rest of the world economy (from the NYT):

General Motors last year sold more cars in China than in the United States. Its Chinese factories will be closed for at least another week at the request of the government. Ford Motor has told managers in China to work from home while its factories remain idled, said a company spokesman.



All of this could play havoc with businesses that depend on China for components, from auto factories in the American Midwest and Mexico to apparel plants in Bangladesh and Turkey.



If customers cannot buy what they need from China, Chinese factories could, in turn, slash orders for imported machinery, components and raw material - computer chips from Taiwan and South Korea, copper from Chile and Canada, factory equipment from Germany and Italy.

That's the problem with these integrated supply chains, especially the ones working on some form of JIT (just-in-time) production. With no end in sight, this will produce a shock for the world economy, parts of which were already teetering on the brink of contraction.

On the other hand, the likes of Goldman Sachs are less pessimistic (from the FT):

Goldman estimates the vast majority of the damage will happen in the first quarter, with 2 percentage points shaved off global growth at an annualised rate, via a direct hit to the Chinese economy worth one percentage point, and spillover effects trimming a further percentage point.

The honest answer is that we still don't really know. However, the coronavirus isn't the only negative for markets:

Uncertainty over a possible hard Brexit is returning.

Bernie Sanders looked set to win the Iowa caucus.

Markets have rallied non-stop since early August, with only a little wiggle in response to the coronavirus outbreak (see chart below).

And much of that has been on the shoulders of heavyweights like Apple (OTC:APPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA).

Conclusion

We think it's too early to celebrate. The spread and development of the coronavirus is still not under control, and how it will develop remains to be seen, and with that its economic impact.

When a large part of the second-largest economy of the world is on an extended holiday and lockdown, a crucial end-market, source of supply and part of international supply chains is basically taking a holiday as well. The longer this lasts, the bigger the economic impact, let alone if the virus spreads to other parts of the world.

Given the near-euphoria on the markets, we think it's a good idea to sell into the rally at least a little.

