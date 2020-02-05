Ralph Lauren: The Brand Is Alive And Well

The company revised higher its full-year revenue growth outlook, but excludes any potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak as it continues to assess the situation.

We think the strong results this quarter reflect positive brand momentum, which is in contrast to other apparel retailers that are facing more challenging growth trends.

Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL) just reported its latest quarterly earnings which exceeded expectations, highlighting an improved outlook compared to weaker trends in early 2019. We think the result here shows strong brand momentum globally at a time when other apparel retailers have struggled. Shares surged by nearly 10% on the report with management revising higher full-year revenue guidance. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: finviz.com)

RL Earnings Recap

Ralph Lauren reported its fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings on February 4th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.86, which was $0.41 ahead of expectations. EPS this quarter was up 23.3% compared to the period last year. Revenue of $1.75 billion increased by 1.2% year over year and was slightly ahead of estimates. The story here was better-than-expected comparable-store sales, momentum in the company's digital commerce initiatives and firming margins.

(Source: Company IR)

Total operating income reached $245.8 million representing a 14% margin on revenues, up from $239.2 million and a 13.9% margin in the period last year. The firm was able to support pricing in various categories, noting positive trends in outerwear during the holiday shopping season.

European region results were particularly impressive with operating income climbing 16.6% y/y to $111.9 million. On the other hand, the operating margin in the Asia region fell 50 basis points to 16.9% with some of the pressure related to the Hong Kong protests that have weighed on the business environment with weaker retail sales.

In terms of comparable-store sales data, firm-wide growth of 2% year over year was supported by a combination of strong e-commerce platform momentum with the "digital" segments in North America, Europe and Asia leading growth up 6%, 4%, and 36% each, respectively. Comparable-store sales excluding digital commerce, up 4% in North America was strong suggesting good trends in brick and mortar and the wholesale distribution channels.

(Source: Company IR)

In Asia, a 1% overall decline in comparable-store sales is blamed on the ongoing Hong Kong protests that intensified through the end of 2019. Favorably, excluding Hong Kong, comparable sales in Asia were up 2% year over year in the quarter. The special administrative region city-state of Hong Kong is a major shopping destination and similarly also had spillover effects on neighboring countries.

Looking ahead, the more recent emergence of the coronavirus epidemic in China is likely to further pressure results in the region while management is yet to assess the full economic impact and did not include its potential impacts when updating full-year guidance, only to say it is monitoring the situation.

Ralph Lauren ended the third quarter with $1.9 billion in cash and short and $694 million in total debt. By this measure, the balance sheet position is a strength with no net debt and improving cash flows. The company repurchased approximately $98 million of stock with $732 million remaining under the company’s buyback authorization.

RL Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The overall positive results this quarter led management to revise higher its full-year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance and now sees a 2% to 3% growth. Notably, this is above the current market consensus that was projecting net revenue growth of just 1% before this earnings release. Separately, management expects operating margin to be at the high end of previous estimates between a 40 and 60 basis point expansion.

For Fiscal 2020, the Company expects net revenue growth in the range of 2% to 3% on a constant currency basis. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 110 to 130 basis points in Fiscal 2020. This outlook continues to include the impact of tariffs and business disruptions in Hong Kong but does not include the potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, given the dynamic situation that we are monitoring closely with regards to our employees, consumers, and supply chain. The Company now expects operating margin expansion for Fiscal 2020 to be at the high end of our previous guidance of 40 to 60 basis points in constant currency. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact operating margin by about 10 basis points in Fiscal 2020.

As mentioned, management has not considered the implications for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China for the current quarterly results. Current reports among various retail names suggest that much of China is in a standstill and it is unclear how long it will take for conditions that will normalize. What is clear is that the retail environment including wholesale partners is experiencing significant operational challenges that are likely to extend through February.

While coronavirus poses downside risks for final full-year growth estimates, there is a building consensus that any impact is transitory. By this measure, when Q4 results are released, there is a thought that the market would overlook any negative impacts and focus more on a normalized operating environment going forward, assuming the virus is quickly contained.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium, estimates as of 2/4/2020)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

There is a lot to like about this latest earnings release from Ralph Lauren that largely reverses weaker trends from the first half of 2019. In particular, the comparable-store sales strength in North America and Europe highlight to us what is a positive brand momentum with Ralph Lauren reconnecting with consumers. We see RL as a winner heading into the next decade, consolidating its market position as a premium brand.

In terms of valuation, RL continues to trade at a discount relative to P/E, price to free cash flow, and EV to EBITDA multiples average of the past decade. The results this last quarter were strong enough that we expect forward estimates to be revised higher in the coming weeks representing more value for the stock.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, with the stock climbing nearly 10% on the report, there is a case to be made that the market has already priced in much of the improving outlook. Still, improving sentiment could drive a multiples expansion from here with an understanding that RL has turned the corner compared to a more challenging 2018-2019.

Verdict

We think a fair P/E multiple for the stock is around 15x. Considering current fiscal 2021 (1 year forward) EPS consensus of $8.55, RL is currently trading at 14.5x near year's earnings, including the spike in shares on the earnings release. We rate shares as a hold with a price target of $132 representing about 6% upside. Our price target assumes that earnings estimates (excluding Coronavirus impact) will be revised higher for the year ahead, while the company still needs to generate stronger top-line results to sustain a rally towards peak valuation levels.

We look ahead to the next quarterly report to confirm trends in margins and sales momentum. Risks to the downside beyond a global cyclical slowdown include the operating environment in Asia and the extent of the coronavirus outbreak that still represents near-term uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.