Game On: The Case For Pure-Play eSports Exposure (Podcast)

Known collectively as "eSports", this growing phenomenon already has a huge following in China and South Korea - and has started to gain traction in the U.S. and Europe.

On the heels of the Super Bowl, Let's Talk ETFs takes an in-depth look at the world of competitive gaming and the burgeoning entertainment complex sprouting up around it.

By Jonathan Liss

When Will Hershey and his co-founder Tim Maloney started Roundhill Investments in 2018, it was as much a statement of intent as anything else. Unlike nearly all of the established players in the ETF space, who came of age before the ETF was well ensconced in the American investing landscape, Hershey came of age once the ETF was already the ascendant investing vehicle of choice for U.S. institutional and retail investors alike. This has shaped his approach to product launches at Roundhill, beginning with the firm's maiden product rollout in June of 2019, the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD).

"The world doesn't need more large cap value funds," Hershey proclaims two separate times during our conversation. Not satisfied to roll out "me too" style funds that have already saturated the market, Hershey's focus is on areas he can bring a legitimate competitive advantage as a millennial: on new and exciting tech-laden themes and the massive investing opportunities they represent. "eSports" fits neatly into this bucket. With 400 million people globally tuning into eSports events over the last year - and that number expected to climb to 600 million by the end of 2021, the opportunity is clearly there though monetization is still in its early stages, with each fan accounting for less than $5 in revenue annually.

The case Hershey makes is straightforward: The major professional sports monetize fans at $50-$60 a person per year. With its rapidly growing global fan-base, if eSports can get to even $10 per fan in the next few years, it will represent a quadrupling of revenue. Speaking to Hershey, the passion is clearly there. Now the question is simply if eSports is truly ready for the big time in terms of profits as an industry, or if its growth in fans won't lead to a commensurate growth in the ability to monetize them. At the very least, it's a thesis long-term investors will want to consider as they scour the investing landscape for the next big thing, because eSports may just be it.

Show Notes:

1:30 - Will Hershey's backstory: "Destined" to work in finance

6:45 - The origins of Will's interest in eSports

10:15 - Taking a step back: What exactly is "eSports"?

14:45 - The "digital entertainment" part of the eSports ecosystem

16:15 - What is the revenue model for eSports?

24:30 - Advertising within eSports: Present and future

27:00 - Annualized growth projections

30:00 - Valuations: What is a reasonable sales multiple in this space?

34:15 - Given its discretionary nature, how susceptible is this space to a prolonged economic downturn?

37:15 - NERD indexing rules: The screening process

44:15 - 25 basis points: How does NERD keep expenses so low relative to competitors like (GAMR), (ESPO) and (HERO)?

48:00 - Roundhill's future fund launch plans

Disclosure: I am/we are long NERD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will Hershey is long NERD both directly and via call options.



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.