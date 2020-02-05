Despite A Technology Edge, Micron Is Underperforming Samsung And SK Hynix

Also, in 2020, Micron will be the only company in the production of DRAMs at the even more advanced 1α nm node.

In 2020, Micron will dominate with 28% of bit shipments at the 1z nm node, more than twice that of Samsung Electronics.

On their respective Q4 earnings calls recently, leading memory manufacturers Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) concurred with what Micron Technology (MU) reported last month - an improving NAND market and a DRAM market that will show improvements in 2H 2020. All three companies echoed the same theme, although there were variations among each company.

Table 1 summarizes the three companies’ guidance for 2020, illustrating the differences and similarities for DRAM and NAND global and individual company demand.

However, over the previous four quarters, MU has significantly underperformed competitors, despite my argument in a November 26, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology: Demonstrating DRAM Technology Leadership," that Micron has enhanced its DRAM technology to the point that at the end of September, it is the only company producing at the most advanced 1z nm node.

According to our report, "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips," at the end of September 2019, 9% of Micron's DRAMs (bit output) were produced at the 20nm node, significantly less than competitors. At the 1y nm node, 15% of Micron's chips were in production, slightly less than SK Hynix but well ahead of Samsung. Most importantly, 6% of Micron's DRAMs in production were at the 1z nm node. Data are shown in Table 2.

The major advantage of moving to smaller nodes is lower cost. Micron's 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 product delivers substantially higher bit density, as well as significant performance enhancements and lower cost compared to the previous generation 1y nm node.

Moving to a smaller node should improve operating margins for a company, and with the enhanced technology, should also boost revenues as customers choose the best product for their systems. So, what happened?

This article discusses in detail the summaries in Table 1, providing graphical data on a quarterly basis from 2016 through 2020. It shows the historical output of MU, SSNLF, and HXSCL, including financial data for the previous four quarters, but also my analysis of the next four quarters in 2020 based on company guidance listed in Table 1.

DRAM Analysis

Bit Growth

Chart 1 shows DRAM shipments (millions of 1 GB equivalents).

Micron’s FYQ1 2020 (ending November 2019) DRAM revenue increased 2% QoQ but declined 41% YoY. Bit shipments grew 10% QoQ and were up in the mid-20% range YoY. ASP declined in the upper-single digit percent range sequentially. DRAM revenues included $435 million of revenues from MCPs and SSDs.

Micron’s production mix on 1z nm will increase throughout 2020, and DRAM cost reductions will be skewed toward the second half of FY2020. The company guided DRAM bits to grow sequentially in FQ3 and even higher in FQ4.

Samsung reported that for DRAM, in the fourth quarter of 2019, its bit growth was in the low-single digit percentage range, while ASP saw a high-single digit decline. For the first quarter of 2020, the company expect a high-single digit drop in the overall DRAM market's bit growth, and its result is likely to be in line. For 2020, market bit growth is forecast to increase in the mid-teens. And once again, Samsung expects to be in line with the market.

SK Hynix expects DRAM demand to grow around 20% this year, higher than the overall DRAM growth of 15%. So, SK Hynix is more optimistic than Samsung about DRAM growth in 2020.

The company noted that the DRAM market in 2020 is expected to go through the typical demand trend of a mild first half and better second half. Particularly in the first quarter, mobile DRAM will inevitably experience weak seasonality but server DRAM will continue to see demand recovery.

As data center customers resume investment, server shipment growth is expected to outpace that of 2019. In addition, as server customers actively adopt Cascade Lake CPU, which supports 16-gigabit based DRAM products, they are also increasing module adoption of high-density DRAM modules with 64 gigabytes and above, and the increase of average server DRAM content per box is also expected to outpace that of last year.

Because of 5G smartphones, average DRAM content per box increase from 4 gigabytes last year to 5 gigabytes this year is expected by SK Hynix. Also, Hynix is more exposed to server DRAM versus competitors.

Chart 1

Table 3 shows compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each company for 2019 and 2019-2020. Data for Micron show fiscal year quarters (Q1 2019 ending November 2018, etc.), while SK Hynix and Samsung show calendar year quarters.

Table 3 - DRAM Bit Shipments Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) 1Q 2019-4Q 2019 1Q 2019-4Q 2020 Micron 4.6% 4.5% SK Hynix 10.2% 6.3% Samsung 15.7% 7.2% Source: The Information Network (www.theinformationet.com)

DRAM Revenue

Chart 2 shows DRAM revenue for each of the three companies. After a significant drop from CY 3Q 2018 to 1Q 2019, the DRAM market has stabilized, and I project growth in revenue starting in 2Q 2020.

Chart 2

While revenues from the graph appear comparable, Table 4 takes a deeper dive into revenue growth. Micron's revenues exhibited a CAGR that dropped 16.8% in FY 2019, and I forecast a decrease of 4.8% through FY 4Q 2020 (ending November 2020). In contrast, based on guidance, SK Hynix and Samsung will see a 2.0% growth in DRAM revenue through 2020.

Table 4 - DRAM Revenues Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) 1Q 2019-4Q 2019 1Q 2019-4Q 2020 Micron -16.8% -4.8% SK Hynix -1.9% 2.8% Samsung -0.6% 2.8% Source: The Information Network (www.theinformationet.com)

DRAM Operating Profit Margin

For Samsung’s memory business, higher server and mobile demand helped increase shipments, but earnings fell sharply YoY as DRAM prices remained on a downward trend that started at the end of 2018, as shown in Chart 3.

However, QoQ earnings improved as the company focused on addressing increasing demand led by data centers, saw cost reductions in process migration, and had some favorable expense items compared to the previous quarter. Samsung’s 2020 OP is expected to increase 4%, growing to 6% in 2021.

SK Hynix’s OP was flat in QoQ 2H2019 and could be flat again in 1Q2020 at 22.5%, but is expected to increase to 40% in 4Q 2020 as the company migrates to 1z nm. DRAM bit growth has been exceeding guidance.

Micron’s DRAM OP decreased to 21% in FYQ1 2020.

Chart 3

Table 5 further shows Micron's underperformance in the DRAM industry, this time with operating profit. Again, despite Micron's technological superiority over DRAM competitors, profit margins are forecast to drop at a CAGR of -12.0% between FY 1Q 2019 and 4Q 2020, as opposed to positive margins for competitors.

Table 5 - DRAM Operating Profit Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) 1Q 2019-4Q 2019 1Q 2019-4Q 2020 Micron -37.6% -12.0% SK Hynix -21.2% 1.0% Samsung -11.9% 6.0% Source: The Information Network (www.theinformationet.com)

DRAM ASPs

For Samsung, DRAM bit growth in 4Q 2019 was in the low-single digit percentage range, while ASP saw an 8% decline QoQ, following a 16% decline in the previous quarter. 2019 ended with ASPs down 48% YoY.

SK Hynix's DRAM ASPs were down 7% QoQ versus 15% the previous quarter. 4Q ASP was down 54% YoY.

Micron’s DRAM ASPs declined in the upper-single digit percent range sequentially in FYQ1 2020. In FY Q3, I expect DRAM ASPs to increase 7% due to stronger 5G demand.

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

The DRAM market this year is expected to go through the typical demand trend of mild first half and better second half. Particularly in the first quarter, mobile DRAM will inevitably experience weak seasonality, but server DRAM will continue to see demand recovery.

As data center customers resume investment, server shipment growth is expected to outpace that of last year. In addition, as server customers actively adopt Cascade Lake CPU, which supports 16-gigabit based DRAM products, they are also increasing module adoption of high-density DRAM modules with 64 gigabytes and above, and the increase of average server DRAM content per box is also expected to outpace that of last year.

DRAM shipments for 5G-supporting smartphones that started from last year is expected to increase sharply this year to around 200 million units and is likely to trigger the pent-up demand for smartphone replacement. In particular, memory content increase is necessary for sufficient usage of high-spec applications, such as triple cameras in 5G environment. From this effect, average DRAM content per box increase from 4 gigabytes last year to 5 gigabytes this year is expected.

For PC SSD, adoption rate of higher density, 512 gigabytes or above, is expected to increase from around 20% at the beginning of last year to mid-40% by this year end. For servers, adoption of high-density PCIe-based SSD is expected to accelerate; especially server SSD is expected to show around 40% demand growth and lead the overall NAND demand.

Nevertheless, based on actual performance in the past four quarters for the three members of the DRAM oligopoly, and based on guidance during the most recent earnings calls, Micron should continue to underperform the market in 2020 as it did in 2019.

