AUD/USD Could Find Support With Improving Outlook

Should commodities find support, and should Australian yields stabilize, AUD/USD could attempt to trade through to the 0.7000 level with improved optimism and a renewed, pro-risk outlook in markets.

If commodity prices can stabilize, and they are perhaps showing very early signs of doing so, AUD could find support.

The AUD/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the U.S. dollar, is currently trading in the region of 0.6700 (as shown by the long-term monthly candlestick chart below, which goes back to 1994). The pair has recently found especial difficulty in the face of the emergent threat of the coronavirus (named 2019-nCoV), which has resulted in about 20,700 confirmed cases and 427 deaths (see John Hopkins University's tracker for an up-to-date record).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

Nevertheless, the growth in the number of confirmed cases appears to be slowing. It is possible that the market begins to price in greater certainty surrounding this situation, hence, strengthening currencies typically associated with risk-taking. This would include commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar.

No doubt, the coronavirus will fundamentally negatively affect Chinese GDP. I have written about this in prior articles on AUD/JPY and CAD/CHF, two currency pairs whose "denominators" (JPY and CHF, respectively) typically serve as a safe haven currencies which the world flocks to during risk-off events. The Australian dollar is not only exposed to China by virtue of China being its main export partner, but also through Australia's significant commodity exports.

When global economic health is positive, commodity prices tend to rise in anticipation of demand. The reverse is also true - weaker economic growth prospects tend to result in falling commodity prices. The recent coronavirus threat has coincided with steep drops in oil prices and copper prices, for example; see the chart below (oil is illustrated by the red line, copper by the orange line). While the coronavirus issue has existed since last year, it grew significantly through January, and the red vertical line in the chart below indicates the date from which China closed its stock markets (they re-opened on February 3, 2020).

Nevertheless, if the coronavirus confirmed cases continue to slow and the number of international cases stays low, it is possible that the market will start to reduce the risk currently being priced into assets like oil, copper, and even stocks. A pick-up in commodity prices will, in turn, help to support so-called "commodity currencies" like the Australian dollar.

The U.S. dollar is additionally viewed as a safe haven for global investors. In other words, should commodity prices begin to find support and/or stabilize, AUD could quite easily rise against USD. This is especially true given that the Reserve Bank of Australia decided in its February 4, 2020 meeting not to cut rates. This author, and many others, expected a strong chance that the RBA would cut rates. Alas, no major central bank has opted to cut rates this year.

Therefore, we could see AUD start to rally, albeit within a similar range that we have seen since late 2019. The chart below shows AUD/USD within its medium-term range (from around 0.6700 where the price currently is trading close to, through to over 0.7000).

It is not inconceivable that we see AUD/USD trade back up to the 0.7000 region over the short-to-medium term. Indeed, speculative positioning is still net-short, as shown in the chart below (data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report).

(Source: Investing.com)

When speculators are net-short, this can put pressure on an asset or currency to appreciate as these trades are "squeezed" and unwound. Having said that, speculative positioning is no longer at extremes for AUD, but in negative territory nonetheless.

Finally, the chart below shows the one-year interest rate spread for AUD/USD. We can compare this to the central bank rate spread; the RBA has its short-term rate still set at +0.75%, whereas the Federal Reserve (of the United States) maintains a midpoint of +1.63% within its target range of +1.50-1.75%. The implied spread for AUD/USD from this perspective is +0.75% minus +1.63%, which is negative -0.88%.

The chart above shows that the bond market is pricing in a spread of approximately -0.76%, which is indeed negative, yet also higher than the central bank rate spread of -0.88%. However, due to the range of the Federal Reserve, it is best we home in on the Australian yield singularly, as below.

Notice that the one-year government bond yield of Australia is priced at about +0.73% (at the time of writing), and hence, the yield is mostly fairly priced in line with the central bank rate. Nevertheless, it does appear to have "bottomed" if you compare it to the past, with yields picking up shortly after early October 2019, when the yield dipped into this territory below +0.75%.

We could potentially interpret this as a sign of optimism in AUD, which has been hard to find in recent months given the bearish trend and as evidenced by the still net-short speculative positioning. A contrarian may be interested in going long AUD/USD to the 0.7000 region over the medium term. However, unless you are expecting a breakdown below the current range (possibly unlikely in this low-volatility environment), at the very least you may wish to consider avoiding short AUD positions in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.