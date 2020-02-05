REV Group: A Nice, Yet Ill-Timed Buy

I am cautiously optimistic given the potential, yet am largely disappointed so far, making me lack conviction to buy shares in size.

REV Group (REVG) is a name which I covered when the company went public in 2017 as I found the appeal of the business quite compelling. The last time I checked on the name was spring of 2018, nearly two years ago, as I bought a then dip at $20 per share. With the benefit of hindsight, this has been way too early as the company and its shares have seen some tough times.

The Business, The Thesis

REV Group is a producer of speciality vehicles, operating in both interesting and niche segments. This focus on these niches, an active M&A strategy and margin progress made me cautiously optimistic in early 2018.

At the time the company generated $2.3 billion in sales from the sales of these speciality vehicles, with nearly half of sales from fire and emergency vehicles, complemented by activities in commercial and RVs. Other than diversification to end markets in terms of functions, the company has diversification in end customers as well, including consumers, private contractors and government organisations, among others.

On top of the original sales, the company benefits from sales of parts and supplies on units and vehicles which might have been sold years ago, creating the benefit of a large ''installed'' base.

On the financial side, I recognised that the company was doing $2.3 billion in sales in 2017, with EBITDA foreseen at $200-$220 million in 2018. Based on D&A of $40-$43 million and taking into account net debt of $359 million, I estimated earnings north of $100 million. Based on such numbers, the company could earn about $1.60-$1.80 per share in 2018.

Based on that earnings number and the fact that leverage comes in around 1.7 times net debt, I was getting compelled to the valuation early in 2018. After all, shares traded at just 12-14 times earnings, while the business operates in truly niche segments, while net debt was quite manageable.

Further margin gains and the impact of acquisitions should allow for earnings close to $2 per share if all went well, potentially supporting higher valuations in the high twenties or even thirties, as this was the case for the bull thesis, yet unfortunately that has not played out.

What Went Wrong?

In late December of 2018, the company reported its annual results. Reported sales were up 5% to $2.38 billion, mostly aided by acquisitions, as the organic performance was soft. GAAP operating profits fell from $83 million to $28 million, in part due to an almost $36 million impairment charge. Adjusted EBITDA fell from $162 million to $148 million and that has been painful with net debt up to $410 million following deal-making efforts, resulting in a fairly elevated 2.8 times leverage ratio.

The 2019 outlook was optimistic with sales seen at $2.4-$2.6 billion, while EBITDA was expected to improve slightly to $150-$170 million. With the company guiding for adjusted earnings north of a dollar and shares trading at $10 at the time, quite some scepticism was reflected in the share price. After all, shares otherwise were a great bargain.

Shares generally traded in the $9-14 range for most of 2019 with the company being more or less on track to achieve its full year results. While the company reduced net debt a bit to $373 million, the business is clearly struggling. Sales came in at $2.42 billion, which is at the low end of the range as full year adjusted EBITDA totalled just $102 million, jacking up leverage ratios even more.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $30 million, just below half a dollar as the company guided for modest improvements in 2020, with sales seen at $2.45-$2.60 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $105-$120 million. Given that the company is facing quite some turmoil in terms of margins and consequently high leverage, it is surprising to see the company making a bolt-on M&A move.

The company is acquiring the Emergency Response business of Spartan (SPAR) in a $55 million deal, in a transaction adding $253 million in annual sales, suggesting a mere 0.2 times sales multiple has been paid. That is far less than REV itself. Even at $10, the enterprise value of REV comes in around a billion, valuing it at around 0.4 times sales.

With $7 million in synergies projected two years from now, the purchase price looks very low. Even if the ER business would be breaking even, those synergy estimates alone justify the price tag. Despite the compelling valuation, although I note that no earnings number has been communicated, net debt will jump to about $420 million, for more or less a 4 times leverage ratio.

What Now??

Needless to say, REV Group, the company, its management and the stock let me down. Some headwinds in terms of organic sales and margins are quite disappointing as the strong positioning in niche segments only works down to very low single-digit operating margins.

Furthermore, while the recent bolt-on move seems great, the issue is that management does not have trust and track record on its side, driven by continued restructuring charges and pressure on margins, as further deterioration in already thin margins could really cause a leverage overhang. For this reason, valuations have come down so much, with shares trading at even a high single-digit adjusted earnings metric. Somewhat puzzling is the large insider ownership and actually recent buys in 2019, given the background of the continued disappointments.

Hence the potential remains very much here. If the business would be well run it should be able to generate operating margins of 8-10%, as that could result in $200-$250 million in EBIT. With interest around $30 million and assuming a 20% tax rate, I see earnings at $140-$175 million. At the midpoint of this guidance, that works down to about $2.50 per share, which would make shares an absolute steal, although I do not expect such improvements anytime soon.

Hence I am happy to stick to my position, yet miss the conviction to add substantially at these levels, although I am averaging down to the mid-teens. Management has lots to deliver upon, but the set-up is good, although some real good execution is required to obtain the fruits of this niche positioning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.