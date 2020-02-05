Mylan Looks Attractive Heading Into Merger With Pfizer's Upjohn

Overview

On July 29, 2019, Pfizer (PFE) and Mylan (MYL) jointly announced that Pfizer’s Upjohn division would be combined with Mylan in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. The transaction is expected to be tax-free for Pfizer shareholders, who will receive 57% of the shares of the new company, and taxable to Mylan shareholders, who will own 43% of the shares of the new company. The spin-off is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Why The Spin-Off?

Both parties agreed to this transaction for a multitude of reasons that, in the end, should benefit both companies. For Pfizer, spinning off their off-brand and generics business in Upjohn should allow them to focus on their innovative core business, which is projected to grow faster than Upjohn, per analyst estimates. For Mylan, the key aspect of this deal was geographic revenue diversification. While Mylan has a strong foothold in the U.S. and Europe, Upjohn has a considerable presence in Asia and other emerging markets, allowing Mylan to reach an area of considerable growth without having to organically work to develop new markets on their own. This also diversifies Mylan revenues away from the U.S., which, considering the political climate surrounding drug pricing in America, should result in far lower volatility.

Spin-Off Overview

Company

The new entity between Mylan and Upjohn will create a substantial pure-play pharmaceutical company with revenue streams around the world. Mylan, as a stand-alone company, is a global generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company. For FY18, Mylan’s revenues included sales from drugs relating to Central Nervous System and Anesthesia, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory and Allergy, Gastroenterology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Dermatology, Oncology, Women’s Healthcare, Other, and Other Third party diseases.

Upjohn brings trusted, iconic brands, such as Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium), Celebrex (celecoxib) and Viagra (sildenafil), and proven commercialization capabilities, including leadership positions in China and other emerging markets.

The pro-forma entity has grown relatively well in that past, essentially following along the secular trend of an explosion in generic pharmaceuticals, especially overseas. The pro-forma entity has been guided by management to grow modestly in the near term, with volume growth offset by pricing pressures. In the long term, management expects the company to drive long term growth through an accelerating pipeline of drugs. Currently, the pipeline for the combined entity contains ~10 newly approved drugs, with dozens more in various stages of the pipeline process. Management expected to recognize ~$3bn in revenues from these new drugs by 2023.

Source: Spin-off Presentation

Although there have been secular pricing pressures in the pharmaceutical space, overall, this is a pretty good business. The pro-forma entity is expected to have EBITDA margins in the ~40% range, and cost synergies that accelerate from $250mm in the first year to $1bn in year four of the merger.

Source: Spin-off Presentation

From a cyclical perspective, the pharmaceutical industry will generally perform well in any economy. People have a fundamental need to keep themselves healthy, meaning they will pay almost any price in any economy for the drugs they need.

Industry

Consumer expenditures in the global pharmaceutical market are expected to grow modestly over the next few years, driven by an aging population and an increase in drug innovation. However, there are significant headwinds in the space as well, driven by cost-cutting and price controls around both generic and patent-protected drugs. Growth will then have to come off of mostly volume, as price increases will be increasingly difficult to come by for these firms.

Competition

The newly formed Mylan-Upjohn entity will compete with pharmaceutical companies around the world. Some selections of comps, based on listed comps by both Mylan and Pfizer, include Lonzo, Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO), Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP), Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY), Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), and others. With the geographic scale that the new entity will create, however, investors should expect them to be a market leader very early on in their collaboration.

Source: Spin-off Presentation

Customers

The merged company will essentially create, design, and manufacture pharmaceutical drugs, primarily distributing these drugs via wholesalers, then selling said drugs to pharmacies and hospitals, where they are prescribed to patients. Patients and their health insurers end up bearing the final cost of the drugs. A sample of Mylan and Pfizer’s largest customers indicates that they mostly sell to large name healthcare distributors, such as AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), McKesson (MCK), and others.

Source: Spin-off Presentation

Quality Of Business

Although the newly formed business is relatively high margin, which would traditionally be an indicator of a high-quality business, it does not come without its challenges. The business needs to continually pour money into aggressive research and development in order to develop new products.

These are relatively high ROIC companies, however, with the Greenblatt method of ROIC calculation giving PFE a 48.6% return on invested capital and a 31.5% ROIC for Mylan.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing and FactSet

Capital Structure

Per PFE/MYL management, the spin-off will take on new debt of ~$24.5bn, of which ~$12bn will be earmarked as a cash closing payment from Upjohn to Pfizer. By management estimates of ~$7.5-8bn of EBITDA in the first year, leverage ratios will be around 3-4x EBITDA, depending on covenant levels, EBITDA adjustments, and cash levels. In the initial presentation regarding the transaction, it is clear that one of the main priorities for the new company will be expedited deleveraging, with a target of ≤2.50x by 2021. Additionally, the company clearly wants to return cash to shareholders as well, with a targeted dividend payment of ≥25% of free cash flow, beginning in the first quarter after the transaction closes.

Investors have not yet been shown what an exact capital structure of the new entity will look like, but leverage ratios should be relatively manageable for a large company like this that will have clear access to capital markets at relatively attractive interest rates, in addition to a stable base of cash flows out of the business itself.

Management

New management for the combined entity has been announced, with major players being Robert Coury (Executive Chairman), Michael Goettler (CEO), and Rajiv Malik (President).

Potential For Indiscriminate Selling

We do not expect heavy indiscriminate selling once the transaction is completed, as Mylan will be a large cap company. However, there is the possibility that PFE shareholders, who will own 57% of New Mylan, will sell their shares, creating modest selling pressure. On the other hand, there could be buying pressure as Mylan will pay a substantial dividend which will attract a whole new class of investors.

Valuation

On a pro forma basis, adjusting for shares that will be issued to Pfizer shareholders, Mylan looks interesting, trading at 6.6x free cash flow and 6.5x EBITDA as shown below.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing

Mylan also plans to pay a dividend of at least 25% of free cash flow, implying a minimum dividend of $1BN and dividend yield of 3.8%.

This looks quite cheap.

Our Thoughts

We like the setup for Mylan. Shortly after the merger was announced, Mylan rallied but then fell as low as $17. If Mylan were to pull back to the mid to high teens, it would be an attractive buy. At that price, the implied yield on the stock would be close to 5%. Further, there would be significant additional free cash flow to de-lever and buy back stock. Even at current prices, Mylan looks cheap and there is probably ~20% upside.

Over the past couple of years, Mylan has been plagued by several controversies.

First, price-fixing. There has been an ongoing lawsuit related to Teva, Mylan and other generic drug companies colluding to fix prices in order to diminish competition and maximize profits. This story summarizes the lawsuit well. From press reports, it appears the lawsuit has lost momentum. Further, if the lawsuit was successful, damages could not be too punitive or it would cripple the entire generics industry and harm patients (generics are generally significantly less expensive than branded medications). Healthcare-focused investment bank Leerink Swan estimates that Mylan could face fines of $2.8BN for price-fixing. New Mylan is going to generate at least $4BN of free cash flow and should have ample financial flexibility to pay any financial fine.

The second controversy relates to improper marketing of opioids. Here, Mylan is less exposed than many other pharma companies. Leerink Swan estimates that Mylan could ultimately have to pay a fine of $800MM. This would be a drop in the bucket for Mylan, especially after the merger with Upjohn.

It is telling that Pfizer was comfortable with the potential legal liability related to both price-fixing and the improper marketing of opioids. After all, Pfizer shareholders will own 57% of new Mylan and so the long-term viability of Mylan is important.

Risks

1) Mylan's exposure to lawsuits related to price-fixing and/or opioid marketing may come in higher than expected. We are not overly concerned with this risk given New Mylan is expected to generate $4.0BN of free cash flow per year.

2) Mylan is acquiring Pfizer's generics business which is experiencing declining sales. If sales drop faster than expected, it would negatively impact free cash flow and profitability. While this is certainly a risk, we believe synergies from the deal (estimated at $1.0BN) will be able to more than offset any sales decline. Further, Mylan's draconian valuation heavily discounts this risk.

3) Mylan has a high debt load with $13BN of total debt. However, it is quite reasonable in comparison to the $4.0BN in expected cash flow that Mylan expects to generate on a pro forma basis. Further, the majority of debt does not mature until after 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.