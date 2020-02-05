MGIC: Big Q4, The Cash Cow Story Keeps Unfolding

My target price of $25 is up 70%. Looks like a long wait.

MGIC (NYSE:MTG) was the first of my hero mortgage insurers to report Q4 EPS. Wall Street analysts expected $0.43 in EPS. Instead, MGIC came up with $0.49. It now beat estimates for the past 12 quarters. That’s good, right?

The surprisingly strong earnings are starting to be returned to shareholders in large quantities. MGIC announced a $300 million stock buyback to be used over the next two years, and another nearly $300 million per year available for dividends and buybacks. MGIC should use essentially all of it.

I am starting to see MGIC and its fellow mortgage insurers as decade-long cash cow stories. As the story unfolds, I expect the mortgage insurers’ current 8 P/E ratios to migrate to 12+. That indicates a $25 or greater target price for MGIC, up 70% from the current price.

The key to the cash cow story – The “housing risk index”

The source of the surging cash flow has been over a decade in the making. While I’m sure you’d be stoked to hear that I have a 600-page review of that history, I’ve summarized it in one chart – my patent-pending “housing risk index.” Mortgage credit is very largely a function of two factors – mortgage credit quality and the level of excess housing (vacancies). In previous posts I separately presented these factors. Here I combine them into one index:

Sources: Urban Institute, Census Bureau

The chart shows that housing risk was already material in 1998 (mostly poor lending standards), when the Urban Institute was first available. The risk soared up to 2007 (even stupider lending, and gross overbuilding) – the infamous housing bubble. Since then, though, housing risk has steadily declined. And it is still falling, from already-low levels. Twelve years of responsible behavior is highly unusual in the finance business.

These 12 years of sobriety has worked wonders for MGIC’s mortgage default insurance claims paid:

Sources: Urban Institute, Census Bureau, company reports

One last point on housing risk – the lag. The second chart shows that mortgage defaults don’t start rising five days after housing risk rises – it takes five years. It is therefore reasonable to forecast that MGIC won’t see a sharp rise in claims payments this whole decade. A ten-year run wouldn’t be so bad for shareholders, would it?

MGIC’s Q4 credit risk stats confirm the long-term trend

A few data points:

The credit risk of MGIC’s new insurance in force continues to be pristine. For example, insurance on low-FICO and high debt burden borrowers declined in 2019 from 2018. And despite rapidly growing U.S. home equity, insurance on cash-out refinancing shrank in 2019 vs. 2018.

Delinquent loans declined by 9% last year despite insurance in force increasing by 6%.

Q4 primary claims paid were $42 million, down from $62 million the year before, and half the Q1 2018 level.

The total amount of claims paid on the insurance written over the past decade was $73 million. Claims paid for the 2005 through 2007 books? $12 billion.

Guess who’s growing earnings? Not just Amazon

MGIC’s rock-bottom P/E ratio – at 8, it is in the bottom decile in the S&P 500 – suggests that it can’t grow earnings. But here is my version of core EPS, which adjusts for changes in MGIC’s loss reserve, over the past eight quarters:

Sources: Company reports

Here are MGIC’s sources of EPS growth, comparing this Q4 to a year ago:

Going forward, EPS growth will come largely from two sources. One is the continued decline in claim payments. The $42 million of Q4 payments should be down to $20 million by the end of ‘21, adding $0.25 to annual EPS. The other source is shares outstanding. I assume MGIC buys back $200 million of stock both this year and next year. That will reduce its share count by 7-8%, adding about $0.15 to EPS. That takes operating EPS, which is running at about $1.75 at present, to about a $2.15 rate two years from now.

The excess capital math

The cash flow from MGIC the Cow comes from excess capital. The mortgage insurers’ capital story is a bit messy, but here are the key facts for MGIC:

It has $5.8 billion of capital under the PMIERS (don’t ask) standard.

Its minimum PMIERS requirement is $4.6 billion, leaving it with $1.2 billion extra capital. And a lot of the MGIC’s old junky insurance book (pre-’08) requires a disproportionate amount of capital but is paying down at 20%+ a year. As the old junk pays down, MGIC’s capital requirement declines.

MGIC is generating about $600 million of new capital a year.

Growth in insurance in force of 6% at present needs $200 million of retained capital a year.

Putting these facts together suggests that MGIC will generate:

Annual excess cash flow of $400 million a year. A sporadic release of excess capital averaging $200 million a year. My guess is that over the next five years $1 billion will be released, including $320 million just released.

The resulting total of $600 million of annual cash flow is about $1.60 a share, used for dividends and share repurchase.

The valuation math

If these numbers don’t get you excited, please put all your money in an index fund:

A P/E of 7.8 of likely $1.85 EPS expected for this year. Literally one of the lowest P/Es in the S&P 500.

An 11% cash yield ahead. Compare that to junk bond yields.

The stock is selling at only 90% of liquidation value (my estimate). Find other stocks doing the same.

My target price is $25, up 70%. You can’t just own Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), can you?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.