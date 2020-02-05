Alacer Gold: Digging Into The Q4 Results

It was a solid year for quite a few intermediate gold producers like Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) and SSR Mining (SSRM), but Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) certainly took the cake in the under-promising and over-delivering department. The company managed to beat FY-2019 production guidance by 12% and topped this off with growing annual earnings per share by 147% last year ($0.37 vs. $0.15). While the company's FY-2020 production guidance may look a little underwhelming, I do not see a slight drop-off in total ounces as an issue, given that the company increased gold production by 129% in FY-2019. Despite the stock being punished the past few weeks and down over 20%, Alacer Gold is now hovering just above its 200-day moving average. For investors looking to start a position in the company, I would view any drops below C$5.30 as an opportunity to start a position.

Last year was an exciting one for Alacer Gold shareholders, with the company massively outperforming the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and delivering flawlessly on its plan to extinguish the majority of its debt and produce over 350,000 ounces of gold. Not only did the company trounce its production guidance, but costs also came in at the low end of cost guidance, at $713/oz. While this figure was slightly above the $700/oz mid-point guided for in Q1 2019, these were some of the lowest all-in sustaining costs in the industry, more than 25% below the industry average of $960/oz. Therefore, while the company could have done better on the cost side and beat estimates, Alacer Gold still did a spectacular job.

If we dig into the Q4 report, we can see that the company produced a record 105,345 gold ounces, representing 29% production growth from the prior-year quarter's 81,632 ounces. This exceptional performance was helped by the company's Copler Sulfide plant coming online in Q2 2019. Not surprisingly, increasing production coupled with a higher gold (GLD) price drove a significant improvement in operating cash flows up $63 million over the prior-year quarter, from $32 million to $95 million. Finally, from a cost standpoint, all-in sustaining costs came in a little over 10% higher but were more than offset by the massive increase in production. This cost increase was entirely expected, as the oxide ore is produced at a much lower cost than the sulfides.

In terms of the company's FY-2019 results, the company had a blow-out year, with growth in annual gold production of 129% (391,000 ounces vs. 171,000 ounces), and 147% growth in annual earnings per share. These incredible results have allowed the company to extinguish the majority of its debt, with the company's net debt position dropping from $245 million to finish FY-2018 to $47 million in FY-2019. Given the strong results and FY-2020 guidance the company has provided, the company is on track to completely extinguish its debt by the end of Q2 2020. The pace at which this debt has been paid off is incredible and is one of the quickest rates I've seen an intermediate producer pay off its debt in years following the sector.

When it comes to FY-2020 guidance, the company is expecting annual production of 335,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $760/oz. While this represents a more than 13% decrease in gold production and a 5% increase in costs, I do not see this as an issue. The reason for this is that this slight drop in production is coming after a year of 129% growth in annual production, and therefore, must be put in perspective. As the company has noted, capital expenditures are expected to come in at $69 million for FY-2020, with plans for a 25 MT heap-leach pad expansion, a tailings storage facility, and exploration/development studies at Copler. This should be music to investors' ears, as the best way to set up robust growth going forward is pushing profits back into the business and adding ounces organically. Therefore, while this may lead to the company's debt being paid down a little slower, it's the right move by the company.

The other reason that investors should not fret over what might look like light guidance is that the company has a history of under-promising and massively over-delivering. Not only did Alacer build its Copler Sulfide Project under budget, but it came into FY-2019 with production guidance of only 350,000 ounces of gold, and produced 41,000 more ounces than its guidance mid-point, or a 12% beat. Therefore, if we assume even a beat of half this magnitude for FY-2020 and just a 6% beat, Alacer Gold will produce closer to 355,000 ounces in FY-2020, representing only a single-digit drop in annual production growth. While there is no guarantee that the company can accomplish this, this is not a management team that I would be betting against. There are several management teams in this sector where one has to take guidance with a grain of salt and discount guidance by 5-10%, but Alacer Gold is not one of them.

Finally, in terms of catalysts next year, the company expects to produce a maiden mineral reserve estimate for its Ardich deposit. Currently, the deposit holds a 1.4 million ounce resource, with the majority of these ounces being high-grade oxide ounces. This should add to the company's project pipeline, and put higher confidence in the company's ability to replenish its reserve base. Ultimately, Alacer's goal is to move towards becoming a 400,000-ounce per annum producer, and the company will be relying on these extra ounces from either Copler Saddle or Ardich.

While it will be hard for Alacer Gold to repeat its incredible year it had in FY-2019, investors have lots to look forward to next year, with further de-leveraging, and an aggressive drill program. Despite the slight drop in production expected in FY-2020 with slightly lower margins, I would expect the gold price to pick up some of the slack here, with the company's average realized gold selling price in FY-2019 being $1,399/oz. Therefore, even with a lighter year for production, it's likely that Alacer Gold's annual earnings per share will put up mid single-digit to double-digit growth in FY-2020. Based on this, Alacer Gold remains one of the most attractive intermediate gold producers in the sector as long as investors can stomach a Tier-3 jurisdiction like Turkey. Let's take a look at the chart to see if the technicals are confirming this:

As we can see from the monthly chart above, Alacer Gold is on track for its third monthly decline in a row and is now off more than 25% from its highs. Fortunately, minimal technical damage has been done here, as the stock continues to trade well above its 20-month moving average. This is important as the 20-month moving average is a reliable barometer for the long-term trend, and Alacer Gold trading above it suggests the stock is still in a clear bull market. However, it will be up to the bulls to play strong defense here if this decline continues. Currently, the 20-month moving average comes in at the $4.30 level.

If we zoom into the daily chart above, we can see that the stock has a new resistance level above at C$6.75, but is now coming down into support near the C$5.10 level. I would expect the bulls to play some defense in this area, at least for a bounce, as this area also comes in near the 200-day moving average (yellow line). A failure to hold C$5.10 on a weekly close would be a bearish development.

Alacer Gold has taken a hit after a tremendous 173% return in FY-2019, and the recent pullback should not surprise investors as nothing goes up in a straight line. While some investors might be chalking up the light production guidance in FY-2020 to the recent 25% drop, I don't think it's material, as the company remains a cost-leader in the industry coming off a year of triple-digit production. Based on this, for investors willing to invest in Tier-3 jurisdictions, Alacer Gold remains an attractive candidate for buying the dip. I would view any pullbacks below the C$5.30 level as a low-risk area to start a position in the stock.

