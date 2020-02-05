Booking Holdings: Name-Your-Own-Price

Image Source: freerangestock.com - Free Commercial Images

Please skip the following introduction if you have read my previous articles.

Introduction

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

"Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down."

- Warren Buffett

What is a wonderful company, and what is "quality merchandise" from an investing standpoint? The most constructive definition to address this question is Warren Buffett's concept of "economic moat", a long-lasting competitive advantage that allows a given company to harvest above-average returns on its capital, even when faced with economic downturns or powerful competitors.

A quality investing strategy should, therefore, capture the fundamental nature of Buffett's philosophy. Here, the aim is to identify high-quality stocks - or "compounders" - trading at reasonable prices by calculating a simple Quality Score based on 11 fundamental factors related to the actual business and its intrinsic economic characteristics. These are (possibly) the qualitative and quantitative factors that best capture the elusive "quality dimension" of a specific company, at least according to Buffett and other investors in these best-of-breed companies like Charlie Munger, Chuck Akre, and Joel Greenblatt. The intention is not to discuss fleeting quarterly results but rather to analyze and find superior companies and business models capable of compounding value for many years into the future. To calculate the Quality Score, the following questions will be addressed:

1) Presence of strong and enduring competitive advantages; 2) favorable market dynamics and relative positioning; 3) presence of multiple and complementary sources of revenue; 4) presence of market leadership; 5) presence of pricing power; 6) presence of high and persistent returns on invested capital; 7) strong cash-generation ability; 8) presence of superior operating profitability; 9) presence of consistent revenue growth; 10) presence of solid risk management and capital allocation policies; and 11) presence of a solid financial position, with little debt.

To calculate the Quality Score, one (1) point is awarded when the answer is fundamentally positive ("Yes"); minus one (-1) point is subtracted when the answer is essentially negative ("No"); no points are added or subtracted (0) when there is too much uncertainty or when negative and positive factors are essentially in equilibrium. "High-quality companies" are the ones with a Quality Score of "6" or above. Let us then calculate the Quality Score for Booking Holdings (BKNG).

1. Does Booking Holdings have strong competitive advantages over competitors? Yes: 1 Point

Originally based on the ‘name-your-own-price’ business model, Priceline.com had a troubled early life. However, as one of the first and shrewdest movers into a nascent market, the company managed to survive the dot-com massacre that took place 20 years ago to become one of the world’s leading online travel agencies (OTAs).

Budding OTAs like Priceline enjoyed a first-mover advantage in terms of technology adoption that allowed them to capitalize on the relentless growth of the global travel market. However, until 2005 (when it acquired Booking.com), Priceline was merely a well-established but otherwise indistinct player. Considered the ‘most profitable deal of the 2000’s’, the transformative acquisition of Booking.com completely altered Priceline’s competitive positioning for the better: indeed, besides providing a solid foothold in the large European space, the acquisition also enabled access to a market that was structurally more profitable than its North American counterpart.

Competitive Advantages| Solid Presence in Profitable Markets

The hotel industry in Europe is characterized by the widespread prevalence of small independent hotels that lack the size, the human resources and the marketing budgets of the large American hotel chains like Marriot (MAR) or Wyndham (WH). Because of this fragmented status quo, the majority of establishments across the Old Continent are much more dependent on OTAs to attract and convert prospective customers. In fact, OTAs became increasingly important for these boutique hotels because they functioned (and still function) as their most effective marketing and distribution channel. In turn, the small hotel’s reliance on BKNG has created an abundant and dependable source of cash flow thanks to the highly lucrative commission structures implemented by the company in the European market.

Competitive Advantages| Scale Advantages

Using this plentiful source of cash flow, Priceline - which changed its name to ‘Booking Holdings’ in 2018 – was able to pour copious amounts of money into initiatives to entice more travelers and more service providers. The European business also produced ample liquidity to fund further acquisitions of promising businesses (like Agoda.com, with its strong presence in Asia-Pacific) and to make equity investments in fast-growing companies, such as in China’s Ctrip/Trip.com (TCOM) and Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF). On account of these initiatives, the company scaled fast and profitably over the last 20 years.

Such scale is an important competitive advantage for OTAs because the main criteria used by travelers when choosing a given intermediary are the breadth and quality of its offerings. Naturally, OTAs deliver more value to travelers by having the broadest possible library of travel options. On the other hand, and due to their limited resources, boutique hotels cannot work with a multitude of different intermediaries, and so many of them will only list their establishments on a large OTA like BKNG. Moreover, Booking's scale in profitable markets enables it to spend and reinvest well in excess of smaller competitors, a fact that creates an effective barrier to entry. A larger size also allows the collection of more data on consumer behavior, which leads to improved customer conversion and retention.

Competitive Advantages| Network Externalities

Today, BKNG’s highly scalable network connects millions of travelers to airlines, hoteliers, restaurants and car rental companies throughout the globe. In essence, the company is a platform linking different entities that interact and depend on each other, such as tourists and hotels in the case of Booking.com, or diners and restaurants in the case of its OpenTable business: when BKNG gains more customers on the demand side of its network, it then attracts more service providers to the supply side - like hotels and restaurants - which in turn makes its platform more valuable to customers on the opposite side of the network, and so on.

This creates a self-reinforcing feedback loop that is very difficult to break or replicate by competitors. New entrants would need to invest heavily on marketing initiatives to build inventory, trust and awareness; furthermore, any challenger would also need plenty of time, as well as vast human, technological and financial resources to disrupt the company’s relationships with travelers and service providers. But, perhaps worryingly for Booking Holdings, there are in fact a handful of behemoths with all the resources needed to disrupt the company’s enviable network.

2. Is Booking Holdings well protected against systemic or company-specific risks with the potential to severely compromise its future? No: -1 Point

Unsurprisingly, such behemoths go by the name of Airbnb, Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG), among a few others. Major inroads from these existing and potential rivals would certainly commoditize the market and pressure the company’s profits and competitive positioning.

From Friend to Foe: The Threat of Alphabet

Booking and its direct rivals have been growing on the back of Alphabet’s capabilities by using a combination of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising. But that's not a comfortable position to be in, because, as the gatekeeper of online information, Alphabet is itself in a perfect position to eject the OTAs from its back and promote its hotel and flight listings.

Without a doubt, a major challenge for OTAs and metasearch websites alike is that Google is firmly seated at the top of the search funnel - still today, and despite the OTAs' best efforts, most travel-related searches start on Google and not on Expedia or Booking.com. By capitalizing on this behavior, Alphabet is able to push unpaid links further down the SERPs* in favor of its offerings and paid links. OTAs can therefore be forced to use costlier or less effective marketing channels with detrimental effects on their crucial marketing ROI. Tellingly, BKNG has already been compelled to channel as much as one-third of its sales back into online ads. * ‘Search Engine Result Pages’.

Besides increasing customer acquisition costs, Alphabet has also developed products to capture a bigger slice of the online travel market pie. Now, with Alphabet's new offerings, service providers can display their destination packages, manage and advertise their listings and – crucially – induce prospective customers to buy directly within Google's platform by leveraging the 'Book on Google' functionality. Google also offers unrivalled personalization and integration of user data.

However, there are some reasons to believe that Alphabet’s expanding travel business won’t become a fully-formed OTA like Booking Holdings, as that would require too much time, effort and investments (and besides, with its ‘moonshots’, Alphabet has bigger fish to fry) – for instance, to duplicate BKGN’s vast network, Alphabet would probably need a larger sales force because this is a sales-intensive endeavor rather than a purely digital one. Expedia and BKNG needed two decades to build their respective networks, and both companies now have hundreds of offices around the globe with dedicated relationship managers and revenue management consultants to the properties. Alphabet has nothing of the sort. Over the very long term, an excessively dominant Alphabet could also raise antitrust concerns by bringing OTAs to the edge of insignificance. And finally, independent hotels just don’t have the budget to outbid the OTA’s (and themselves) on Google’s advertising platform.

But, by simply pitting all the various OTAs against each other on Google Travel, Alphabet will of course increase the attrition between the incumbents; this, in turn, can have a damaging impact on BKNG’s margins, prominence and growth profile. Regarding air travel specifically, through Google Flights (a paid search product), Alphabet is also circumventing metasearch engines like BKNG’s KAYAK property. However, Google Flights is not a de facto existential threat to BKNG because most of the firm’s sales have its origin in hotel listings from Asia and Europe.

The reality is that Booking needs Alphabet to send it qualified traffic, but Alphabet also profits mightily from the dependable advertising dollars generated from Booking. And indeed, as stated by BKNG’s CEO Glenn Fogel, “We built this company on pay per performance to begin with, and it’s no secret that we did it with Google. Google and us have had a very good relationship together. We’ve both benefited tremendously." This means that, while BKNG has always used Alphabet's advertising prowess for its benefit, other players have been more at the mercy of capricious organic search results to drive traffic.

Booking Holdings also seems to be well positioned within the mobile sphere, as the company owns one of the world’s most popular travel apps for both iOS and Android. The ongoing shift to mobile can help to partially wean BKNG off its reliance on Alphabet. Furthermore, Booking has been investing in brand marketing to drive more direct traffic to its properties and to save on the expense of buying keywords to generate sales (nowadays, direct traffic already accounts for more than half of BKNG’s business). But are these initiatives enough to frustrate not one, but two or three more titans?

Everybody’s Foe: The (Possible) Threat of Amazon

"When you look at Google and Amazon, it's pretty frightening in a sense. Travel is something like a trillion-dollar industry, and they can't ignore verticals of that size."

- Jeffrey Katz, founder of Orbitz

Arguably, with a simple announcement stating that it intends to enter the bookings market, Amazon could easily shrink BKGN's market cap by several billion during a single trading day. It has happened before to well-established companies: 'Walgreens to Buy Back $10 Billion in Shares, Raises Dividend’, reported the Wall Street Journal on the 28th of March, 2018; unfortunately, that same day, WSJ also reported that ‘Amazon Buys Online Pharmacy PillPack for $1 Billion’. What resulted from such news? Despite its capacity to return money to shareholders, Walgreens (WBA) lost USD 6 billion in a matter of hours. Again, for Booking Holdings and its shareholders, this cannot be a comfortable position to be in.

The market where Booking Holdings operates has many of the characteristics coveted by Amazon: it is vast, it is growing, it (by definition) lends itself to online sales and cross-selling, it is ‘excessively’ profitable for the incumbents - BKNG’s hefty profit margin is Bezos’ hefty ‘opportunity’ - and it is perfect to gather data on consumers. It is thus reasonable to assume that it should be only a matter of time before Amazon stakes its claim in a forceful manner.

Via AWS, Amazon is already encroaching on the travel and hospitality space by aiding airlines, restaurants, hotel chains and cruise lines transition to a cloud-first infrastructure. This should give it valuable insights, as well as deeper relationships within the industry. With its ability to operate on razor-thin margins – which cut competitors' throats - Amazon could also offer airlines and hoteliers much lower commission rates than Expedia or Booking Holdings; furthermore, Amazon's massive customer base, frictionless payments, and capacity to ensure conversion would equally be quite appealing to just about any service provider; last but not least, the creation of a supply system associated to Prime memberships - arguably, one of the best loyalty programs ever created - could also be quite attractive to providers looking to reduce its dependency on OTAs.

The company has already tested the waters back in 2014-2015 when it added hotel listings to its daily deals platform (Amazon Local). At the time, Amazon also launched a hotel booking platform which allowed customers to book accommodations within their home area. However, the company suddenly pulled the plug on these services later in 2015 (Amazon mentioned that it ‘learned a lot’ from this experience, though).

Amazon is notorious for testing offerings in new domains and rapidly shutting them down if they fail to get traction. But this doesn’t mean that Amazon has given up on the online travel market, as shown by its announcement that it is now offering domestic flights in the Indian subcontinent in partnership with a local company. At first sight, this seems to be a strange, constricted, very low-margin market to stage a comeback. But the reality is that selling airline tickets is much simpler than selling rooms because there are far fewer providers to deal with.

Moreover, what Amazon wants with this move is to sell more Prime memberships in the large Indian geography and to test its travel offerings within a narrow, regional scope. Given the company's fruitless attempt to build from scratch a booking platform 5 years ago, this initiative seems intended to study the creation - at least initially - of a metasearch engine. If that is the case, then the impact on BKNG or Expedia would be relatively minor. The creation of a marketplace/advertising platform for travel products is another possible route to monetize this space.

Of course, Amazon can always partner with an OTA or acquire its way into the market by swallowing a proven agency like Expedia. In fact, Expedia could be a tempting target for Amazon because 1) it is cheaper than BKNG based on current price multiples; 2) its management is in a state of flux due to faulty execution and strategic uncertainties; 3) it already moved its digital properties, mobile applications and legacy platforms to AWS; 4) it is in a debilitated state, as shown by the fact that Airbnb exceeded it in booked stays during 2019; and 5) it has millions of listings, as well as entrenched relationships with providers and deep expertise within the online travel domain. Admittedly, under Amazon’s wings, Expedia would become a formidable and much more troublesome competitor to Booking Holdings.

The world where Amazon becomes a major player in travel is probably coming, and OTAs will have to deal with it. That being said, by being valued at approximately USD 1.5-2.0 trillion, the travel booking market will surely be able to accommodate a few more players, including big ones like Alphabet or Amazon; and let’s not forget that both these companies have tried - but ultimately failed - to disrupt several markets, such as the market for smartphones, for instance (with Amazon’s Fire Phone). But Booking Holdings cannot be compared to a competitor like Apple (AAPL). The new world order will surely affect BKNG’s current standing within the industry.

From geopolitical events to internal or external security breaches, and from currency gyrations to far-reaching technological changes, Booking is exposed to an abundance of risks. And, of course, over the next months, the current coronavirus epidemic will no doubt have a significant impact on the company’s financial results*. Nevertheless, Amazon and Alphabet - and perhaps even Facebook (FB) or other emerging forces like Airbnb – will be the major and most persistent sources of risk going forward.

* SARS, a similar betacoronavirus that also made its appearance in China 17 years ago, had severe but short-lived effects on OTAs; should the virus mutate and become more contagious or virulent, though, the consequences can be dramatic not only for travel companies but also for our global society and economy. Besides killing millions of people across the planet, a severe pandemic can result in global income losses of hundreds of billions of dollars per year according to the World Health Organization (depending on the estimate, the SARS epidemic erased between USD 40-100 billion from the world's economy). Such scenario is not a classical and completely unexpected ‘black swan’ because it is known that such pandemic will occur no matter what.

3. Is Booking Holdings a diversified company, with multiple and complementary sources of revenue? Yes: 1 Point

For BKNG, the best defense against powerful newcomers like Alphabet is to attack the market on several fronts (hotels, flights, restaurants, attractions and so on) by leveraging its several properties to create a customer-centric, vertically-integrated, one-stop shop for travelers. Thanks to its geographically and operationally diversified portfolio of brands, the company seems to be well-positioned to achieve that objective. Its sources of revenue are also diversified - depending on the brand and specific listings, sales can be generated from agency, advertising or merchant sources.

The Merchant Model

Under the merchant model, customers acquire the service from BKNG and then the company pays the hotels only after check-out. Revenues are therefore generated from payments at the time of booking. Merchant revenues include both commissions and transaction net revenues (the amount charged to customers less the amount owed to service providers) in connection with BKNG’s merchant reservation services. Since the domestic market is controlled by a limited number of chains with ample bargaining power, the merchant model is the most common in the United States. These international chains only account for about 15% of BKNG’s business, though. The merchant model is also more prevalent in certain parts of Asia and Latin America where travelers do not usually use (or have) credit cards. In 2018, merchant revenues accounted for 20% of BKNG’s total revenues.

In its original form, the company’s merchant services enabled it to introduce the name-your-own-price system in which providers bid to meet the prices customers set for air tickets and hotel stays. Targeted mainly at price-conscious guests, this is a form of ‘opaque’ travel services that allows the firm to sell anonymous accommodation below market values. Of course, with this opaque system, the customer doesn’t know the name of the hotel until after booking.

The Agency Model

Agency revenues are produced through a commission (of 15%, on average) on all orders placed through the company’s apps or websites. In this case, BKNG does not receive payments directly from travelers; instead, the company only invoices service providers for commissions after travel is completed. Some providers have criticized the high commissions charged by BKNG; however, they continue to provide listings to the company’s platforms due to their positive impact on occupancy rates - after all, hotels operate fixed-cost businesses and higher occupancy rates substantially expand their profits.

The agency model is the main reason behind BKNG’s high efficiency and profitability. Indeed, the take-rates paid by small hotels are significantly higher than the take-rates extracted from the largest hotel groups; moreover, onboarding new establishments under the agency model requires less human and financial resources than under the merchant model. The agency model is also more compelling to travelers because it allows them to pay only after a hotel stay is finalized. In 2018, agency revenues accounted for 72% of BKNG’s total revenues.

The Advertising Model

Advertising revenue is generated by the placement of adverts on the company's websites, by referrals to online travel companies (OTCs) and service providers, by reservation services and by subscription fees. Revenue from referrals is recognized when a consumer clicks on a referral placement or upon completion of travel. Advertising revenues are generated primarily by OpenTable and KAYAK.

Booking Holdings’ Business Units

The company operates 6 main units: Booking.com, Agoda, Priceline, KAYAK, OpenTable and Rentalcars.com. The company does not breakout revenue by brand or geography, but it nevertheless states that about 75% of its sales are generated by the Netherlands-based brand Booking.com.

Based on room nights booked, Booking.com is the world’s leading brand for booking online accommodation reservations. Built around an agency model, this truly ubiquitous business offers reservation services for hotels, motels, resorts, homes, apartments and other establishments across the world. To deliver a more unified travel experience, Booking.com also started to offer in-destination tours and activities, as well as online car rental services through the integration of Rentalcars.com. To provide additional payment options for customers, Booking.com is increasingly using the merchant model under certain conditions.

Focused mainly on the North American market, Priceline offers hotel, rental car and airline ticket reservation services, as well as cruises and vacation packages. This OTA allows customers to acquire travel services via the traditional price disclosed model or via the opaque pricing model. Priceline remains a leader in the discount travel reservation business.

KAYAK provides an online price comparison service that allows consumers to search and compare prices and travel itineraries. It conveys airline ticket, accommodation reservation and rental car reservation information from hundreds of travel websites simultaneously. KAYAK offers its services in over 60 countries but the United States remains its largest market. Booking Holdings has expanded KAYAK’s metasearch business through the acquisitions of Momondo in 2017, and HotelsCombined in 2018.

Catering mainly to travelers in Asia-Pacific, Agoda is a regional leader that provides flights, airport transfers and accommodation reservation services. Since many tourists prefer not to drive in some Asian countries, this OTA has also added ground transportation and other services in several markets via partnerships with Didi Chuxing (an Uber equivalent in the region) and Grab Holdings (a multi-service platform based in Singapore). Agoda, which is fundamental to BKNG’s growth aspirations, operates mainly under the merchant model because a large number of providers in Asia-Pacific do not accept credit cards.

Finally, OpenTable provides online restaurant reservation services to diners, as well as reservation management services to restaurants. This business covers thousands of restaurants in the United States, as well as in several major international cities. Booking acquired OpenTable during 2014 in an all-cash deal for USD 2.6 billion. However, its integration and expansion ran into problems, prompting BKNG to recognize a non-deductible goodwill impairment charge of USD 941 million.

Putting it all together | The Connected Trip

"In the 1970s, when we went on a trip, our agent was a woman in our neighborhood. We only did it once or twice a year, but my mother went back to that same person every single time. Why? Because that person provided the greatest service in the world. That's what we need to do with our business and our service. And the more we learn about someone, the better we can provide that service to them."

- Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings

Now, to ‘own’ the customer, bypass Google, and counteract other competitors, what BKNG needs to do is to digitally reconstruct that “woman in our neighborhood” by developing a comprehensive platform or ‘super app’ on which these disparate brands can be utilized cohesively and synergistically. Booking must be able to create a unique basket of services tailored to a specific traveler with such offering, but this is obviously easier said than done.

At present, BKNG’s strategy is to become more useful to both travelers and partners, and to grow direct traffic by implementing the so-called ‘connected trip’. Expected to herald a new paradigm of travel-related services where the customer reigns supreme, the connected trip will allegedly associate unrelated trip elements into a dynamic and highly personalized bundle. Of course, such packaging is commonplace in the industry; however, the connected trip is anticipated to bring the concept to the limits of convenience, responsiveness and personalization.

Essentially, with the connected trip, algorithms or other online intermediaries are expected to replace both the personal concierge and the human travel agent of old. According to statements from the company: “With smart, data-powered predictive technologies, Booking.com will offer services based on traveller’s preferences and past choices. Booking.com can identify a customer’s travel plans and offer other useful services for their trip, such as rental cars, dining reservations, tickets to attractions or shuttle services. Ultimately, travellers booking their trips via Booking.com can look forward to a personalized, AI-enhanced and truly connected booking experience.”

But challenges persist: for instance, as there is no guarantee that BKNG’s prices are the lowest available, prospective customers will always have a reason to check other alternatives (and even more so if Alphabet can make travel searches even more relevant to travelers – why use other services, if Alphabet provides all you need from the get go?). Furthermore, it won’t be easy to integrate distinct moving pieces which, in part, are not under BKNG’s control: for example, as pointed out by Glenn Fogel, your cancelled flight from New York to Paris would mean that Booking would have to reschedule your pickup from Charles de Gaulle Airport to the Hôtel Plaza Athénée and then cancel your restaurant reservation in the Quartier Latin before closing time. Will Booking be able to pull it off without compromising the customer experience?

From the technological point of view, it will also be difficult to act upon meaningful behavioral data on infrequent travelers to predict what they want should unforeseen circumstances occur (such as the cancellation of a flight); moreover, will hotels be willing to switch rooms at the last minute or postpone the check-in? Either way, because it involves problem-solving in real time, the very high level of service demanded by the connected trip will probably put a strain on operations, at least initially.

4. Is Booking Holdings present in attractive markets offering clear growth runways? Yes: 1 Point

Just as preconized by the connected trip concept, Booking Holdings seems to be well positioned to expand beyond rooms or flights and into all verticals of travel planning. Indeed, compared to other OTAs like Expedia or Despegar (DESP), BKNG has more data, more demand and more capital to carry out its ambitions. Booking also boasts a robust review ecosystem and an expanding alternative inventory. Its partnerships with ride-sharing and other companies in Asia are equally an important part of the connected trip strategy: after all, besides being heavy users of ‘super apps’, consumers in Asia will be the main drivers of growth in the near future.

According to a variety of sources, the global online travel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-13% through to 2023 but much of that growth will be mainly generated by Asian countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Turkey. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) supports these assumptions by revealing that air passengers will nearly double to about 8.0 billion by 2036; again, Asia will lead the charge by being the source of more than half the new passengers over the next two decades.

China, in particular, is predicted to displace the United States as the world’s largest aviation market by 2022. These projections also reiterate that the economic center of gravity is shifting to the East as the UK, Italy and France will all be surpassed, in this context, by India, Indonesia and possibly Turkey. Notably, several of the fastest-growing markets - both in Asia and Africa - are achieving a compound growth rate of more than 7% per year, which means that their markets will roughly double in size each decade. Of course, the increasing number of air passengers will contribute to expand the already large booking market, which is an important part of a sector that accounted for roughly 10% of global GDP in 2018.

However, standing at just 35%-45%, online penetration in this vast market remains relatively low (particularly in emerging geographies). In tandem with the rising discretionary income megatrend, this fact should bode well for OTAs like BKNG. Under favorable macroeconomic conditions, travel also tends to grow faster than GDP and, because more consumers are booking hotels and transportation online, OTAs are expected to grow even faster than the wider travel market.

One of the market’s shortcomings is its inherent cyclicality, though – unfortunately, it also tends to shrink faster than GDP during economic downturns. However, should it be successful at opposing its rivals (and that is far from certain), Booking’s initiatives will possibly reinforce its positive network effects through a deeper integration of attractions, ride-sharing and vacation rentals within its core business.

5. Is Booking Holdings dominant within its core markets? Yes: 1 Point

Over the years, the discussion about which OTA was becoming more dominant used to revolve around how many listings each firm added to its ranks over the preceding quarter. This was somewhat misleading, though, because what matters most is not the absolute number of rooms added to the platform, for instance, but rather how profitable they are and how many people actually book them during a certain period. By these yardsticks, and based both on sales and cash flows, BKNG is by far the leader among all pure-play OTAs. Through advertising, however, Alphabet still manages to extract more revenues from the wider travel market than BKNG.

Booking and Expedia have been the main consolidators within their space throughout the past two decades; now, in market share terms, this pair of American OTAs each dominate a little over one-third of the online booking market. They are so dominating, in truth, that the European Union characterized them as “super-nodes that can be of systemic importance” and as “firms who exercise undue power over their market sector”.

Because more listings attract more customers and more customers attract more providers, both companies have profited from expanding scale advantages and network externalities to the significant detriment of smaller rivals. As a result, EXPE and BKNG now account for about 80% of the combined revenue of the eight main agencies with global or continental operations. This means that, outside of China, the OTA market functions as a virtual duopoly.

Because of such market structure, most rivals struggle to add suppliers and customers to their respective platforms. There are exceptions, though, as shown by Airbnb’s recent performance – notably, during the first quarter of 2019 (and for the first time ever), a consolidator sold fewer rooms than a newcomer when Airbnb sold approximately 90 million room nights to EXPE’s 81 million. Still, over the same period, BKNG sold a staggering 217 million room nights. This scale is crucial, because having a larger amount of listings and bookings not only enables the company to establish even more partnerships (some of them exclusive), but it also enables Booking to develop its direct sales channels.

6. Is Booking Holdings highly productive and profitable relative to its assets? Yes: 1 Point

In very broad terms, there is an inverse relationship between returns and investment propensity: as a collective, corporations that invest heavily tend to underperform by about 10% per year companies that invest lightly. This means that corporate investment is oftentimes unproductive. In aggregate, when all expenses are taken into account, these investments tend to produce average returns of approximately 4% per year, which is far less than public market investors have historically demanded. Regrettably, through expensive acquisitions and other large investments, many companies continue to expand their total assets even when profits fail to keep pace with such expansion.

Managing asset expansion is an issue for any corporation, even for a well-oiled business like Booking. This became evident when BKNG took a large writedown after its acquisition of dining platform OpenTable back in 2014. However, it is possible to estimate as to whether or not a firm's total assets are reasonably productive by dividing a company’s profits (either gross profits or operating profits) by the book value of its total assets. As expected, the best performing companies within a given industry tend to exhibit higher ‘gross’ and ‘operating profitability’ ratios, as the results of these divisions are called. So, along this dimension, has Booking Holdings been more productive than its direct rivals?

It has, by far. Even when cash, goodwill and intangibles are included in the calculation, the results show that Booking has always managed to achieve impressive levels of operating profitability* throughout the last decade of operations. Compared to TripAdvisor, for instance, Booking has been more productive by a factor of 2.2x. Despite its travails with OpenTable, Booking has a very successful record of leveraging each acquired property’s specific attributes to expand its footprint.

*It is not possible to use gross profits in the calculation because BKNG no longer presents ‘cost of revenues’ in its Consolidated Statements of Operations; however, as showed by Ball, Gerakos et al., the ratio between operating profits and total assets (named ‘operating profitability’ ratio) can also predict out- and underperformance as well as, or better than, the ratio between gross profits and total assets.

7. Is Booking Holdings financially strong? Yes: 1 Point

Can BKNG cover payments on its outstanding corporate debt without difficulty? According to Moody's (MCO) it can, as the credit ratings agency assigns an A3* long-term rating to Booking, with stable outlook. BKNG’s long-term debt and other long-term liabilities now account for nearly 46.5% of the company's total liabilities & equity, whereas short-term debt and other short-term liabilities account for 16.5% of BKNG’s total liabilities. The amount of debt has been climbing steadily since 2009.

These numbers are translated into an undesirable high debt/equity ratio of 1.34. Of course, a company can make interest payments comfortably even though it exhibits inflated levels of debt – indeed, even if the firm's cash-to-debt ratio stands at only 0.83, BKNG's operating income can still cover 19.7 times the company's interest expense. At the moment, Booking also exhibits a solid if unspectacular Piotroski F-Score of 7 (out of 9), and an Altman Z-Score of 6.57 that places the firm well inside the so-called 'safe zone', and nowhere near bankruptcy. All in all, and despite the accumulation of long-term debt over the past decade, BKNG’s finances are still in good shape.

* According to Moody’s, A-rated securities are "upper-medium grade and are subject to low credit risk”; the modifier 3 "indicates a ranking in the lower end of that generic category".

8. Has Booking Holdings been able to increase sales over the past 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

Contrary to rival TripAdvisor, Booking never recorded a year with negative sales growth throughout the last 10 years of operations. In fact, the company’s revenues grew by 539% during the past decade (for a CAGR of 18.4%), whereas Expedia and Ctrip grew revenues by 346% and by an impressive 1487%, respectively, over the same timeframe. However, BKNG’s sales - one of the key drivers of value in conjunction with ROIC - have been slowing down significantly.

Coupled with Booking’s expanding inventory, this decline seems rather troubling because it has coincided with a period when hotels in many destinations worldwide saw record occupancy levels. Part of the explanation for the underperformance can be tied to management’s resolution to sacrifice sales growth in favor of higher returns on marketing spend. Indeed, due to Alphabet’s latest moves, Booking must either accept decelerating revenues or higher customer acquisition costs. However, this resolution does not disguise the fact that Booking is feeling more attrition on both sides of its network. The same is happening with Expedia (which ejected both the CEO and the CFO in 2019 for poor results) and TripAdvisor (whose sales have plunged for several quarters in a row).

But companies like Airbnb and Alphabet are not the only agents behind these woes, as hotels and other service providers are getting more proficient within the online realm – after decades of complacency, hotels large and small are finally becoming more sophisticated at driving direct bookings. The deceleration in growth is also due to Booking’s sensitivity to both consumer vacation spending and business travel momentum: indeed, Europe has been pressured by lethargic GDP growth, whereas crucial markets like China are exerting a negative impact on Booking’s overall growth trajectory; furthermore, international travel to the United States (the third-most visited country in the world behind France and Spain, and the first by tourist receipts) has been negatively affected by a strong dollar. The strength of the greenback also impacted the company’s latest financial results.

But Booking has a lot going for it, as the company now enjoys a superior position in the promising Asia-Pacific geography; besides, compared to direct rivals, Booking also benefits from a higher share of direct traffic. Furthermore, according to management, the company only controls “a single-digit market share in the very large global accommodations market”. However, with the market now reaching a more mature stage, the days of double-digit growth look to be over in developed geographies.

Of course, sustaining high revenue growth rates over many years is very challenging even without formidable competitors. Constant sales expansion is only possible by entering new markets at the time of the fastest growth of their life cycle (and that won’t happen in today’s global business environment); on the other hand, to counteract the law of large numbers, Booking would have to develop a string of new offerings with very high demand. This is called the ‘treadmill effect’, an occurrence that (sooner or later) fatigues even the most accomplished of runners like Booking Holdings. Being so, and due to its self-limiting effects, rapid and constant sales growth cannot be the Holy Grail of businesses – if there is one, then that Holy Grail must be cash. Lots of it.

9. Is Booking Holdings a superior cash-generative business? Yes: 1 Point

It can be argued that free cash flow is one of the most crucial metrics used to assess the quality of a business: besides being a predictor of shareholder returns, free cash flow also supports a firm’s capacity to buy back stock, pay down debt and reinvest in the business. Here, by examining the following parameters, the purpose is to assess how well BKNG has been translating inputs and sales into hard cash.

Positive Free Cash Flow Generation & FCF per Share

Booking has always been FCF-positive over the past decade, a period through which cash flow generation increased by 810% (from USD 495 million in 2009 to USD 4505 million currently, using TTM figures). On a per share basis, FCF has improved by 593% between 2010 and 2018. Concerning direct rivals, only Ctrip/Trip.com performed better, as its FCF per share increased by a staggering 833% over the past 10 years. This is not surprising, though, because the Chinese company started from a very depressed basis. Either way, Booking Holdings still produces more operating income and more free cash flow than Expedia, Trip.com and TripAdvisor combined.

Free Cash Flow to Sales (5-year average)

Consistent FCF/Sales ratios above 10% indicate a superior capacity to turn sales into hard cash. BKNG’s current FCF margin is 30%, which is a truly exceptional FCF margin; on average, this number has been around the 32.8% mark during the last 5 years of activity. Here, Booking clearly tops its peer group.

Cash Conversion Rate (5-year average)

As measured by FCF/Net Income, Booking's CCR averaged 140% between 2015 and 2019. This also signals a healthy conversion rate, since ratios above 100% usually translate an excellent aptitude to generate true liquidity. BKNG does not top its peer group in this example, as both Expedia and Trip.com CCR reached impressive averages of 231% and 216%, respectively, over the past half-decade. But BKNG’s absolute percentage is still very strong; besides, TRIP’s and TCOM’s CCR has been quite volatile during the period. Their respective CCRs show that BKNG’s and EXPE’s earnings quality has been consistently high over the past decade.*

*There is a relationship between the CCR and the accrual ratio. Calculated as (Net Income - FCF)/Total Assets, the accrual ratio provides a means to recognize companies with low non-cash earnings relative to their cash flow. When FCF is larger than Net Income (translated in a CCR > 100% in any given year), cash earnings are higher than accrual earnings, which usually means that earnings quality is high. As showed by Sloan and others, over extended periods, companies with low accrual ratios tend to outperform companies with high accrual ratios.

CapEx/Operating Cash Flow (5-year average)

Booking does not need to reinvest a large portion of the cash generated by operations just to keep on functioning. Making BKNG an exceedingly capital-light business, on average, CapEx only consumed 6.5% of the company's OCF over the past 5 years. This indicates that the company is capable of generating surplus capital with relative ease, at least when compared to its most direct competitors. Still, it should be noted that Trip.com is not as mature as the other companies, a fact that explains its very inflated ratio.

CapEx/Sales (5-year average)

This parameter also gauges investment intensity by showing how many dollars of CapEx a firm spends per each dollar of sales. Without surprise, the investment intensity of BKNG is extremely low even amongst its capital-light cohort: over the last 5 years, Booking only had capital expenditures of 2.4 dollars per each 100 dollars of sales.

Because it is mostly derived from hotel bookings - and not from travel packages or commoditized air tickets - BKNG's sales mix is more cash-generative than Expedia's. However, because it now needs to compete effectively with Airbnb and Expedia’s Vrbo/HomeAway, Booking is being compelled to expand its alternative accommodations business. This could impact its overall profitability, as these properties have worse economics and suffer from increased seasonality. This is the reason why Airbnb, even with its millions of listings, will likely be less profitable than Booking Holdings.

10. Has Booking Holdings maintained high average Returns On Invested Capital (>15%) over the last 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

Booking is in fact a very cash-generative company. However, it is imperative to know whether or not BKNG has a proven history of efficient use of all the abundant free cash flow it produces. To do that it is necessary to assess Booking’s returns on invested capital. One of the key financial attributes of mature compounders of value is that they usually enjoy high and sustainable ROICs, which in turn are generated by an uncommon combination of competitive advantages, effective management, high profit margins, and low-capital intensity, as well as fast, recurring revenues (as a reflection of high sales/invested capital ratios). So, has the company been able to generate tangible economic value for shareholders?

Again, it has. Thanks to its able management and controlling position in lucrative markets, the company has been the superior compounder of value within its peer group. As shown above, Booking has also been able to sustain returns well above its estimated cost of capital over the past decade. Of course, investing is about the future, not the past. That's the reason why most models of future ROIC should take into account the proverbial 'reversion to the mean'. Will Booking's returns decay to a more pedestrian level now that the company is starting to face competition from the likes of Airbnb and Alphabet? Said differently, is the company losing its competitive edge?

11. Does Booking Holdings exhibit a high degree of pricing power? Yes: 1 Point

Well, an indicator that a company is losing its competitive edge is a negative change in pricing power. As mentioned by Warren Buffett, “The single-most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you’ve got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you’ve got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by a tenth of a cent, then you’ve got a terrible business. I’ve been in both, and I know the difference.”

Booking’s most important customers are the hotels. Yet, the relationship between Booking and these hotels has long been quarrelsome - hoteliers depend on the firm to fill their rooms and to reach more potential guests but, at the same time, are also resentful of the high commissions Booking charges. This dependence and Booking’s hefty commissions both imply that the company has indeed a high degree of pricing power. That much is substantiated by the company’s profit margins, historical sales growth and high returns on invested capital (which all suggest that Booking is not losing business to a competitor, despite the high commissions).

If pricing power is defined as the capacity to raise prices without losing customers, then Booking seems to have an inordinate amount of power: as it raises prices (the commissions), the company actually motivates its customers to stay within the platform. How? By rewarding with better visibility the hotels that are willing to pay a higher commission. Essentially, hotels that are prepared to pay up for that privilege are displayed more prominently on search results within the platform.

Of course, establishments with poor reviews are still punished by the company’s algorithms. However, because this practice defeats the purpose of using these services, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered platforms like Booking and Expedia to make it obvious to users when the stratification of search results has "been affected by the amount of commission a hotel pays the site." In Switzerland, authorities have also initiated proceedings against Booking after finding signs of “price abuse” regarding the commissions imposed by the company. Despite these piecemeal measures, the reality is that OTA hotel search is a pay-to-play game across much of the world.

Forcing room suppliers to grant the so-called ‘price parity’ is another practice that indirectly demonstrates pricing power. Price parity is meant to ensure that establishments offer BKNG a nightly rate that is equal to (or lower than) any rate the hotel proposes elsewhere. In practical terms, this means that if prospective guests see a room on Agoda for USD 200, for example, then the hotel must also sell that same room at USD 200 or more on its website. Price parity agreements can be 'narrow' if they prohibit the provider from proposing better terms solely on its website, or they can be 'wide' if they thwart the service provider from offering better terms on all alternative sales channels.

Price parity is the reason why many travelers request a room upgrade or another perk from a given hotel when they book directly with the supplier; notably, some establishments keep their premium rooms only for guests that book directly, whilst others adhere to parity but offer something else in return for direct bookings, such as complimentary meals or spa services. Price parity is also the reason why OTAs can claim offering the 'best' or 'cheapest' prices to travelers. But, contrary to what some may think, OTAs are not discount booking services that always offer travelers the lowest hotel rates. And, of course, the sense of competition is largely illusory because the most prominent booking websites are owned by the two main agencies.

Wide clauses have been considered anticompetitive in some countries - like in Italy, France or Austria - but they are still enforced by the OTAs in many other places, including in the United States and across Asia, Africa and Latin America. Nevertheless, without being compelled to do so, both Expedia and Booking have agreed to eliminate wide clauses in Australia, New Zealand and the European Union. These changes allowed suppliers to offer lower room prices and better room availability on different OTAs and offline channels. However, the mere existence of such tactics - which cost hotels over USD 1.0 billion per year - is a clear sign that hoteliers struggle to execute their distribution strategy without the help of BKNG or EXPE. Another sign is provided by the fact that commission and customer conversion rates both remained stable following the rate parity changes in Europe and elsewhere.

But the pricing power of OTAs also has positive consequences for travelers: indeed, thanks to its dominant position, Booking intends to force hotels to display all their charges, such as the infamous 'resort fees', in the headline price. This should destabilize the American hotel industry's move towards obfuscating part of the room rate in fees that make the price seem lower than it is. Up until recently, OTAs turned a blind eye to these hidden charges; however, Booking has informed suppliers that it would also begin collecting commission on 'resort' and 'urban' fees to encourage establishments to either eliminate them, or to make their prices more transparent (and to increase BKNG's profits, naturally). The hoteliers vowed to fight back against the new commissions but, as admitted by Vijay Dandapani, chief executive of the Hotel Association of New York City, the hotels are pretty much the ‘underdog’ in this fight.

Booking Holdings | Valuation

Relative Valuation

The market is valuing Booking Holdings at 16.4x forward PE and at an enterprise multiple of 13.4x. Over the past 5 years, BKNG’s average PE and EV/EBITDA multiples hovered both around 19.5x. The company’s current earnings and free cash flow yields are, respectively, 5.2% and 5.8%. Based on all these ratios, Booking is as cheap as it has ever been from 2015 onwards.

Absolute Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow Analysis) | Main Assumptions

“Even an experienced and intelligent analyst can go wrong in estimating future cash flows. The answer is to stick to businesses which are relatively simple and stable in character.”

- Warren Buffett

Booking Holdings should be a simple enough business; however, the business landscape is changing in a fast and unpredictable way. BKNG is also highly sensitive to the economic cycle. Being so, in Booking's case, a DCF analysis can be a futile attempt to estimate what cannot be realistically estimated. Nevertheless, a DCF analysis is still somewhat valuable because it shows investors what Donald Rumsfeld called 'known knowns’ and ‘know unknowns’…

Revenues: Nearly 60 million people are under travel restrictions in China in an attempt to contain the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stopped issuing travel permits for mainland China travelers. Other populous countries in China’s vicinity are imposing stricter limits on travel. Furthermore, an increasing number of countries across the globe are suspending flights to and from China following WHO’s decision to declare the Wuhan virus outbreak a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’. Because Asia-Pacific is a significant part of BKNG’s revenues, these draconian measures will no doubt affect the company’s short- to medium term prospects in this all-important region. The impact on revenues is however difficult to estimate because the virus has not been contained (quite the opposite) – naturally, the wider the epidemic spreads and the longer it lasts, the graver the consequences for Booking. A full-fledged pandemic (which, again, is not a far-fetched) has the potential to destabilize national security and disrupt the world’s economy. Due to widespread popular discontent, China can also suffer its own ‘Chernobyl moment’. Still, for the sake of establishing some sort of base scenario, the model expects 3%-7% annual sales growth over the next half-decade. On average, gross bookings are expected to expand by 5% annually. These discrepant numbers are a reflection of the ambiguity that surrounds the firm’s cyclical characteristics at a time when economic, geopolitical and other relevant factors are conspiring to create even greater uncertainty: Alphabet, for instance, will no longer charge airlines for referrals from its metasearch engine; according to the company, “we will no longer charge partners for referral links on Google Flights. (…) The results within Google Flights will continue to be ranked by relevance to the user, based on factors like price and convenience.” This could be a positive development for OTAs, as Alphabet might be compelled to adopt similar measures regarding its accommodations metasearch platform. However, Alphabet will certainly try to monetize the consumer journey using different means.

Operating Margins: BKNG’s costs are heavily weighted to overhead and advertising. Due to the eventual decrease in Alphabet's aggressiveness levels, these advertising costs will perhaps remain stable over the forecast period (the model expects Booking to allocate about 33%-35% of its total revenues to marketing initiatives) as long as players like Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba (BABA) do not make significant inroads into the global travel arena. However, as discussed before, Booking’s sales mix is also becoming less cash-generative. Risk of margin compression cannot be ruled out. As a consequence, the model assumes conservatively that company-wide operating margins will fall within the 30%-35% interval during the next 5 years.

Operating Cash Investments: The model assumes that the sum of capital expenditures investments with the changes in working capital will reach a level equivalent to 2.5%-5.5% of revenue, on average, per year; about half of this amount is expected to be incurred in implementing Booking’s ‘connected trip’ initiatives.

Cost of Capital, Terminal Growth Rate and Fair Value Estimate: To keep assumptions conservative, the DCF model assumes a WACC within the 8.5% + [± 1.5%] range. The model also assumes a terminal growth rate between 1% and 2%. After a sensitivity analysis, the valuation model delivers a present-day fair value estimate range between USD 1600 and 2200 per share. Again, the large spread between the most bearish and the most bullish fair value estimate is a reflection of the uncertainty surrounding BKNG. The bearish scenario represents roughly a 15% decline from today's price; despite BKNG's below-average price multiples, such decline is not implausible given the current market context.

Booking Holdings | Conclusion

The final Quality Score for Booking Holdings is 9 out of 11. Booking is the highest-quality, most accomplished pure-play operator within the travel services industry. Speakers of classical Latin would certainly name the company as the ‘Primus inter Pares’ (First among Equals). But holding the Primus inter Pares title didn’t prevent an accomplished operator like Julius Caesar from being slaughtered by former friends. Will a former friend slaughter Booking? Well, to continue with poor Classical Antiquity analogies, Booking Holdings is like Achilles, the best of the Greek warriors, hero of the Trojan War, and a seemingly invulnerable champion… with a very vulnerable heel. What is BKNG’s Achilles heel?

If there is such a thing, then it is the company’s reliance on Alphabet. But Alphabet is not the only potential threat to BKNG: in addition to their immense human and financial resources, companies like Amazon, Alibaba and Facebook also have massive amounts of data to act upon the needs and wants of consumers - through personalization, artificial intelligence and voice-based search, for instance – as well as gigantic user bases.

Based on a checklist, the current analysis is not intended to make companies with superior scores an automatic buy. Far from it. Instead, the purpose of the article is to thoroughly analyze a certain company and, in doing so, expose its main strengths and weaknesses. For some, the company’s Achilles heel is a glaring weakness that provides reason enough to avoid an investment in Booking Holdings. So, is there now an opportunity to invest in Booking Holdings at an attractive price?

Perhaps: after this analysis, if you believe that 1) Alphabet or other behemoths are not particularly interested in assaulting Booking’s dominions, and 2) the world is not heading into a protracted economic downturn, then BKNG can be a great investment. For now, the quality is there. However, the structural headwinds facing Booking are not going to disappear overnight unless the tech giants face regulatory pressures to curb their appetite. Of course, no one knows for certain how the firm’s markets will continue to evolve. Nowadays, investing in BKNG is akin to paying for a room using an ‘opaque’ service: you’ll only know how nice your room really is after checking in. But first you’ll have to name-your-own-price for BKNG.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.