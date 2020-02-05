Newell Brands Shareholders Would Benefit From A Dividend Cut

A generous dividend is currently being paid, which I argue to be cut in the favor of long-term shareholders.

Introduction

My original bull thesis underlying an investment in Newell Brands (NWL) has been outlined earlier on Seeking Alpha. In short, investors expected management to complete a huge asset sale after pressure from activist investors in early 2018. Consequently, own shares have been repurchased, debt has been retired and management began to improve the company from an operational perspective. Since not all businesses have been sold as planned, not as many shares have been repurchased as originally expected. Also, in terms of debt retirement, management overpromised but under-delivered. From an operational improvement perspective, the company is still in the early innings, but positive signs have become visible already.

In this article, I argue that the company, which is looking at almost $270 million in interest payments per year, should suspend, or at least reduce, its material dividend payout of $390 million while focusing on debt retirement. In light of the recent downgrade and probably tightening credit markets going forward, this seems to be a prudent procedure, ultimately benefitting long-term shareholders while only causing short-term pain.

The company’s current interest-paying obligations

The following table sets forth an overview of NWL’s debt as it evolved over the last year. As you can see, it has increased slightly upon the 2019 Q1 report, but over the following two periods, the company continued to retire debt.

(in millions USD) 30.09.2019 30.06.2019 31.03.2019 31.12.2018 2.60% senior notes due 2019 - - - 267.3 4.70% senior notes due 2020 304.8 304.7 304.6 304.6 3.15% senior notes due 2021 93.6 93.5 93.5 97.5 3.75% senior notes due 2021 333.3 348.5 344.6 353.2 4.00% senior notes due 2022 249.2 249.2 249.1 249 3.85% senior notes due 2023 1387.1 1741.8 1741.3 1740.8 5.00% senior notes due 2023 308.4 309 309.5 310 4.00% senior notes due 2024 199.4 496.7 496.6 496.4 3.90% senior notes due 2025 46.8 90.4 90.4 90.3 4.20% senior notes due 2026 1985.9 1985.4 1984.9 1984.5 5.375% senior notes due 2036 416 416 415.9 415.8 5.50% senior notes due 2046 657.3 657.2 657.2 657.2 Commercial paper (curr. 2.65%) 324.9 — 258.9 — Receivables facilities — — 269 — Other debt 18.9 58.8 52.6 48.4 Σ 6325.6 6751.2 7268.1 7015

Table 1: NWL's outstanding debt. Note that the commercial paper pays interest at 1M-LIBOR plus 105 bp. Data source: 2019 10-Q and 10-K filings of NWL.

Weighting each position’s interest rate by the relative amount outstanding, NWL’s annual interest rate can be computed as 4.25%. This corresponds to annual obligations of $269 million in interest payments per year. With a current float of 423 million shares, the current dividend of $0.92 per share amounts to a sum of $390 million.

Estimating free cash flow going forward

In November, management guided for 2019 operating cash flows of $700-850 million. Operating cash flow (OCF) is essentially net earnings after taxes plus depreciation and changes in working capital. The change in working capital (ΔWC) is difficult to estimate considering NWL is undergoing significant restructuring, but it seems sensible to expect working capital needs of at least 15% of revenues. If the change in working capital moves with respect to the company’s top line growth rate going forward (assumed as 2% p.a.), ΔWC should be -$30 million per year. This estimate is much lower than the change in working capital reported for FY2018 and FY2017 of -$286.3 and -$86 million, respectively. However, let us give management the benefit of doubt and believe in their ability of significantly improving working capital management going forward.

Free cash flow (FCF) is OCF minus capital expenditures (CAPEX). It appears as if management has already reduced capex when comparing the data from 2018 and 2019:

(in millions USD) 2019 2018 Capex Q1 58.2 95.1 Capex Q2 57.0 105.9 Capex Q3 56.5 72.7 Capex Q4 60.0 110.7 Full-year capex 231.7 384.4

Table 2: NWL's capital expenditures in 2018 and 2019. The value for Q4 2019, and hence, also the FY2019 value (italicized), have been estimated. Data source: 2019 10-Q filings of NWL and author’s estimation.

Clearly, capital expenditures so far in 2019 are much lower than in 2018, and it seems sensible to expect that Q4 capex also remains low. Assuming a Q4 2019 capex of $60 million, the company would have reduced its expenditures by 40% within one year. It remains to be seen whether $230 million in annual investments will suffice to return the business back to growth, but this is a great development indeed. Depreciation going forward should be in the same region as capex.

What remains to be calculated in this bottom-up approach is operating margin. Assuming the midpoint of the guidance of $775 million in OCF, ΔWC of -$30 million and depreciation of $230, net profit for 2019 should come in at $575 million.

Side note: There is a discrepancy between the company’s 2019 expected normalized earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63-1.68 and my estimation of net profit of $575 million. With 423 million shares outstanding, net earnings should be $698 million assuming the midpoint of the EPS guidance. Adding back in any sensible depreciation and accounting for ΔWC, 2019 OCF would be much higher than the expected $700-850 million, probably close to $900 million. One could argue that the share count must be much smaller to arrive at coherent net earnings and OCF. To be precise, 349 million shares would correspond to a net profit of $575 million and an EPS of $1.65. However, since I would not want to spark unrealistic theories about further buybacks (that would cost around $1.5 billion at a current share price of $20), let us assume that EPS will be normalized to $1.65 due to one or another one-off resulting from the restructuring.

Leaving the EPS-related discussion aside, assuming net earnings of $575 million, a tax rate of 25% (i.e., $191 million) and interest payments of $269 million, operating profit for 2019 should be approximately $1.03 billion. With net sales of $9.65 billion, this corresponds to an operating margin of 10.7%. This is well in line with management’s current guidance. Ceteris paribus and with capital expenditures of $230 million, FCF should thus amount to $544 million in 2019. At this point, we are able to assess NWL’s debt retirement and dividend payment capabilities.

NWL’s ability to retire debt and pay dividends

With a 2019 operating profit of over $1 billion, NWL’s interest coverage currently stands at 3.8 times operating profit. The FCF of $544 million covers the dividend 1.4 times.

Note that management has been looking to reduce the company’s leverage further. This appears a sensible and prudent step in light of probably tightening credit market and the still-high leverage of the company. Plotting the data of Table 1 together with ex-dividend FCF, while assuming an annual FCF growth rate of 2%, it appears as if NWL is not able to retire most of its debt going forward. Note that the $2 billion coming due in 2023 consist of the 3.85% and the 5.00% senior notes and the commercial paper.

Figure 1: NWL’s debt coming due over the next years and the estimated FCF after dividends. Data source: 2019 10-Q filings of NWL and author’s estimation. Image source: Author’s own work.

If management goes this route and is able to return NWL to a perpetual growth of 2% p.a., the shares should be valued at $16 assuming a cost of equity of 10%. Under a much more positive scenario, with an operating margin of 14%, the shares should be valued at $23. This value corresponds to an FCF of $783 million, growing at 2% annually. NWL would indeed be able to retire a lot of debt in this case (see below), while still being able to pay a generous dividend of $0.92 per share.

Figure 2: NWL’s debt coming due over the next years and the estimated optimistic FCF after dividends. Data source: 2019 10-Q filings of NWL and author’s estimation. Image source: Author’s own work.

Conclusion and Outlook

In summary, I find it difficult to believe that:

NWL returns to growth immediately considering the macroeconomic and structural headwinds,

Cash flows turn out much higher than currently expected and guided for, and

Capital expenditures can be reduced to less than my estimate of $230 million in the short term.

Thus, the company will likely report a free cash flow of around $540 million annually over the next years. This appears insufficient to cover both the generous dividend and retire debt. Potential top line growth, at least in the short term, remains an uncertainty that should be reviewed critically.

In conclusion, a dividend cut or a significant reduction, facilitating the retirement of debt, seems prudent especially in light of the $2 billion coming due in 2023. Likely, the share price will plummet upon the announcement of a dividend cut, but if timed successfully, shares could be repurchased at a discount (i.e., possibly below $15), thus benefitting long-term shareholders. An excess non-recurring cash flow for this purpose could be liberated through a concerted liquidation of the still-high receivables after renegotiating payment terms with the company's debtors. Such a procedure would cause short-term pain, while benefitting shareholders in the long run through increasing financial stability, improving refinancing interest rates and leading to more profit per share.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism, I would be happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.

