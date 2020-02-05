The Importance Of Optimism, 'Unscaling' In Unearthing Winning Growth Stocks (Podcast Transcript)

The lines between growth and value can often blur. The key is to be optimistic and focus on good things rather than on everything that might go wrong.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our podcast from January with From Growth to Value. We hope you enjoy.

Nathaniel Baker: Welcome to the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast. We speak with the Seeking Alpha marketplace authors about their investing styles, their views on the market, and their favorite investing ideas. I'm your host, Nathaniel Baker.

Before we begin, a brief disclaimer. Seeking Alpha is a website where authors from around the world share their ideas and analysis on the stock market. The Marketplace is our platform for authors to run investing analysis and idea services so that readers can take their investing to the next level. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. A full set of disclosures will be provided at the end of this podcast. For reference purposes, this podcast was recorded on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

I am joined today by a longtime contributor to Seeking Alpha, Kris from the From Growth to Value account. From Growth to Value has been active on Seeking Alpha since 2016. Kris is the founder of Potential Multibaggers, a premium research service here on Seeking Alpha featuring the potential multibaggers portfolio. A subscription to Potential Multibaggers Research Service gets you exclusive ideas, several live portfolios, a subscriber-only live chat room, weekly overviews, exclusive Potential Multibagger articles, as well as direct access to the author. You can find out more on Seeking Alpha by searching for From Growth to Value. There is a two-week free trial available and From Growth to Value is also on Twitter @fromvalue.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Alright, let’s get into it Kris, welcome to the podcast.

Kris: Well, I’m glad to be here Nathaniel. Thank you for having me.

NB: Thanks for joining. So, yes, it sounds like from the sound of it From Growth to Value implies a couple of different theories here of investing and strategy. So, why don’t we start off and you tell us about your investment strategy?

K: Yes. Well, I love the question in that sense that I mean it has indeed several implications. I mean, one of the implications is that I look at growth and value, but also something else that already is some sort of pinnacle of my investing side and that is that if you have growth stocks and you hold them for a very long time, they become value stocks. You know, if you look at stocks like Walmart, Walmart was a growth stock for a long time, but now it’s a value stock, for example. So, that's already very important in my investing strategy holding on, but before we start, maybe I just want to say something there is a lot of confusion I think about investing in that sense that a lot of people try to convince other people that their style of investing is the best one. I don't think that. I mean you have to find an investing strategy which fits you and your personality.

I heard on the Invest Like the Best, the podcast of Patrick O'Shaughnessy, that there are 300 investing strategies that consistently beat the market and I think that it's important that you find the one that fits you. So, I was actually more of a value investor at first, but I found that it didn't fit my personality; it didn't fit who I am. I'm forward-looking, I'm optimistic and – well, that being said, my strategy is actually based on optimism and a lot of people concentrate too much in my opinion on pessimism, on the bad news. You know, if you look at the news in general, it's often very bad and pessimistic and, you know, the world’s going to hell etcetera, but if you look at both reality and the stock market, actually they both go up and they get better and better and better.

Yes, there are setbacks. Yes, there are things which could be better, but in the long-term, everything gets better, and if you know that, you're already in a minority. I mean, the majority of people focus on the short-term; they focus on the bad news; they focus on everything that could go wrong and what I do is I focus on the winners and that's also why I try to – you know, first maybe I have to explain what I mean by focusing on the winners. If you have even one multibagger in your portfolio that means your portfolio is going to do a lot better than any benchmark you take. You know, if you – in 2000, if you had Amazon in your portfolio and you have owned them till now, well no matter what other stocks you took, you will do very well. And that's actually what I try to do with potential multibaggers. I think the name itself already says a lot. I tried to find multibaggers.

Inherently, there will be losers as well, but you always have to lose. Even if you have a value stock, you also will have losers because they’re value traps and you hadn’t seen it etcetera. and the difference is because of the potential of those multibaggers if you focus on the good things and you try to crank up even the winning sides of investing by looking at stocks of companies that grow very fast, and you do the opposite of most people who do growth investing or practice growth investing that is holding on and offsetting one, you know, it doubles are so or 30% up or whatever. If you just hold on for very long periods and you even add to your winners then I think you can have a few stocks which can mean everything, and if you look at potential multibaggers, I said that before I started the series because the first 10 articles were free on the Seeking Alpha, and I said that before and I rode a rather theoretical article first, which still is free even for not premium members because it's about several tickers and I already wrote that that, by the way the title is, This is why you should have growth stocks in your portfolio, and the title already says something namely that if you take a few good growth stocks, even if you pick very bad other growth socks, then, you know, well, you’ll do better than the markets.

Now of course, with my service, with my marketplace, I try to weed out the losers as much as possible, but inherently, some things don't work out as well, you think they will work out and you will have losers, but, you know, I picked Amazon – Shopify sorry, at I think $77. It at $420 now and that's just I mean May 2017. If you have a few of those in your portfolio, well, it will do very well, and you know, the results are there – and – I mean that’s a – there’s an alpha and well, it's Seeking Alpha, right, and there is an alpha of 33% versus the S&P, which is not bad I think, and then, of course, if the market turns down and that’s the pessimistic side, which will come…

NB: Yes.

K: …you know actually we will never know what, when, but it will come. Well, okay. You know those stocks will go down probably a lot more than the market, but well, in the long term, I think they will do great. I mean if you bought Amazon – again Amazon, I mean Shopify, but you know Shopify is the new Amazon, so if you have Shopify, well, it can go down. If the market goes down 25%, Shopify can go down maybe 50%.

NB: Sure.

K: …but you will still be up, you know, I’m not that good at math, but, you know, what is it? 200% then or so. So, that’s something that some people don't realize that you – that they always look at the most pessimistic part as if you always buy at the top and never scale in. I always scale in over years and years in stocks. So, and there’s also – if you have a stock and it goes up about five times, for example, let’s takes a theoretical example, you take two stocks, they both cost $100 and three years later, one is up five times and the other one is minus, I don’t know 60% or so. Well, they still do very well, compared to the market and that's actually the good basic philosophy of potential multibaggers.

NB: Very interesting. It’s a challenge obviously to find these growth stocks. Going back real quick to your strategy here, it says here on your Seeking Alpha page, you do not care what this selection of stocks will do next year and what the result will be in 2040 or so. So, really a long-term outlook, but finding these stocks and these companies that are going to be the next Amazon, the next Shopify is obviously a major challenge for investors. How do you go about wheeling down all of the universe of potential multibaggers to find the ones that you end up investing in?

K: Yes. well, my readers know that I only include or especially my subscribers know that I only include stocks in potential multibaggers, which I think – I mean it happens that I have held them for a year or longer for a very small position in my portfolio just to keep researching, and if you have a small position, you're more inclined to research deeper. So, yes, I mean, you have to look at lots and lots and lots of things. So, what do I do? I study, I read, I listen to podcast. I read books, I read articles, I try to keep up with everything and there are lots of alternative ways to look at the things, of course, the financials are important, but how happy are the people who work at the company that you're buying stock, that's so important.

Investors don’t always realize that. There's also a lot of fog sometimes. I mean, for example, one of the ways in which you can check how happy people are is Glassdoor, but, yes, sometimes there’s a very bad – well, a very bad mark or it's a low, but then if you read those things, you see that, well, it's all aimed at one manager who was fired three years ago.

NB: Right.

K: So, you know, you really have to look into it hard and read the lots before you – well, before I have enough confidence to include them in the potential multibaggers.

NB: Interesting. What about your background as an investor? You’ve been doing this for a little while, can you tell us a little bit about that and you came to this particular type of investing style?

K: Yes. Well, it's been quite a long road actually. I mean, I was rather passive for a long time, passive investor, and you know, just buying stock market, and then, when my wife was pregnant, I had the change. I mean I don’t know, it was some sort of feeling deep inside is that typically male, I don’t know, but I really wanted something for my child, you know, and I wanted to put something away and already, of course there was already some investing, but I really cranked up my game and I started reading voraciously first as a value investor, as I said, but then I found my own style as it were, I’m something who’s excited by new evolutions and long-term trends and that's how I came to the – well, the growth side more of things. Although – well, and my readers know that I also have the Pink Portfolio, which is still free on Seeking Alpha as well and that's investing for our daughter, that's her real life portfolio and – well, that's where it originated from actually.

NB: Cool. Yes, and I noticed some of your recent additions to the Pink Portfolio that I wanted to talk to you about maybe in the second half of the program, some pretty interesting stock picks here.

K: Yes, I want to make sure those are two completely different approaches of potential multibaggers and a Pink Portfolio.

NB: Sure.

K: Sometimes readers confuse them, so I – the stocks in the Pink Portfolio are not multibaggers, or not potential multibaggers at all.

NB: Okay, okay. So, let’s stick to the multibaggers and for the purposes of this conversation.

K: Alright.

NB: Since that’s what we’ve been talking about. So, is there anything over the past year you think – it’s been a pretty tumultuous year, good year for growth stocks, good year for risk assets in general? Is there anything that you’ve learned in particular over the past year you think that you could now take to your investing style as we move forward into 2020?

K: Yes. Well, actually the same thing, but in a more concentrated form. I mean ignore the noise and just keep on going and look at the stocks and not at the general markets. And again, there's so much pessimism and you have to look through the fog even if there would be recession, so what? I mean – and again, there are different styles of investing and, you know, if you’re retired, you'll invest differently than if you're still accumulating, and – well, I’m 43 years old, but I still feel, you know, in my 30s or so, and – well, I’m still – I’m accumulating, and again, that's me. Someone else of 43 can be rather conservative and you have to adapt your own style of investing to your personality.

I have seen that I attract quite a lot of young readers and I like that a lot because, well, they are – one of the target audiences for this. I mean it’s very good to think long term if you're young. I mean I really like that. On the other hand, I have subscribers who are in their 50s and still have that, you know, energy and drive to look for long-term awareness. So, again, what have I learned about – in the last year? I have learned a lot because that's one of those things that makes me enthusiastic about the stock market is that you’ll never stop learning. You keep on learning, but not particularly because of the movements of the markets. you know the longer you see the markets, the more you realize they always stay the same time and there's a lot of noise, there's a lot of talking, and you know, the television hours have to be filled, but it doesn't mean something, and especially, not if you look at individual stocks.

NB: Yes, no doubt. No doubt. So, what is something here – we’ve talked a lot about optimism and about finding growth stocks and looking beyond the noise. Nevertheless, I'm sure you won't deny that there is risk that's out there whether it's, you know, something that people should be concerned about is another question, but what is something about the markets or about your portfolio that concerns you at present?

K: Well, it’s not something for at this moment particular, but in general, it's very hard to, you know – it's simple, but not easy to hold on to your stocks if they go down 40%, 50%. So, one of the things that I try to do – at this moment I don’t have to say to my subscribers, oh! No. you really have to hold to this stock. It’s so good because the market is doing great. But I'm very sure that at the moment that a few stocks go down a lot that I will have to help them to hold onto their stocks because – and that's really a risk. I mean, you – especially with those fast growers, you really can lose a lot of money if you sell at the wrong time and if you buy at a peak and then sell at the bottom, and it's typical for stocks in general, but even more for those, well, high-growth [stocks], that's I think the biggest risk of my approach actually.

NB: Interesting, okay. So, what would you say to [indiscernible] other than just keep an eye on the long term always and maybe do you view that – if there is a dip, do you view that as an opportunity to accumulate more of the shares?

K: If there’s a general markets dip, yes. If there’s a dip in the stock, one single stock, you always have to look at what's going on really. I mean, some things re-fundamentally change, yes, the long-term perspective. I mean if there's a new competitor and that competitor takes a lot of your markets, well, that's changes the view, you know. So, it has a lot of things in life. It depends.

NB: Yes, good point. Good point. Okay, the flip side of that previous question, going back to a more optimistic track, what are some things that have you most excited right now? You mentioned new technologies before, and yes, so I’d be curious about that, what is – what are some of the areas that you’re most excited about?

K: Yes. One of the things – I always try to look at long-term trends. You know technology stocks often have the reputation of going very fast or technology in general, but actually technology is slow too. I mean, if you look at the Internet, I was one of the first in my community to have the Internet. I think it was 1994, 1995 or so. My father was a computer engineer, so he liked that and that's why we had it at home.

I was, I don’t know 18 or so then. You know, if you had to explain to people what the Internet was, that was very, very difficult because they didn't have something to compare it with and if you look at the general public, well, it took well into the 2000s and nearly before the general public was on the Internet and that's actually the same thing now and that will always be the case. You have technology [geeks] let’s call them, who are very, very, very excited about a certain new technology, new opportunity, but before it hits the general market that takes years and years and years, and that’s something that investors should know. So, it's – well, you have to find a balance between investing in new technology and the viability in the markets. So, that's something I try to do and I – if I look at the markets right now from that perspective and if look what are the long-term trends then, then I see several things, you know.

One of the most important things that I see now is unscaling and I’ve read a book, which was called Unscaled. I don’t remember the author, it was an [indiscernible], but a very interesting book in which he said that well, because of the trends that we see, namely AI and genetic testing, etcetera, you will be – that will be unscaling. you know now everything is big and the bigger, the better. but it will be a lot more targeted and you already think – I think you can already see that a bit in the Amazon, and Shopify say, in that sense that Shopify is much more individual and people hated if Amazon shows lots of sponsored content, which they don't want. And I think that's one of the first issues of or the first examples of unscaling already, but it goes a lot further. I mean healthcare for example, you know, at this moment there are so many drugs already and if you see – if you look at the drugs that are being developed now, what you often see is the gain is not that much. I mean often it’s about orphanage diseases – orphan diseases, sorry like I mean maybe hundreds, 100 or 200 people in the whole U.S. who have a certain disease and that drug is developed, which costs millions and millions and millions.

I mean, it's impossible that that will go on. I mean both for the drug companies, but also, of course, for public health spending and what you will see is that more drugs will be developed, especially for that person or that type of person. So, if you have a certain disease, well, you'll be able to choose between several drugs, which are oh! This is your type. You better take this. Now, it’s just, well, try this. Oh! It doesn't work. Let’s take something else, so that's unscaling too. Another example, shoes for example, now you have, you know, few thousands of pairs of shoes, which you can choose from, but, you know, they are not fitted to your feet and your feet can be I don’t know a bit bigger or whatever, then your right one and – you have shoes which fit, but they're not perfect.

If they can be, I don’t know 3D printed for you, scanned and 3D printed for you, well, that's, you know, and that's unscaling. You go to the individual again and not to the mass-markets and that's actually how it has been for centuries before the Industrial Revolution.

NB: Yes, interesting there Shopify is clearly one company that is taking advantage and exploiting that trend. Are there others that you found in your research that you can speak to that are also doing this unscaling, like how would an investor be able to profit from this? Like, what other companies are seeing that you think are at the front end of this?

K: Yes. Well, several, but let’s take The Trade Desk, for example. The Trade Desk is a typical example of unscaling, because you know, it's not a guarded wall, [indiscernible] excuse me. It’s the opposite. It's everywhere, and for example, you know, one of the most important trends in The Trade Desk then is that it plays on the connected TV and connected TV is unscaling because you choose what you want to see. It's not, you know, CNBC or whatever or whoever – who chooses what you will look at. You know, no, you choose your programs and The Trade Desk is one of the – well one of the companies that will take advantage over that because they can diversify their ads to that public, so that's one. Another example, which comes to mind is, for example, Square. I mean, now we have big banks and everyone is the same for that bank and you’re just a number and the Wells Fargo scandal showed that again, you know as long as the numbers.

If you’re a customer, even if you're not a real customer, you turn out, but people are sick of that. People want to be individual and with Square, you get your own bank. In the long term it's not – they have applied for a banking license, but is not there yet, but in the long term, I think Square will be some sort of new bank in which you can choose all the options that you want, you know. if you want to trade stocks with Square, alright. If you don't want to, you can choose I don’t know Robin Hood or another, and that's how people will be able to individually choose their own offerings.

NB: Cool. Very cool. Alright, so we got into a little bit here as far as favorite – you know some ideas that you have as far as companies that might be able to profit from these themes? Are there any favorite ideas that you have where these or other trends are concerned right now?

K: Well, those are really two of my favorite ideas, you know.

NB: Sure, okay.

K: The Trade Desk and Square, also because people don't realize yet the full potential I think. For example, for Square they have cash app and it's not monetized that well yet, although in just three years time. It’s already their biggest source of revenue, you know people still associate Square with the point-of-sale technology, but cash app is already a bigger contributor to revenue. Of course, the point-of-sale is at this moment more profitable, but that will change, I’m very sure, and what Square is doing is its building out its ecosystem. Well, it has -- actually has two, you know, the merchants and, you know, the individual consumer, and once they can combine the two, they have a goal in mind. I mean one of the things that is in that book unscales too is that – and, you know, it's a popular saying data is the new goal or the new oil and I think – the oil and I think it's a good comparison in that sense that no oil changed everything the way transportation went or, you know, with the trains and cars, etcetera, the way electricity was made, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. I think you will see the same thing with data. It will change everything, and, you know, well, you think there will be some companies which will prosper a lot from data and Square is actually very well-positioned there because they will have a lot of data from both sides.

NB: Alright. So Trade Desk, TTD, Square, SQ, those are some pretty good ideas. Okay, Kris, thank you. Very interesting conversation.

If you’ve been enjoying the Seeking Alpha Marketplace Roundtable podcast you can subscribe through iTunes, Stitcher Google Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere else you find the podcast by searching for Marketplace Roundtable. You can also give reviews on those platforms to help other investors discover this podcast.

I’ve been speaking with Kris from, From Growth to Value, who runs the Potential Multibaggers Marketplace Service here at Seeking Alpha. You can sign up for the service either by going to seekingalpha.com/marketplace and looking for Potential Multibaggers or by typing From to Growth to Value into the site search bar at seekingalpha.com. You can also follow Kris on seekingalpha.com and enjoy his free content there. For disclosures, I, Nathaniel Baker, I have no position in either of the securities mentioned on today's podcast. What about you Kris?

K: I am long The Trade Desk, Shopify, Square.

NB: Got it. Awesome. Thank you all for listening and we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Kris is long TTD, SQ, SHOP.

Nathaniel has no positions in any securities mentioned on this podcast.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.