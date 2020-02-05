The Long Leading Forecast For H2 2020

With only one firmly negative long leading indicator, conditions from 6 to 12 months out, and four positives, left to its own devices, the economy should remain in expansion.

Long leading indicators generally turn down at least one year before the economy as a whole.

Introduction: What Are The Long Leading Indicators?

I have several systems for forecasting the economy. One is the high-frequency "weekly indicators," which as the name implies is updated weekly, and thus very timely. A second relies on monthly and quarterly data which has been extensively vetted in the past as having a sustained record of turning one year more before the economy as a whole.

For the short term, up to about 6 months out, the Index of Leading Indicators is a perfectly adequate tool with the inconvenient habit of being right more often than most highly paid Wall Street forecasters. To forecast the period over 6 months out, I turn to long leading indicators.

A "long leading indicator" is an economic metric that reliably turns a year or more before the onset of a recession.

Geoffrey Moore, who for decades published the Index of Leading Indicators and in 1993 wrote Leading Economic Indicators: New Approaches and Forecasting Records, identified 4:

Housing permits

Corporate bond yields

Real money supply

Corporate profits adjusted by unit labor costs

A variation of the above is Paul Kasriel's "foolproof recession indicator," which combines real money supply with the yield curve, i.e., the difference in the interest rate between short- and long-term treasury bonds. This turns negative a year or more before the next recession about half of the time.

Another long leading indicator has been described by UCLA Prof. Edward E. Leamer who wrote that "Housing IS the Business Cycle." In that article, he identified real residential investments as a share of GDP as an indicator that typically turns at least 5 quarters before the onset of a recession.

Several other series appear to have merit as long leading indicators as well. Real retail sales in several forms also have value as a long leading indicator, and in particular, real retail sales per capita. Additionally, the tightening of credit conditions also appears to have merit as a long leading indicator.

That gives us a total of 8 long leading indicators. All of these economic series have a long-term history of turning a year or more before a recession.

Previous forecast

I last did a comprehensive update of these six months ago, concluding that

“*left to its own devices,* if the economy has not entered a recession by the end of this winter, it is not likely to, and coincident conditions like production and employment should be improving by midyear next year.”

Now let’s look at what is coming into view through the end of this year.

Current Trends In The Long Leading Indicators

Corporate Bond Yields:

On a monthly basis, corporate bond yields data goes back 100 years to 1919. With the exception of the 1981 "double-dip," the fiscal contractions underlying the 1938 and 1945 recessions, and 1926, corporate bond yields have always made their most recent low over 1 year before the onset of the next recession. The below graph shows both AAA and BAA corporate bonds for the last 7 years, together with 30-year mortgage rates (red):

Both AAA and BAA corporate bonds surpassed their 2013 and 2016 lows on a daily and weekly basis a little over 6 months ago - and both just made further new all-time lows. Investors have never been so willing to accept long-term commercial paper at such low nominal returns. Meanwhile, mortgage rates which made 2 1/2-year lows a little over 6 months ago, remain in the low end of their range.

Interest rates therefore remain decisively positive.

Housing:

Housing, which typically follows interest rates with a few months lag, has with one significant exception also turned up.

Since last spring, housing starts, new home sales, and the less volatile single family permits have all rebounded off their lows. Permits and starts just made expansion highs, while the more volatile new home sales last made a new high in August (although they have not turned down significantly):

Further, as of the 4th quarter of 2019, measured both nominally and in real terms, housing as a share of GDP has increased:

Both long leading methods of measuring housing also now show it as a positive.

Corporate Profits:

Neither corporate profits nor unit labor costs have been reported for Q4 yet. In Q3, however, they decreased deflated by unit labor costs. In the meantime, the placeholder of proprietors' income (red) was also flat at best in Q4 of 2019 (note since unit labor costs not yet reported, the below graph does not show deflated numbers):

Further, according to FactSet, reported earnings of the S&P 500 have decreased significantly in Q3 2018 peak:

There is some indication, however, via this graph from Joseph Yardeni that NIPA corporate profits may in the past have usually turned several quarters before earnings as reported from the S&P 500:

Pending the report of corporate profits for Q4 in the revised GDP report later this quarter, this forecast indicator is negative.

Real Money Supply:

No recession has ever started without at least real M1 turning negative or real M2 declining to under +2.5%. Real M2 crossed this threshold at the beginning of 2018, and during the autumn briefly real M1 did so as well before both turned up considerably in 2019:

Thus, money supply has turned positive for the second half of 2020.

The Yield Curve:

This has been an excellent long-range forecasting tool in times of inflation (although, I do not think a positive yield curve is definitive in low interest rate deflationary environments). In the last 60 years, typically a recession has begun after the Fed raises rates to combat inflation, sufficiently so that the yield curve inverts.

Intermediate portions started to invert in December 2018. In late May, the 10-year minus 3-month portion also inverted, as shown in red below, and - for just one week at the end of last August - the equally widely watched 2-year to 10-year time frame did as well. Also shown is the 2-year minus Fed funds rate that the NY Fed has identified as the most predictive (note that to forecast a recession this has historically had to be at least -1%.

All of these metrics inverted slightly again within the past week, but have since turned basically flat:

Given its lag time, this indicator is mixed to negative for the remainder of 2020.

Credit Conditions:

The loosening or tightening of credit also appears to be an important component of changes in the economy over 1 year out. Although it only has a 30-year track record, the Senior Loan Officer Survey is promising. The Q4 report was just released on Monday. Credit had become slightly tight as to both large and small-sized firms in Q3, but in Q4, these reverted to neutral and slightly positive, respectively. Meanwhile, the weekly Adjusted Financial Conditions Index from the Chicago Fed, shown in red in the graph below, has continued to be quite positive (note that a “positive” number actually means tightening. Don’t blame me!):

On the other hand, demand for loans by all sized firms have continued to wane, which has also been true for 1 year or more before each of the recessions in the last 25 years:

As a result, this indicator as well must be judged as mixed.

Real Retail Sales Per Capita:

These peaked more than a year before the onset of the last two recessions.

These continued to increase through August, but have gone sideways since:

Four months without a new high is not enough to change the rating on this datapoint beyond a weak positive. If no new high is made within the next two months, it will change to neutral.

Summary And Conclusion

Let me point out first of all that this is a more comprehensive set of indicators, and in some cases indicators with a longer and better track record than are found in my more timely “Weekly Indicators” columns.

There are 4 positives: corporate bond yields, housing, money supply, and (weakly) real retail sales per capita.

There are 2 mixed indicators: credit conditions and the yield curve.

There is 1 negative: corporate profits.

Six months ago, there were 2 positive and 5 mixed indicators with no negatives. So we have added 2 positives and 1 negative since then, suggesting a weak positive bias to the second half of 2020. In sum, it remains the case that, *left to its own devices,* if the economy has not entered a recession in the next few months, it is not likely to, and conditions should improve at least somewhat later in the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.