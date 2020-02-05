V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For February 2020

Criteria for selection is a combination of the MDA breakout portfolio model that is up 24% through today and top dividend growth criteria.

New Growth & Dividend stock selections for February leveraging MDA breakout methodology that has beaten the S&P 500 since inception.

V&M Breakouts: Two Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For February 2020

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA), adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher-than-average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

These stocks have a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and at least a 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large-cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For February 2020

The two sample stocks for February from the portfolio selected for subscribers are:

Ally Financial (ALLY)

Infosys (INFY)

Infosys came under close scrutiny last year on whistleblower claims of executive wrongdoing. As I frequently do, I analyzed the whistleblower claims about Infosys back in October 2019 and was interviewed by an Indian-based financial news network regarding my findings of the lack of forensic algorithm evidence of any major concerns. The audit committee just announced on January 10th that the whistleblower claims were without merit. INFY has gained over 18% since October.

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for February

(Source: StockRover)

Dividend Calendar

(Source: StockRover)

The factors shown are not necessarily the selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend considerations for growth and strong total returns. These are additional financial perspectives to enhance your investment decisions.

Ally Financial (ALLY)

(Source: Finviz)

Ally Financial most recently matched Q4 earnings estimates and beat on revenues for the fourth time over the past four quarters. From a technical perspective, the price is setting up for another move higher on strong inflows.

(Source: StockRover)

Ally Financial has very strong scores across value, growth, quality, sentiment, and the Piotroski value F-score. Continuation of these high-performance results is likely following strong earnings in January and a consensus analyst price target above $37/share.

Earnings growth has been particularly strong relative to the financial industry and longer term relative to the S&P 500. These characteristics support the key criteria for strong MDA breakout price growth.

(Source: Finviz)

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through the Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment provides consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers.

Infosys (INFY)

(Source: Finviz)

(Source: StockRover)

Infosys has strong value, growth, quality, and Piotroski value F-score. It lags in sentiment score coming off recent allegations of wrongdoing accused by whistleblowers that were investigated to be unfounded. This value prospect with nearly a $12/share consensus price target combined with strong dividend yield make INFY an excellent dividend growth choice long term.

Sales and EPS growth have been extremely strong relative to the industry and the S&P 500 with continued strong upside potential. These characteristics support the key criteria for strong MDA breakout price growth following my weekly breakout model.

(Source: Finviz)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; the Edge suite of products; Infosys NIA, an artificial intelligence platform; McCamish, an insurance platform; Panaya; and Skava.

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large-cap, strong dividend growth stocks. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small-cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections will be tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members, and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you, and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 500+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn many new models and techniques for short and long term trading success.

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.