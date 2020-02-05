Magellan Midstream Partners: Weak Earnings, But Growth Story Still Intact

On Thursday, January 30, 2020, refined products pipeline giant Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) announced its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top line revenues, but it did beat its expectations in terms of bottom line earnings. A closer look at the actual earnings report shows that this was a very strong report, although Magellan Midstream did see some negative accounting impacts from the year-over-year declines that we saw in commodity prices. This did not have a negative impact on cash flow though, and, in fact, the company reported the highest distributable cash flow that it has ever had in its history. This is certainly something that its investors should be able to appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Magellan Midstream Partners' fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results:

The company reported total revenues of $740.682 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 14.44% decline over the $865.683 million that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

It reported an operating profit of $338.337 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 6.24% decrease over the $360.846 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners transported a total of 131.0 million barrels of refined products and 78.1 million barrels of crude oil during the period. This compares favorably to the 127.2 million barrels of refined products and 74.4 million barrels of crude oil that the company transported during the equivalent period of last year.

It reported a distributable cash flow of $357.833 million in the current quarter. This represents a 18.32% increase over the $302.437 million that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

Magellan Midstream Partners reported a net income of $286.445 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents an 8.80% decrease over the $314.072 million that the company earned during the fourth quarter of 2018.

It is essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Magellan Midstream Partners saw its revenues decline in the year-over-year period. Unfortunately, the company provided no actual reason for this, as the transportation & terminals revenue for both its refined products and crude oil operations went up year over year. A look at its financials though does reveal the cause of the revenue decline. The company saw its product sales revenues decline from $374.428 million in the prior-year quarter to $238.301 million in the most recent quarter. This is one of the few areas in which Magellan Midstream Partners is exposed to commodity price fluctuations. In short, the company buys the resources at one end of its infrastructure and then sells them at the other. It has long-term take-or-pay contracts in place with the buyers of the resources, so it is still guaranteed to make money from these purchase-sale transactions. As both the purchase and the sale prices of these transactions are based on the current market price of the resources, the company will naturally see its revenues from this part of the business decline when commodity prices do, as does the cost of goods sold. As commodity prices were lower on average during the most recent quarter than a year ago, this is exactly what we see reflected in Magellan Midstream's results.

As Magellan Midstream both buys and sells resources at a price that is based on commodity prices, we are most concerned with the spread between the two prices, as this is the money that the company has available to help with its other operations. This is a measure called product margin. This measure actually went down $93.9 million year over year. This was not due to a significant decline in the spread between the buying and selling price of the commodities. Rather, the company benefited from significant mark-to-market unrealized capital gains during the fourth quarter of last year on various futures contracts meant to hedge these commodity-related activities. The company did not benefit from a similar mark-to-market gain during this quarter, and the absence of it directly caused the company's product margin to decline.

In my last article on Magellan Midstream Partners, I mentioned that the East Houston-to-Hearne refined products pipeline came on-line late in 2019, and would thus have a small positive impact on the company's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. We did, in fact, see this, as the company saw its refined products volumes increase by 3% in the quarter due to this new pipeline.

This is not going to be the only project that stimulates the company's forward growth. In fact, Magellan Midstream Partners is working on several growth projects and actually managed to make significant progress on some of them during the quarter. One of the most significant of these projects is the Pasadena Marine Terminal located along the Gulf Coast. This project is a 50-50 joint venture with Valero (VLO), and construction was originally to be done in two phases. As I discussed in my last article, the first phase of construction has been complete for a while now. The second phase of construction, which more than quintuples the facility's storage capacity and adds a three-bay truck rack and an Aframax-sized dock, came on-line at the end of the fourth quarter as scheduled, although construction is not yet complete for all aspects of the phase. The new dock is operational and complete, but only about half of the additional four million barrels of storage is completed. The remainder should be completed over the next month or two. This should help to drive the company's revenues and cash flows higher over the next quarter or two.

Another few major projects are an expansion to Magellan Midstream's West Texas refined products pipeline system and the new Midland storage terminal that accompanies this pipeline. As might be expected, these two projects will give the company a greater ability to handle the rising volume of refined products flowing through its system, many of which are ultimately bound for export markets. These two projects are scheduled to begin operation in the middle of this year, which is right on schedule. We should, therefore, expect these projects to have a positive impact on the company's results at around that time.

Undoubtedly, the best thing in this report was the year-over-year increase in distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measure used by master limited partnerships that theoretically tells us the amount of cash generated by a company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the limited partners. As mentioned in the highlights, Magellan Midstream reported a distributable cash flow of $357.833 million in the most current quarter, compared to $302.437 million a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company had a weighted average diluted unit count of 229.358 million. Thus, it had a distributable cash flow of $1.56 per unit. As the company pays out a distribution of $1.0275 per unit, it is clearly generating more than enough money to cover its distribution, with plenty of money left over to finance its growth.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Magellan Midstream Partners, although the weakness in commodity prices did have a negative impact on its reported financial results. This had no effect on the company's cash flow though, and, in fact, we saw it grow somewhat during the quarter as some of the partnership's growth projects began operation. Magellan Midstream still has some more projects in the works too, so we should see some steady growth over the next few years. Investors in the company should be reasonably satisfied with these results overall and should be optimistic about the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.