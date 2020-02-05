Schlumberger Is A Buy While Its Dividend Yield Is At All-Time Highs

The market worries about the coronavirus, but this will most likely not have a lasting impact on oil demand.

Article Thesis

Low oil prices, and the assumption that the coronavirus pandemic will hurt energy consumption and therefore oil production, have hurt Schlumberger's (SLB) stock, as shares are trading close to 10-year lows right now. This, in turn, has made Schlumberger's dividend yield rise to a quite attractive level of 6%. Schlumberger should benefit from growing global energy demand in the long term, and the company could also be a beneficiary of the China-US trade deal in the medium term. For income investors with a long-term view, Schlumberger looks like an attractive pick at current prices.

Weak Sentiment Has Brought Schlumberger's Stock Close To 10-Year Lows

As a company that primarily supplies drilling, production and other technologies to oil and gas companies around the world, Schlumberger's share price is heavily impacted by changes in the price of oil and natural gas, and also by sentiment regarding future demand for these products. In the recent past, Schlumberger was thus hit by a double whammy of already rather weak oil prices in the $50s region, while the coronavirus outbreak has hurt expectations of future demand for oil around the globe. This is centered around the belief that the coronavirus will lead to reduced economic growth while also causing a decline in airline travel, which will result in lower oil consumption in the near term. Due to airlines canceling flights, and production grinding to a halt in cities such as Wuhan, the near term impact indeed is negative, but it is unlikely that coronavirus will have a lasting impact on oil consumption. The market, therefore, is only looking at the very near term when selling down Schlumberger's stock due to the coronavirus troubles, while not looking at positive long term trends. Investors with a very long term horizon can thus take advantage of the current climate and enter a position in Schlumberger at a share price that is extraordinarily low:

Shares trade at roughly one-fourth of the share price in 2014, with shares taking out new 52-week lows during the last couple of months. This has resulted in a dividend yield that rose to new all-time highs of 6.0%, which is more than three times as much as the broad market's yield.

Long-Term Outlook Is Favorable Due To Rising Oil Consumption, China-US Trade Deal Could Be A Positive

In the near term, the market worries about a hit to oil prices caused by the coronavirus outbreak, but in the long run, this should not impact oil demand meaningfully. Most analysts agree that global oil consumption will continue to grow for many years, mainly due to additional demand from fast-growing economies such as China and India, where consumers are getting more wealthy and increase their spending on cars, travel, bigger homes, etc.

The EIA forecasts that global oil demand will grow by roughly 3.5% over the next two years:

On top of that, the EIA also forecasts that global oil demand will grow to more than 120 million barrels per day by 2040, which represents total growth of roughly 20% during that time frame.

This means that global oil production would have to rise meaningfully to keep up with demand, which, in turn, means that drilling activity will have to pick up around the globe. This is not the only factor that will drive the addressable market for Schlumberger. On top of keeping up with rising demand, oil producers will also have to establish new oil fields and wells in order to even out the declines from existing oil-producing fields and wells.

Another factor that should help grow the addressable market for Schlumberger is the fact that additional oil production will mostly stem from the United States over the coming decade. Schlumberger generates one-third of its revenues in the US, despite the fact that the US supplies just above 10% of global oil, which shows that Schlumberger has a higher market share in the US compared to international markets. It should, therefore, benefit from outsized long-term growth in the US oil industry.

The China-US trade deal could increase US oil output further, as the phase 1 agreement includes an item that has been overlooked by many: China will increase its purchases of energy products (oil, gasoline, LNG, etc.) from the US by at least $50 billion over the next two years, with 2017 (pre-trade war) being the base level. A rapid increase in exports to China will mean that the US will have to produce more oil, which should help Schlumberger and its peers over the next couple of years.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus outbreak has hurt oil prices over the last two weeks, the long-term outlook is thus relatively favorable for the oil industry as a whole, and for key partners such as Schlumberger. This is especially true for those companies that are highly active in the US, which will play a key role in growing global oil output over the coming years and decades.

Schlumberger: Favorable Fundamentals, Improving Cash Flows

Schlumberger is not only a company that trades at a very low price despite a positive long-term outlook, but the company also looks favorable compared to its peer group.

Schlumberger's first advantage versus peers Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR) is the fact that Schlumberger is the biggest company in its peer group. At $33 billion a year, Schlumberger generates revenues that are roughly 50% higher than those of its two peers. This results in size and scale advantages, such as more efficient purchasing, and allows for lower overhead expenses per dollar in revenues. This advantage is clearly visible when we look at the margins that these three companies generate: During the fourth quarter, Schlumberger hit an operating margin of 12.2%, while Halliburton's operating margin was 10.5%, and Baker Hughes' operating margin was 8.6%. Higher operating margins do not only improve Schlumberger's profitability during good times, but they also protect the company more effectively during very bad times -- the company could still be generating small profits while its peers are generating losses.

When we look at the balance sheets of these companies, we see the following:

Schlumberger has the highest net debt by far, but that is not a big surprise, as the company also is the biggest among its peers. When we look at net debt relative to the cash flows that these companies generate, we see that Schlumberger is in the middle of the pack -- it is levered at 2.4 times annual cash flows, whereas Halliburton and Baker Hughes are indebted at 3.3 times and 1.6 times their annual cash flows, respectively. In Halliburton's case, the leverage looks a little high, whereas Baker Hughes has a quite clean balance sheet. What's even more interesting than Schlumberger's ability to generate operating cash flows, is its ability to generate free cash flows, as those are what the company uses to finance its shareholder returns. With $5.4 billion in operating cash flows and $1.7 billion in capital expenditures during 2019, Schlumberger has generated free cash flows of $3.7 billion last year, which is close to twice as much as the free cash flows that its peers generated combined:

$3.7 billion in free cash flows during 2019 were a strong result already, and they result in a free cash flow multiple of just 12.5 for Schlumberger, which is valued at $46 billion. Management's comments imply that cash generation will improve further during 2020, though:

Source: Q4 earnings

If, for example, Schlumberger manages to grow its operating cash flows by 10% during 2020, while raising its capital expenditures by just 5%, free cash flows would rise to $4.2 billion, which would result in a free cash flow multiple of just 11 for 2020. This underlines that Schlumberger looks quite inexpensive at current prices, despite the fact that the oil industry is not keen on spending large amounts of money right now. In case oil prices rise to a somewhat higher level and investments pick up, Schlumberger's earnings and cash flows would climb even higher, which could result in steep share price gains in such a scenario.

If earnings and cash flows don't grow much, Schlumberger will still be able to easily cover its juicy dividend yielding 6%, while also having $1.4 billion in excess free cash flow annually that can be used for paying down debt, buying back shares, etc. All of this will ultimately benefit investors, which get paid a hefty dividend while waiting for a catalyst, or even a change in sentiment, that could lift Schlumberger's share price.

On a price to trailing free cash flow basis, Schlumberger is not the cheapest among its peers, as Baker Hughes is slightly cheaper, but Baker Hughes' owners don't receive the juicy dividends that Schlumberger offers to its owners, while Baker Hughes' weak margin profile also makes it more vulnerable. Baker Hughes' shares nevertheless have some merit as well.

Takeaway

Buying companies with competitive advantages while they are unloved and trading at comparatively cheap valuations is a good strategy for generating compelling total returns in the long run. Such a situation exists with Schlumberger right now, as this industry leader offers investors a huge dividend yield of 6% while trading close to 10-year lows.

Schlumberger, which trades at less than 10 times EBITDA relative to its enterprise value, and which trades at just 11 times 2020's free cash flows, should be able to reward shareholders handsomely in the near term, while factors such as growing oil demand around the globe and growing oil production in the US provide long-term growth tailwinds for this giant. For long-term oriented investors, Schlumberger looks like the most favorable pick among its peers, I believe, and it is an interesting choice for an income portfolio as well.

