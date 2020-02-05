90 Dividend Boosts Declared February 3, 2020

$5k invested in this week's collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 12.29% LESS net gain than that from $5k invested in all 10. Bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this early-February pack.

Financial Services companies with 43 hikes showed the most increases the past week. Next best were the energy sector firms with 12.

That week Barron's listed 91 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged from $0.0034 per M to $0.39 quarterly, and ranged 0.6% to 72% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" in its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 2/3/2020 updates for 90 of 91 listed.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your February 3 data from Barron's for 90 of 91 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts. The YCharts database failed to provide the NYSE listing for FR STRATSs 2006-2 GS Grp (GJS) dividend boost for this weekly analysis.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 20.83% To 51.26% Net Gains For 10 Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of February 3, 2021

Four of 10 of these top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to February 3, 2021 were:

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $512.63, based on the median of estimates from 19 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% more than the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was projected to net $509.82, based on the median of target estimates from 18 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 72% more than the market as a whole.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) was projected to net $417.86, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was nota available for OMP.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) was projected to net $392.07, based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 54% more than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) was projected to net $358.41, based on the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 59% over the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $295.66, based on a median of target price estimates from 25 analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) was projected to net $274.04, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% under the market as a whole.

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) was projected to net $251.24, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 14% under the market as a whole.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) was projected to net $216.83, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 57% over the market as a whole.

First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) was projected to net $208.30, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 15 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 51% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.37% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 26% more than the market as a whole.

Source: prettyfluffy.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top 10 dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 2/3/2020 by yield represented six energy firms, one each from real estate, basic materials, and financial services, plus one closed end fund.

Those six energy representatives placed first, second and fourth through seventh: SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) [1], Oasis Midstream Partners LP [2], MPLX LP [4], Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) [5], CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) [6], and Global Partners LP (GLP) [7].

The lone CEIC placed third, OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) [3], then single representatives from real estate, basic materials, and financial services placed eighth, ninth and tenth: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) [8], Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) [9], and Apollo Global Management [10], and complete the top 10 on the February 3 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 February 3 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 15.77% To 47.52% Upsides While (31) Four Down-Siders Dropped -0.10% to -5.47%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 12.29% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks Of 2/3/2021

10 top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 dividend boosted dogs screened 2/3/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of 11 Morningstar sectors and closed end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 20.46% Vs. (33 ) 23.33% Net Gains by All 10 Come February 3, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.29% LESS gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The eighth lowest priced selection, MPLX LP was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 51.26%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of February 3 were: SandRidge Permian Trust, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, CNX Midstream Partners LP, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, OFS Credit Company Inc., with prices ranging from $0.98 to $16.43.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of February 3 were: Global Partners LP, Westlake Chemical Partners LP, MPLX LP, Delek Logistics Partners LP, Apollo Global Management Inc., whose prices ranged from $19.89 to $45.94.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: prettyfluffy.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.