CEN: An Interesting High-Yielding MLP Fund, But The Price Is Rather Steep

One of the best asset classes for income-focused investors is master limited partnerships. This is because these entities tend to have high levels of relatively stable cash flows and pay out a relatively high percentage of these cash flows to investors in the form of distributions. In addition to this, these companies are able to distribute this money to investors on a tax-advantaged basis. This, unfortunately, makes them difficult to invest in, because they cannot be easily included in a retirement account of an ordinary fund. This is a result of tax rules. There are a few specialty funds available that invest in these companies, however, which allow investors easy access to a professionally managed portfolio of these companies and which oftentimes boast a highest yield than any individual partnership. One of the more popular funds in the space is the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. This is a nearly identical objective to almost every other competing fund on the market. It also seeks to achieve this objective in much the way that we would expect from a fund like this. In short, CEN invests its money into a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies, most of which would be midstream companies.

A midstream company is one engaged in the transportation, storage, and wholesale marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products. Anyone familiar with the industry will attest that this is what the companies in the top five holdings are engaged in. These are listed below:

Source: Brookfield Asset Management

One thing that may be surprising here is that not all of the companies in the portfolio are master limited partnerships. For example, The Williams Companies (WMB) is actually a corporation. It does, however, act somewhat like a master limited partnership in that it pays out a significant proportion of its cash flow to investors in the form of dividends. Unfortunately, though, the fund does not disclose exactly what percentage of its assets are invested in partnerships versus corporations, but this is something that could be important to know, because corporate dividends do not enjoy the same tax-advantaged status that distributions from partnerships do.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt aware, I do not generally like to see any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of that fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which a position begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if an asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk is not completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not, and if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will drag the fund down with it. As we can see above, each of the five largest positions in the fund individually account for more than 5% of total assets, and two of these positions - Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - account for more than double that 5% threshold. Thus, investors should be willing to take on the risks of these companies individually before making an investment in the fund. This may not be too much of a risk though, because these are all large and well-financed businesses that are quite stable, but it is still a risk.

In past articles on CEN, I noted that the fund employs a fairly high level of leverage in order to boost its returns. Essentially, the fund borrows money and uses this borrowed money to purchase shares of midstream companies. As the fund is able to borrow at institutional rates, the interest rate that it pays on these loans will generally be lower than the yield that it receives from the partnerships it invests in. This has the effect of boosting the overall yield of the portfolio. Unfortunately, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword, as it amplifies gains as well as losses. If the partnership units that were bought with borrowed money go down, then the fund will lose more money than it would have without the use of leverage. Thus, we generally want to ensure that the fund is not too heavily leveraged, for safety reasons. As of the time of writing, total leverage stands at 335%, which is relatively in line with the fund's historical average, but it is much higher than the fund's peers have, so it is likely to have somewhat higher risks in the event of a market decline.

Midstream companies are involved with transporting many different types of energy resources, although many of them do specialize in only one or two kinds of resources. The fund has its assets spread around the different types of midstream company, although it is heavily focused on natural gas. We can see that here:

Source: Brookfield Asset Management

At first glance, it may appear that the fund's assets are very well-diversified. However, gathering & processing companies are involved in the natural gas trade just like natural gas pipelines are. Thus, more than three-fourths of the fund's assets are invested in natural gas midstream. This is not necessarily a bad thing though, as there is more growth potential in the natural gas midstream space than there is in liquids or coal. We will discuss this in just a moment.

Why Invest In Midstream?

Midstream companies are a good thing to be invested in if one is looking to generate an income. One of the reasons for this is that these companies generate their revenues under long-term contracts with customers. For the most part, these contracts call for the customer to pay a fee for each unit of resources that moves through the midstream company's infrastructure. In addition to this, these contracts usually contain a minimum volume guarantee, so the customer has to send a certain quantity of resources through the midstream company's infrastructure or pay for that volume regardless. This provides the midstream company with a relatively stable level of cash flows that are relatively insulated from fluctuations in commodity prices. It provides a relatively stable base that can be used to support the distribution that the company pays out to its investors.

The nation's midstream companies also have some significant growth prospects. This is particularly true in the natural gas space. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the consumption of natural gas is expected to increase over the next few decades as governments around the world seek to reduce the carbon emissions of their nations by converting to cleaner-burning sources of fuel. The United States Energy Information Administration notes this in its most recent Annual Energy Outlook:

Source: Energy Information Administration

The same trend is present internationally:

Source: International Energy Agency, DCP Midstream

As we can see here, global consumption of natural gas is expected to increase going forward, while the consumption of other fossil fuels is expected to remain relatively flat over the same period. The United States is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to grow its natural gas production to meet this demand. The nation's midstream companies stand to benefit from this, as the upstream producers that actually pull the natural gas out of the ground need to get the gas to the market in order to sell it. It is the midstream companies that will actually be performing this task. This is one of the reasons why we are seeing several of these companies constructing new natural gas pipelines in order to increase the supply of resources that they can carry.

Distributions

As master limited partnerships tend to pay out relatively high distribution yields, we might expect the fund to pay out a reasonably high yield. This is indeed the case, as CEN pays out a monthly distribution of $0.1042 per share ($1.2504 per share annually), which gives the fund a 19.97% distribution yield at the current share price.

One thing that may concern some potential investors is that a high percentage of these distributions is classified as return of capital. We can see this clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money from its investments to cover the distributions that it pays out. In such a situation, it may be returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, such a scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these things is distributing money that the fund receives from master limited partnerships. As this fund invests heavily in these companies, we can see why it would have a high level of return of capital distributions. Thus, there does not appear to be anything to worry about, and investors should just enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like CEN, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount of money that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of February 3, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), CEN had a net asset value of $5.90 per share but actually trades hands for $6.26 per share. This is a 6.10% premium to net asset value, which seems a rather steep price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, midstream master limited partnerships are among the best asset classes available for income-seeking investors, and the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is one of the few closed-end funds that invests in the sector. The fund is well-positioned to exploit the impending growth in the sector as natural gas consumption increases over the coming years. Unfortunately though, the price of the fund is a bit high, so it might be a good idea to wait and see if the price declines before buying in.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.