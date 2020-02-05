Buy And Hold With Jeff Mascio, CEO Cannabis One (Podcast)

Summary

Jeff Mascio is CEO of Cannabis One Holdings. Jeff has worked at Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch as well as a fund manager, and was President of Meridian Capital Advisors.

We discuss being in a capital intensive industry using a franchise business model and the expectation that cannabis will be descheduled before the U.S. Presidential election.

We also cover accretive acquisitions, depressed valuations, lingering unknowns in Canada and why Mexico looks so promising.