Atlassian: Extraordinary Quarter, Poor Guidance, High Valuation

Looking under the hood, we have that the company went through hiring issues on its R&D operation, and that its President is leaving on July.

Shares of Atlassian (TEAM) were in the spotlight once again after the company reported its Q2 of fiscal 2020, beating the street by $19 million on revenues and $0.10 on earnings per share.

Beyond beating analyst estimates, the market seemed to be pleased with a slight revenue growth acceleration from 36% in Q1 to 37% in Q2, along with market-leading profitability margins. In fact, the stock reached an all-time high of $150.71 the day after the release, representing an increase of 13% from its pre-earnings close.

(finviz.com)

Other highlights from the quarter include, the departure of the company’s President Jay Simons (a fact that the market may have overlooked in the growth acceleration euphoria) and the Atlassian Marketplace surpassing $1 billion in lifetime revenues.

On top of all this, the valuation remains dangerously high at ~20x forward revenues. Don’t buy TEAM.

(Investor Presentation)

Revenue Growth Is Back To Acceleration

Q2 2020 was a surprisingly strong quarter for TEAM, with acceleration in revenue growth and massive profitability margins:

(Shareholder Letter)

It is a relief for investors (amid growing worries about growth deceleration in the SaaS space) to watch TEAM go back to acceleration mode. As shown in the chart below, the revenue growth didn’t change in Q1 2020, after decelerating from 39% in Q2 2019 to 36% in Q4 of the same fiscal year. But now it is again in the 37%, accelerating one point sequentially.

(Investor Presentation)

Also, billings were strong at $486.5 million for the quarter, representing a growth of 38.5% Y/Y and 23.2% Q/Q. The growth in billings is indicative of revenue growth durability, so TEAM could be well positioned for a few quarters of +30% revenue growth.

Besides delivering on total revenues, TEAM keeps growing subscription revenues at 50% Y/Y (three quarters in a row), while, at the same time, showing no signs of material deceleration in other sources of revenues:

(Investor Presentation)

During the quarter, the company added around 5,000 customers, and now has almost 165,000, growing the figure at an annual rate of 19% Y/Y. This rate is one point below that of the previous quarter, but is significantly strong for such a scale. Speaking of scale, the Atlassian Marketplace surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenues during Q2 2020. This marketplace is a value mine of possible acquisition targets for TEAM and a source of revenues that is constantly growing between 30% and 60% every quarter.

Profitability Margins Were Substantially Higher On Lower Expenses

The management mentioned on the earnings call that it fell short of expectations regarding R&D expenses. In fact, the ratio of R&D expenses to revenue fell to 42% from 48.4% in Q1 2020. This decline, along with similar declines on S&M and G&A margins, helped the bottom line soar enough to impress the market. To be precise, the operating margin was 10% (31% non-IFRS) and the free cash flow margin was 49%. Keep in mind that very few public SaaS companies feature profitability margins like these. The charts below illustrate the recent performance of these metrics:

(Investor Presentation)

(Investor Presentation)

In normal conditions, investors would be cheerful about the margin expansion. But the reason behind this one is not so encouraging. The fact that the management fell short on R&D expenses is a yellow flag pertaining to hiring. See, a differentiating factor for TEAM is its level of spending in R&D relative to the overall SaaS sector.

While most SaaS companies use to spend (relative to revenues) ~40% and ~20% on S&M and R&D, respectively, TEAM has an opposite model, with most of its operating expenses located on R&D, and the least on S&M (roughly 45% and 18% of revenues, respectively). See these charts from the company’s 2019 investor session for a graphical comparison (it uses non-IFRS figures):

(2019 Investor Session Presentation)

As the significance of R&D for TEAM is greater than for other companies, a related issue may be critical for its future growth. Indeed, TEAM could not hire technical staff as it expected during the quarter. If the company is not able to grow its R&D team in tandem with the top line, the growth of the latter may decline faster than expected. Here is the co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brooks answering a related question on the earnings call:

This is a good example. As we wrote in the shareholder letter, we missed on execution this quarter when it came to hiring and some of the things inside the business and that's not a good thing. That's something we've got to improve. And we're committing to continuing to do that and we're open about doing that. The R&D hiring environment, I think any company will tell you is not simple, not an easy thing to do. And we're trying to scale the company patiently, but urgently at the same time and we're just being open about. Sometimes we don't hit that. We didn't this quarter. We've got to redouble our efforts the next quarter and the quarter ahead, doesn’t get me easier from here. But sometimes that's going to happen and we're pretty honest about that.

(Q2 2020 Earnings Call)

In conclusion, enjoy the numbers - you may not see them again in some time. This is just a taste of what TEAM is capable of with its operational leverage at maturity, but this is not the time for these numbers.

The Management Guidance Implies Material Deceleration

In my last article on TEAM, I argued that the company – which sold off on the Q1 2020 results – had good results and that it was a buy for long-term investors because of the weakness. This time, I think that the market overreacted on past numbers, but by-passed management guidance for future numbers.

To begin, the management stated that this quarter was better than expected (even for itself), and that it expected revenues to decrease sequentially from $409 million in Q2 to $395-399 million in Q3. It would mark sort of an inflection point as it would be the first time (publicly speaking) that TEAM delivers a sequentially negative growth quarter.

That guidance represents a growth of -3% Q/Q and a disappointing 28% Y/Y – a 900-bps deceleration in just a quarter. On top of that, the operating margin is expected to retreat some points to -8% in that quarter. See the table below for more details.

(Investor Presentation)

Besides the unfavorable outlook, the company announced that its President Jay Simons is leaving on July, and failed to mention a replacement. Didn’t the market see this? Ask ServiceNow (NOW) what happened the last time it announced such a change. Big selloff! And, at least NOW had a replacement.

In my opinion, there is no doubt that investors are watching high-growth software stocks with better eyes in the start of 2020, and TEAM has been infected by that enthusiasm.

The Valuation Is Exuberant At 20x Forward Revenues

With TEAM ending January at $147 a share, the valuation is at a massive 20x forward EV/S. I guess that investors may find TEAM as a less risky option than other SaaS stocks growing in the 30s, or are just expecting revenue growth above 30% for some years from now.

Those are fairly high hopes, especially when you have cheaper names on TEAM’s growth cohort – Zendesk (ZEN), DocuSign (DOCU), Avalara (AVLR), or even NOW – or better options for 20x (or less) forward revenues -- Anaplan (PLAN), Alteryx (AYX), Okta (OKTA) or Coupa Software (COUP). Although, I must point out that the profitability profile of TEAM is worth a premium over some of these cheaper names.

Another way of seeing the overvaluation of TEAM is by looking at where the company’s revenues are heading to. With this level of growth, TEAM will soon have revenues similar to those of Splunk (SPLK), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Workday (WDAY) or NOW. This group is trading in the range of 6-15x forward revenues. So you can arrive to your own conclusions.

Takeaway

Don’t buy TEAM. The slight revenue growth acceleration of Q2 will be followed by substantial deceleration in Q3 and Q4 (and even negative sequential growth in Q3). The whopping profitability margins will normalize. The company seems to have a hard time hiring R&D staff. It has a top management member leaving at the end of the fiscal year, which the market seemed to embrace given the strong results. And the stock seems to be substantially overvalued at 20x forward revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.