A Sober Look At New York Community Bank

Investors will likely see a slow trudge upwards in EPS, but the returns below market prompting this investor to look elsewhere for opportunity.

Diving deeper, long awaited loan growth at its core multi-family portfolio seems to be stalling, while future NIM expansion unspectacular.

NYCB reported what on the surface looked like an upbeat fourth quarter.

It has been two years since I published my bullish report on New York Community Bank (NYCB) and since then my performance has been terrible. Over this period, NYCB has lost 2% annualized even after considering dividends (though my actual return varies since I bought into dips).

Comparably the total return of the S&P 500 has returned over 10% (dividends reinvested) over the same period. The stock’s terrible performance versus the market, even after accounting for its higher than average dividend yield, is prompting me to review my holdings in this community bank.

Source: Holdingschannel.com

What happened to the promised return to growth?

The "spigot" on growth was supposed to have opened following Congress’ 2018 decision to raise the ceiling for qualifying as a Systematically Important Financial Institution (SIFI). The test went from USD 50bn in assets to USD 250bn alleviating a key challenge to NYCB’s growth.

But growth has still been slow to emerge.

For 2019, NYCB reported end of period loan growth of 4% to USD 41.7bn from a year ago. But after adjusting for the purchase of USD 771m of mostly multi-family loans, organic growth was actually only 2.2%. A steep decline from 2018 when loan growth was 5%.

More concerning was that multi-family loan originations were actually 10% below 2018 levels at around USD 6bn. Not something to take lightly considering that the category makes up ~75% of the total loan portfolio.

Part of the reason is that the New York rent regulated market has changed with the DeBlasio administration enacting some of the strongest tenant protection rights in decades.

Landlords, for instance, now have strict limits on rent increases related to capital investments into their properties - a key reason to need financing. As a result, property owners have been taking a more wait and see approach to the market.

Meanwhile, other lenders have also been encroaching on the multi-family market reducing NYCB’s retention rate with clients. Management noted on its 4Q conference call that it was working to return to higher retention levels through 2020.

And with NYCB's stock currency still relatively weak, no acquisitions have arisen to improve their funding structure or bring new loans into the mix.

All these issues have conspired to keep loan growth muted keeping net interest income (NII) from rebounding significantly, a key catalyst for the bank’s earnings to strengthen.

Slow progress on net interest margins

This past week the bank reported that its long-awaited inflection point actually inflected this past quarter. NYCB reported a 2-bps improvement in its core NIM to 1.90%, which excludes pre-payments. It was the first time both net interest margin (NIM) and NII expanded together since 2016.

But sentiment on the stock turned bearish as management seemed to guide to a slow bake on NIM expansion.

On its 4Q19 call, management expected another 2-bps improvement for the 1Q20. And when pressed on whether management saw accelerating NIM expansion in the following quarters, Ken Zerbe, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, summarized the sedate expectations well:

So if I paraphrase that, it sounds like you're going to get NIM extension, but most of the NII growth is going to come from the balance sheet growth rather than the NIM side...

In Sum

Analysts have already responded to NYCB’s weaker growth and NIM guide with downgrades and price target reductions. And though I don’t always agree with the sell side on their moves, I can’t say that this time.

B. Riley: Neutral downgraded from a Buy; PT: 11.50 down from 13

Stephens & Co.: Equal weight; PT: 11 down from 12

Credit Suisse: Reiterated Hold; PT: 11.50

Yet as I speak with investors and read through the postings on this name, investors seem comfortable paying a premium for consistent dividends despite the likelihood for limited near term growth.

But they are forgetting that a stock is not a fixed income instrument. It doesn’t come with a contractual obligation to pay like a bond or preferred stock.

These investors aren’t accounting for their true cost of capital, which in this investor’s opinion should be at least 10% given the long-term appreciation of a broad basket of stocks such as the S&P 500.

And at a current price of USD 11.23, the company needs to earn at least USD 1.23 to simply meet my 10% hurdle rate.

With consensus analyst estimates at 0.86 for 2020 and 0.94 for 2021, NYCB looks fairly valued if not overvalued at these levels. On a forward P/E basis, NYCB is trading near 13x and 12x for 2020 and 2021, respectively. Regional banks by comparison are trading at 12x forward P/E according to Refinitiv.

And with recent results indicating that things are unlikely to get any better any time soon, I’ll be slimming my holdings in search of better value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.