Visa Or Mastercard - Why I Think Visa May Be The Better Long-Term Investment

Although Valueline is forecasting higher revenue and earnings growth for Mastercard, I prefer Visa based on superior historical profit margins and cash flow generation.

Mastercard on the other hand, has a better operating performance record as measured by return on equity and return on capital.

Looking at historical data, Visa has a lower Beta (All) coefficient, better operating margin, free cash flow yield and dividend yield.

Background

As discussed in my article titled “Potentially The Optimum Long Term Stock Investment Portfolio For My Kids To Ensure They Retire Financially Independent”, Visa (V) is an extraordinary company. Since publishing the article a number of followers have asked me why I picked Visa and not Mastercard (MA). In this article I compare the two companies and discuss why I think that Visa maybe the better long term investment option.

Brief Business Description

Visa and Mastercard are payments technology companies that facilitate global commerce among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities.

It is important to note that Visa and Mastercard are not financial institutions - they do not issue cards, extend credit, or set rates and fees for account holders of their products. Both companies earn fees by serving as middlemen in the payment transaction process. The bulk of these fees are earned from customers swiping their debit, credit and pre-paid cards at point-of-sale terminals. The fee is about 0.1% per transaction and is based on gross dollar volume of activity. Issuing banks pay these fees to use the Visa and Mastercard brand.

The market caps for Visa and Mastercard are currently about $457 billion and $327 billion, respectively. A look at their balance sheets, shows that Visa has $12.7 billion in cash and $16.7 billion of debt (current ratio of 1.3), while Mastercard has $7.7 billion in cash and $8.5 billion of debt (current ratio of 1.4). Both companies generate plenty of cash with Visa having levered free cash flow of $9.7 billion and Mastercard $6.5 billion.

The following abbreviated table from the Visa annual report compares payment and transaction volumes for 2018 for Visa and Mastercard.

Source: Visa 2018 Annual Report

The table shows that Visa processed almost twice the volume of Mastercard and has 66% more cards than Mastercard.

Visa is trying to boost transaction volumes by varying their interchange rates. According to a recent Bloomberg article, “Visa is planning the biggest changes in a decade to the rates U.S. merchants pay to accept its cards, hoping to persuade more people to abandon checks and adjusting its fees for new businesses such as ride-hailing services.” The company’s interchange rates will go up or down depending on the merchant and the way a consumer pays for their purchases.

Looking At History To Predict The Future

I believe that unless something catastrophic occurred, historical data remains the best way to forecast the future - author's quote

The following chart compares the beta (NYSE:ALL) coefficients for V and MA as a measure of their stock price volatility.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that both stocks’ betas have been decreasing to 0.81 and 1.0 for V and MA respectively. Theoretically V should therefore be less volatile than MA.

The following charts compare operating performance for the two companies.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Although the Return on Equity and Return on Capital Employed charts show that MA has been operationally performing better than V, the following chart shows that V’s EBITDA per Employee is better than MA’s.

Source: YCharts

Visa’s Operating Margin has also been more stellar than Mastercard’s throughout the years and are currently 67% vs. 56%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart looks at the Free Cash Flow Yield for the two companies.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that since 2010, in general, Visa had a better yield and currently it’s yield is 2.7% vs. 1.8% for Mastercard.

Looking at the stock price performances since 2008 when Visa listed, shows that the MA stock price is up by 1,440%, while V is up 1,290%.

Source: YCharts

Mastercard also leads with Annualized All Time Total Returns of 36.9% against Visa’s return of 25.7%.

Source: YCharts

Both companies have been paying dividends over the years, but Visa’s Dividend Yield has in general been higher than Mastercard’s yield. Currently V’s yield is 0.54% and MA’s 0.45%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart compares the PE ratios for V and MA.

Source: YCharts

The chart shows that the two companies’ PE ratios have been fairly similar throughout the years, but in 2018, MA’s PE started pulling away from V’s and is now 55.5 vs. 36.7 for V.

Valueline forecasts Visa’s revenues to grow by about 13.5% and Mastercard’s 14.5% from 2016/18 to 2022/24, while their earnings per share growth estimates are 15% and 19% over the same timeframe.

Conclusion

Based on historical data, I believe that Visa is the better longer term investment, although I don’t think an investor can go wrong with either one of the two companies. I do think, though, that both companies’ stock prices are currently overpriced and would wait for a decent pullback before making an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.