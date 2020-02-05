The Space Sector Is Yielding Dividends, And Lockheed Martin Leads The Pack

Some of these companies also pay a solid, safe, growing dividend yield. We walk you through five such space stocks below.

In fact the majority of value growth to date has accrued to the old-line defense companies - their revenue growth and cashflows are enjoying a boost from their space-sector activities.

The Space Sector for the Income Investor

If you're not following the New Space Race - otherwise known as the Second Cold War - let us walk you through the backdrop for a moment.

The headlines hitting your screen every day about the Second Coming of Space, be they from CNBC, your favorite investment bank (pick one - Morgan Stanley, UBS, Credit Suisse), are quite warm and fuzzy. Space is cool once again. Whether the coverage be about rich folks' upcoming rocket rides into space with Virgin Galactic (SPCE), Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) re-using rockets, building a human habitat on the Moon (SPACE again) or sending crash test dummies in sports cars into solar orbit (yes, SPACE again), all this stuff is happy days indeed. And truly the engineering of such feats is incredible, as are the much-reduced launch costs.

Now, this as you can imagine is already driving some ambitious capital-gain-focused business plans. SPCE has had its own spell of tulip mania - and we expect more such speculative stocks will follow. See our note on that topic here.

We think the mother lode of space-sector IPOs will be SpaceX (SPACE) if and when it comes to market. This is the big disruptor in grownup space business, which is to say federal government business. SPACE is in essence a trucking business. It has cheap re-usable rocket-trucks and it can ship a whole lot of tonnage to the International Space Station for a lot less money than its competitors. Pretty soon the company is expected to be able to ship astronauts to the same location for a lot less money than its competitors. (The crewed program will bill NASA $2.6bn vs. the $4.2bn that Boeing (BA) is charging to do the same thing).

But don't expect a dividend anytime soon from Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, or any of the VC-backed moon-shot stocks that may follow.

Equally, don't think that the New Space Race is all about performing a burn of investors' money in the hope of reaching higher and higher orbits.

Because here's the really surprising thing. Space is driving a whole lot of value in a whole lot of old-line defense companies that pay safe-as-houses dividends. And because the space sector is growing - fast - we believe the growth will help to boost the absolute dividend payments from those stocks. Right now, these defense stocks trade at what we think are acceptable multiples given their growth - and that means that yields are pretty good as a function of their safety, certainly in the current interest rate environment.

We'll walk you through a handful of those stocks. Our top dividend pick amongst them is Lockheed Martin (LMT) - we explain why below.

Space Is Defense, And Defense Is Space

Space is undoubtedly cool and exciting. The first truly pure-play public space stock is Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - we cover them - see our notes on the company here. For a big enough check, currently $250k, they'll give you a smart set of pajamas - sorry, a spacesuit - and fly you to just-about-space and back. We imagine the trip will be incredible.

But the real money in space is arising because space is becoming militarized. Contrary to most every utterance of every spacefaring nation, and contrary to various international treaties, it's now quietly accepted that space will be a contested domain and an acceptable theater for conflict of Earthly origin.

This doesn't mean Star Wars stuff - not for a while anyway. It does mean that military satellites are considered legitimate targets for attack either by other spacecraft or from the ground. Both China and India have tested anti-satellite weaponry successfully. Right now it is thought that a Russian satellite is shadowing a US military satellite, with no good intentions it seems.

If you think back to the original Space Race, which began in the late 1950s and peaked with the Apollo Moon missions in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it was entirely political and military in nature. The US was locked in a cold war with the former Soviet Union. Whilst hard to comprehend today, when the poor economy and living conditions of the Soviet Union are now known, there was real concern that the Soviet Union had employed a different economic and political system to good effect - that it was delivering greater military might, more success in space (biggest rockets; first satellite to orbit the Earth; first human to orbit the Earth) and therefore that it would appeal more as the post-WWII order began to solidify and smaller states leaned to the US or to the Soviet Union. Kennedy, who by NASA's own word (check the NASA History Division) was not particularly interested in space, saw that US boots on the Moon would deliver a crushing blow to the USSR. He was right. Once the Soviet Chief Designer of rockets passed away and once spaceflight got hard - really hard, with difficult orbital mechanics, on-orbit rendezvous, lander modules and so on - and really expensive - the USSR could no longer compete. The US space program, together with its very close cousin the ballistic missile program, was one of the key factors that exhausted the USSR financially and led to its collapse. (Well, that and an economic system that simply doesn't produce enough wealth to be self-sustaining).

Not only has space always been about demonstrating political might, the technology enabling that display has always been shared with the defense industry. NASA launch vehicles and large intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are sometimes more or less interchangeable. The guidance systems developed to fly rockets are also used in ICBMs. And today, the leading merchant producer of solid rocket motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), is an emerging leader in propulsion systems for next-gen hypersonic missiles. Space is defense, and defense is space.

The real driver of economic returns in the space industry right now is the Second Cold War. With China - and maybe with India too. Both are spacefaring nations and both have expansionist foreign policy. Today China has a robotic spacecraft exploring the far side of the Moon - a place that US spacecraft have yet to visit. The Chinese Chang-e 4 rover relays its signal back to Earth via a comms satellite in lunar orbit. Again, not something the US has ever achieved. India just failed to land a robotic mission on the Moon but we anticipate it will try again soon. At the same time, China and Russia are touting hypersonic missile technology that they say is deployable today. And the overall backdrop is the gradual withdrawal of the US from its hegemonic position atop the world table. The US' retreat to within itself has certainly been embraced by the current administration but in truth it began under the previous President. The price of this retreat is the increasing belligerence of other states. And the price of that ... is big defense spending.

Space Drives Defense Drives Growth In Backlog

Among the space/defense companies we cover, Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and Raytheon (RTN) have already reported Q4 and full year 2019 earnings. What was common to all three was growth in backlog. "Backlog" represents long-term orders, usually placed by a federal agency, that cannot yet be recognized as revenue.

Here's how LMT, NOC and RTN are performing on the backlog front right now.

Source: LMT, NOC, RTN SEC filings.

In each case, backlog is growing at or above the typical rate of organic revenue growth for the defense sector. 10-20% growth in annual orders is more akin to a growth sector, not a federal contractor stalwart. These multi-year order books mean we can expect to see higher rates of revenue growth among these stocks for awhile yet.

Revenue Growth Is Driving Cash Generation

Here's how cash is piling up at these companies.

First, LMT. Deleverage of 1.3x TTM EBITDA in five years (whilst also increasing dividends, conducting buybacks etc) - and 0.4x TTM EBITDA in 2019 alone.

Second, NOC.

Source: Company SEC filings

Again, delevered by 0.5x TTM EBITDA in 2019 alone.

And finally, Raytheon (RTN).

Source: Company SEC filings.

Now in virtually a net cash position.

Cash Position Drives Dividends

And, turning to dividends, here's what a strong balance sheet is doing for each of these companies. Enabling solid dividend yields and plenty of runway to pay the dividend for some time yet.

Below for completeness we include Park Aerospace (PKE), a niche materials supplier for hypersonics and rocket nozzles, amongst other things, and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), the #1 federal employer of space-sector staff in the US. We also include AT&T (T) to benchmark against - it's a great dividend stock that we also cover and know well.

Our pick of the space crop here for dividends is Lockheed Martin, for the following reasons:

It's the largest of the space/defense companies and it is growing well, so you have both stability and growth.

Forward yield is likely to grow by 7-10% (see our earlier note here) to an absolute 2.3% payment.

And that payout is subject to a 2.4x cover ratio and again it comes from a company growing revenue at in excess of 11% - this means the dividend looks safe for the moment.

For what it's worth, we think the stock has solid capital gain potential too.

For all the above reasons we're at Buy on Lockheed Martin.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

