Natural Gas Before This Winter Ends: Focus On The Earnings Season

The earnings season could provide some support to the market if natural gas producers trim capex as expected given current low prices.

It is time to turn attention from weather forecasts to the supply side. Hopes for the winter to come and bring cold have been obviously overrated. The latest forecast from NOAA made it clear that there would be no help from the weather in February. The question now is whether the natural gas price is low enough to curb production growth. Additionally, what's about this production growth of associated natural gas in Permian? How significant is it for the overall balance? Spoiler: it does not look big enough to keep natural gas prices at this extremely low level for a long period.

Source: NOAA

This earnings season will be important for the assessment of the Northeast output. Natural gas producers are likely to trim their CapEx program. The companies will report their results in the second half of the month. So it is about a few weeks ahead with natural gas price's directions depending on the weather.

Additionally, there is that Permian's associated natural gas production, which is totally independent of the weather and natural gas prices. Permian's natural gas volumes are related to oil producers' activity in the region. The share of Permian's gas in the overall shale output is about 15%.

Source: EIA.gov

There is still not enough pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian. Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) next major gas pipeline, the Permian Highway, is expected to bring another 2 Bcf/d of Permian gas takeaway beginning in October 2020, which will push Permian gas takeaway to 11.9 Bcf/d. Current natural gas output in the Permian is about 11.2 Bcf/d, according to EIA's data. So this year, there is not much upside for the supply from the Permian to the market.

Source: Enverus

I am a big fan of Enverus (ex-Drillinginfo) analytical work. So I am inclined to believe in their prediction for Permian's oil and natural gas output this year. The high case for natural gas production forecast on the chart above is based on the $70 per barrel WTI scenario. It was made in October last year. It looks like a very low probability scenario in the current environment of big concerns about an economic slowdown and weak crude oil demand.

In the long run, the Permian will add as much natural gas production as the Northeast, according to Enverus. However, given the lack of fundamentals for high crude oil prices, Permian's growth in 2020 looks manageable for the market balance. Especially, if natural gas producers in the Northeast will have to cut their guidances.

Source: Enverus

With this Permian's base-case scenario it seems possible for the overall shale output to be almost flat in 2020 as was mentioned in one of my bullish articles about natural gas producer, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG).

Source: EIA.gov

In this case, can the demand catch to the supply? Actually, analysts at Morgan Stanley and Energy Aspects say some U.S. LNG export terminals could shut temporarily in 2020 due to a lack of demand. It would be a pity because, according to EIA, LNG capacity will reach 8.9 Bcf/d by the end of the year "as Cameron, Freeport, and Elba Island place their remaining trains in service".

What does EIA say about the overall level of consumption in 2020:

Total domestic U.S. natural gas consumption averaged an estimated 85.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, and EIA expects it will increase by 1.4 Bcf/d (1.7%) in 2020.

averaged an estimated 85.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, and EIA expects it EIA estimates that electric generation consumed an average 31.0 Bcf/d in 2019, up 7.0% from 2018 because of new natural gas-fired electric generation capacity and competitive natural gas prices. EIA forecasts growth in power sector consumption of natural gas to slow in 2020, increasing by 1.3%

EIA expects combined residential and commercial natural gas consumption will average 23.2 Bcf/d in 2020, down 1.0% from 2019. The lower consumption reflects lower forecast space heating demand. Based on forecasts by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), EIA forecasts 1.8% fewer heating degree days (HDD) in 2020 compared with 2019.

EIA forecasts U.S. industrial sector consumption of natural gas to rise by 4.6% in 2020.

EIA forecasts net natural gas exports will rise to average 7.3 Bcf/d in 2020 and 8.9 Bcf/d in 2021. Rising LNG exports and pipeline exports changed the United States from its long history as net importer of natural gas, which it had been as recently first quarter of 2017. EIA estimates that U.S. LNG exports averaged 5.0 Bcf/d in 2019. EIA expects LNG exports will increase to 6.5 Bcf/d in 2020 and 7.7 Bcf/d in 2021.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Bottom line

Summing it all up, there was an oversupply in 2019 of roughly 1.43 Bcf/d, according to EIA. Expected growth in total consumption and the net trade volumes (1.4+2=3.4 Bcf/d) looks enough to cover this number and some limited output growth from Permian and other locations. The important thing, production growth in the Permian (output independent of low natural gas prices) looks manageable even given possible weak outlook for LNG exports.

In the end, I would like to mention again an attractive opportunity to invest in Cabot Oil & Gas's shares right now if these low natural gas prices are indeed temporary.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.