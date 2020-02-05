Bank Of Nova Scotia: Asset Mix And Deposit Base Is Poised For Enhanced Yield

Scotiabank's funding base is more sensitive to changes in interest rates than its peers, therefore the bank will benefit from future Canadian rate cuts.

BNS is executing its strategy to be the "leading bank in the Americas," which emphasizes growth in Latin American markets. I evaluated the prospects for this strategy in my last article and concluded that the international focus provides potential for BNS to outperform its peers, but also adds additional risks to the business model.

This article continues the evaluation of BNS. First the relative value of the bank is considered, then the quality of the balance sheet and composition of assets and liabilities are evaluated for future performance against its peer group.

Relative valuation

The Canadian banking landscape is highly consolidated, such that the “Big 5” banks have earned themselves a position among the world’s 100 largest banks. Each of these Big 5 banks have a long history of generating superior returns for investors through both capital appreciation and dividends. The below chart illustrates this, with BNS (+840%) outperforming both the S&P500 (+409%) and the TSX (+241%) since 1997.

However, BNS has experienced some challenges in recent years as it has underperformed its benchmark (S&P/TSX Banks Index) since 2013. Note how the underperformance has worsened since mid-2017 to present time.

The result of the underperformance in recent years is that BNS may now be an attractive value play. Comparing value metrics against the other 4 of the Big 5 banks shows that BNS and CM are significantly ‘cheaper’ than the RY, TD, and BMO:

In a time when US equity multiples are reaching historic highs, the Canadian banks become attractive alternatives with P/E multiples under 12 and dividend yields above 4%. BNS in particular boasts a P/E of 10.83, a P/B of 1.37, and a dividend yield of 4.8%. It should be noted however that BNS has a higher dividend yield of its peers not just because of the value of the stock but also because it has a higher payout ratio of 52%. Even when normalized to the peer average payout ratio of 48%, BNS would still yield more than its peers except for CM.

BNS is relatively cheap, but I’ve learned the hard way that cheap stocks are often priced that way for a reason. The following analysis focuses on the quality and return characteristics of Scotiabank’s productive asset portfolio and funding structure relative to its peers, as an indication of future performance.

Lowest cost of funds amongst peers

Like other banks, Scotiabank’s main source of funds is from customer deposits. Customer deposits make up 85% of the total on-balance sheet liabilities. Canadian deposit rates closely follow the target policy rate set by the Bank of Canada. As seen below, the target rate (top chart) is the highest it has been since 2008, and commercial deposit rates (bottom chart) are similarly elevated. It is widely expected that the Bank of Canada’s next move will be to cut the target policy rate when the Canadian economy shows signs of weakness. The implication is that the cost of funds will come down across the board for all Canadian banks.

Scotiabank’s cost of funds is better poised to benefit from future decreases in interest rates than its peers because of the type of deposits. Scotiabank has a greater proportion of deposits (85%) relative to other liabilities and debts than its peers (77%). In addition, Scotiabank has a lower proportion of non-interest bearing deposits (5%) than its peers (15%). The result is that Scotiabank’s total cost of funds will be more sensitive to changes in deposits rates than its peers.

It’s interesting that Scotiabank has been able to keep its total cost of funds lower than its peers despite having significantly less non-interest bearing deposits. This is likely due to the higher overall proportion of deposits relative to other funding sources (corporate debt, securitization liabilities, etc.).

As interest rates are expected to decline in the future, Scotiabank’s funding structure is best poised to capitalize on these movements.

Investment portfolio is less sensitive to Canadian interest rates

The below graph illustrates the composition of Scotiabank’s investment portfolio relative to its peers. Key differences are noted as:

Scotiabank has a lower proportion of Canadian and US government/agency debt. This debt is typically viewed as very safe, provides a low yield, and is generally held to satisfy regulatory and internal risk management ratios. Scotiabank has significantly greater exposure to foreign government debt. The average yield on these investments is similar to that of Canadian and US government debt, however the term structure appears to provide a higher premium for longer duration investments relative to Canada and the US. Scotiabank’s overweighting of equities is the greatest difference in the investment portfolios. Generally, banks will hold equities mainly to facilitate customer trading, not for a buy-and-hold investment strategy. This implies that Scotiabank has placed a greater emphasis on its trading business, which is further supported by the superior trading income returns relative to the size of the trading portfolio. Scotiabank’s has a lower proportion of corporate debt, MBS and ABS. These are generally higher yielding assets relative to government debts. Scotiabank has more reverse repurchase agreements. These instruments are generally held by a bank to support liquidity, but they provide a lower yield than most other investments.

Overall the differences in the portfolio results in Scotiabank receiving a significantly lower average yield (0.9%) on its investment portfolio than its peers (2.3%). One reason for the lower yield is because Scotiabank has placed a greater emphasis on its trading portfolio, which is overweight equities that do not generate a current yield. In addition to this, the regulatory capital requirements are structured so that if the Bank is overweight in riskier assets such as equities, then they must compensate this with very safe but lower yielding debt investments such as reverse repos and treasury bills. This same effect is also observed when we look at Scotiabank’s loan portfolio (next section), which appears to have higher credit risk than its peers. Again, this additional risk must be offset by holding more safe and liquid investments.

When analyzing the portfolio composition for future performance, it is important to consider the fact that Banks employ interest rate hedges so as to effectively insulate their investments and loans from interest rate risk. The same is true with equity hedges on the significant equity holdings in the trading portfolio. Therefore, the current investment portfolio would not experience any material gains or losses from changes in interest rate but will instead impact the yield earned on investments acquired in the future. Because Scotiabank is underweight Canadian and US securities and overweight other international securities, the bank is less sensitive to changes in domestic interest rates. This is further compounded by the greater emphasis on trading yield than interest yield, which is more linked to volatility than interest rates. Assuming the portfolio compositions will remain similar in the future, Scotiabank’s total reduction in interest income will not be as significant as its peers.

In conclusion, Scotiabank’s investment portfolio structure currently underperforms because the portfolio consists of more low-yield low-risk assets to balance the higher risk appetite in the trading and loan portfolios. Looking ahead, Scotiabank’s yield on future investments will be less impacted by a Canadian interest rate cut, which better positions BNS to outperform its peers.

Loan book provides higher yield than peers

The asset-type composition of Scotiabank’s loan book is similar to that of its peers:

The major difference is not in the asset type, but in the geographic exposure of the loans. As seen below, BNS has significantly less exposure to the US, and significantly more exposure to other foreign countries. Specifically, there is significant exposure to Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Colombia, which are Scotiabank’s priority growth markets in the Pacific Alliance strategy. Refer to my prior article for an overview of the credit conditions in each of these priority markets.

As a result of originating more loans in Mexico and South America, BNS has been able to achieve a significantly higher yield on its loan book (5%) than its peers (4.5%).

But one cannot have greater yield without greater risk, which is where loan impairment losses come into the picture. Credit risk is the greatest risk facing banks, and banks are required to report provisions for impairment losses in accordance with IFRS 9 accounting standards. Without getting lost in the depths of accounting for impairment, the basics are as follows:

Expected credit losses (ECL) must be recognized as a provision against the loan portfolio for the expected future losses that will be incurred. Banks will determine this amount for each loan product using complex models that consider geographic distribution, macroeconomic forecasts, and portfolio characteristics. The ECL is recorded as a deduction to the loan assets on the balance sheets.

The provision for credit losses (PCL) is the increase in ECL, plus any write-off of non-performing loans in a given period. This PCL is reported as a deduction to income. If the credit quality of the loan portfolio is expected to decline, this will result in higher PCL and lower earnings.

ECL is divided into 3 stages. Stage 1 is for performing loans with lower credit risk, Stage 2 is for performing loans with elevated credit risk, and Stage 3 is for non-performing loans. Higher risk portfolios with greater loan losses will generally be associated with more ECL in the higher stages.

The graph below illustrates the additional credit losses expected by BNS due to the higher yield portfolio. The total ECL as a percent of the loan book is 0.85%, compared to the peer average of just 0.54%. This difference is very significant, representing an incremental $1.8 billion of future credit losses that have already been recorded. Also note the difference in staging profile. Relative to its peers, BNS has a lower proportion of its ECL in stage 1, similar proportion in stage 2, and a higher proportion in stage 3. BNS has fewer low-risk loans and much more non-performing loans that are either delinquent or in default.

One caveat here is that the ECL amounts above have already been recorded as losses in Scotiabank’s books. This means that if a loan defaults as was expected, then there will be no impact to earnings however there will be an impact to cash flow. The only impact to earnings comes from new ECL provisions where a loan that was previously considered creditworthy is now expected to result in some credit losses. In addition, the analysis of Scotiabank’s strategy highlighted the fact that BNS is still in the process of exiting low priority markets that have above average ECL provisions, which could be a mitigating factor.

Scotiabank’s loan portfolio can be described as providing a greater return and also greater risk than its peers. The key question is whether the additional return compensates for the additional risk. When we looked at the credit conditions in each of the Pacific Alliance countries we saw that the interest spreads (lending rates minus deposit rates) in some of these markets are significantly larger than in Canada and the US. This sets BNS up for excess earnings and growth, but also presents additional credit and currency risk in the loan portfolio.

The above graph illustrates various measures of loan return per unit of loan risk. In each case, Scotiabank is significantly below average, which implies that BNS is not adequately compensated for the additional risk taken. However, this is a backward-looking analysis and loss and provisioning rates in the past may not be indicative of the future performance. This means that Scotiabank’s loan performance relative to its peers will largely be determined by the strength of the credit environments in the Pacific Alliance countries. If these credit environments are favorable, then BNS is poised to outperform its peer group through this higher returning loan portfolio. However, if credit deteriorates in these priority international markets, then the loan losses will eat into the yield on the loan portfolio and BNS will underperform.

Summary

BNS has a lower cost of funding than its peer group. It has a higher proportion of funding from deposits, despite the fact that less of the deposits are non-interest bearing. Therefore, Scotiabank’s cost of funding is more sensitive to Canadian interest rates. When rates are next cut, Scotiabank will realize more interest expense savings than its peer group.

The investment portfolio currently underperforms with a yield of only 0.9%. This is because the Bank holds more low yielding assets such as equities and low risk high quality assets to balance the risk in the trading portfolio and the loan portfolio. As the investment portfolio is less focused on Canadian interest rates, BNS is poised to fare better than its peers in the face of future Canadian interest rate cuts. Scotiabank’s yield on its future investments will be less sensitive to decreases in interest rates because of the greater asset and geographic diversification.

The loan book has more concentration in the Pacific Alliance countries than its peer group. This geographic exposure supports a higher yield but may also result in higher credit provisions and credit losses. Scotiabank’s positioning for future performance against its peers is tied to the credit quality in each of these priority markets. Previously, I concluded that the economic and commercial outlook for Scotiabank’s operations in these countries are generally favorable, and these investments will be an important source of long-term growth for BNS.

Overall, BNS is attractive due to the strong positioning for the funding base and investment portfolio to capitalize on future Canadian rate cuts. However, the bank’s performance is partially tied to the fortunes of the credit environments in Mexico and South America. BNS is less of a ‘pure play’ in Canadian banking, but I am cautiously optimistic about an investment in BNS. The Bank has potential to outperform its peers given favorable international credit conditions, and the current valuation of the bank is very attractive. I give BNS a buy rating with the intention to hold this stock for a long time.

