Bombardier Could Drop Out Of Airbus A220 But Debt Load Remains

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) probably has been one of the disappointing investments in recent years in the aerospace industry. The company nearly bankrupted itself as it developed the C Series aircraft, which it later had to throw in Airbus’ (OTCPK:EADSF) lap. Partially that's because Bombardier already was in significant financial distress and it possibly couldn’t carry the production losses for years to come as it carried a $9B debt on its shoulders.

I recently explained that Bombardier’s financial results haven’t been good, not even for the relatively stable transportation unit. Bombardier has a couple of options that include the following (or a combination of the following) to generate cash and relieve its debt profile:

Exit the Airbus A220 joint venture. Sell its transportation unit. Sell its business jet unit.

Currently a sale of the business jet unit seems to be a plausible scenario, but in a series of reports I want to discuss what each possibility brings to the table. In this report, I want to focus on why Bombardier is not all too eager to make additional investments in the Airbus A220 joint venture. In a follow up piece, I will provide more detailed calculations on why the Airbus A220 is not what Bombardier shareholders were initially hoping for.

Development background

How long it takes to go from planning to building and delivering the aircraft to customers is probably best demonstrated with the C Series. Bombardier was known for turning aerospace losers into winners. Not now, but certainly some decades ago. It also was decades ago that Bombardier refused to take over Fokker, which let development costs spiral out of control on its Fokker 50/70/100 program, determining that the company was in a far too bad shape to turn it into a success. Fokker eventually went bankrupt in 1996, so Bombardier wasn’t wrong there.

Supposedly Bombardier wasn’t impressed with the Fokker 100 either as it could potentially be too big of an aircraft. However, two years later Bombardier launched a BRJ-X regional jet with similar capacities as the Fokker 100. The aircraft should enter service in 2003, but Bombardier opted to stretch the CRJ-700 instead of going with an all-new jet. Embraer (ERJ), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) all tried to take part of the ~100 seat aircraft market.

It reignited Bombardier’s interest in a new jet and in 2005 Bombardier’s board authorized pitching the C Series to potential customers. In 2006, Bombardier decided it wouldn’t launch the C Series due to tough market conditions. In 2007, the Canadian company announced it would continue working on the C Series and the C Series was launched in 2008 with a commitment from Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF). In the years after, Bombardier would explore to stretch the C series fuselage, directly putting it in the highly profitable market dominated by Boeing and Airbus.

Initially the first flight was expected by 2012, but due to supply chain issues and software modifications this was moved to 2013. The first flight occurred in September 2013, but in January 2014 service entry was delayed to June 2015 and in May 2014 the flight test fleet was grounded after an engine failure, halting flight testing for three months. By 2015, the service entry was scheduled for 2016.

The development background is important to for context placement. It shows that aircraft design is complex and shows partially why Bombardier got in significant financial troubles: The C Series was initially expected enter service in 2013 but entered service three years later. During those three years, Bombardier had to use additional funds to fund the longer certification timeline and compensate customer for late deliveries.

Airbus to the rescue

Source: Piloot en vliegtuig

When considering the timeline, we observed that the C Series development was halted several times. Maybe when halting and delaying the C Series several times, Bombardier already felt the development of the C Series was a big gamble that could go wrong. We all know that the C Series ended up being majority owned by Airbus after Boeing unsuccessfully tried to kill off the program in the US and reduce its international market appeal. However, as early as 2015 Bombardier had already approached Airbus to collaborate on the C Series program. The European jet maker wasn’t interested at the time, but it likely shows us that Bombardier knew it had burned too much cash during the development phase of the program to cover initial production losses all by itself.

After Boeing pressured Bombardier, the Canadian jet maker reached an agreement with Airbus in which Bombardier would benefit from Airbus’ global reach, scale, procurement organization and expertise in selling, marketing and producing the C Series.

Most interesting from the press release from 2017 announcing the partnership was the following:

The C Series programme is operated by CSALP in respect of which Bombardier and IQ respectively hold approximately a 62% and a 38% interest. The Investment Agreement contemplates Airbus acquiring a 50.01% interest in CSALP. Airbus will enter into commercial agreements relating to (I) sales and marketing support services for the C Series, (II) management of procurement, which will include leading negotiations to improve CSALP level supplier agreements, and (III) customer support. At closing, there will be no cash contribution by any of the partners, nor will CSALP assume any financial debt. It also contemplates that Bombardier will continue with its current funding plan of CSALP and will fund, if required, the cash shortfalls of CSALP during the first year following the closing up to a maximum amount of US$350 million, and during the second and third years following the closing up to a maximum aggregate amount of US$350 million over both years, in consideration for non-voting participating shares of CSALP with cumulative annual dividends of 2%, with any excess shortfall during such periods to be shared proportionately amongst Class A shareholders. Airbus will benefit from call rights in respect of all of Bombardier’s interest in CSALP at fair market value, with the amount for non-voting participating shares used by Bombardier capped at the invested amount plus accrued but unpaid dividends, including a call right exercisable no earlier than 7.5 years following the closing, except in the event of certain changes in the control of Bombardier, in which case the right is accelerated. Bombardier will benefit from a corresponding put right whereby it could require that Airbus acquire its interest at fair market value after the expiry of the same period. IQ’s interest is redeemable at fair market value by CSALP, under certain conditions, starting in 2023. IQ will also benefit from tag along rights in connection with a sale by Bombardier of its interest in the partnership.

What we see and also concluded years ago is that Airbus would be the big beneficiary of the agreement with Bombardier. Bombardier would be responsible for funding the cash shortfall on production. In 2018 that would be capped at $225 million followed by $350 million in 2019 and the same amount in aggregate over 2020 and 2021, bringing the total to $925 million with the remainder being funded by the Class A shareholders of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership pro rata. What this means it that the joint venture share is based on the cash shortfall that Bombardier has to fund first before proportional funding. So, Bombardier’s cash contribution aren’t absolutely capped.

Contributions for Bombardier

The way the cash funding works is that Bombardier funds the shortfalls up to predetermined levels throughout 2023 for a total of $925 million with a cap in 2018, 2019 and 2020-2021. For that funding activity, Bombardier receives non-voting shares in the joint venture. For Bombardier it must feel like they have to buy back into their own project.

In 2018, the full sum of $225 million was funded followed by $350 million and $12 million in additional pro rata funding in the first nine months of 2019. For 2019, the total funding could top $500 million, some $400 million of which would come from Bombardier. In 2019, the contributions suggest relatively low improvements and if that's something set to continue, I wouldn’t be surprised if in total $2B in cash shortfalls need to be covered. $925 million would come from Bombardier from the funding before the pro rata distribution and another $235 million would be funded by Bombardier on a pro-rata basis. At a 2% interest rate, Airbus could buy Bombardier’s stake for roughly $1.3B if it funds for the entire duration of 7.5 years. The cash plus assets minus liabilities of Bombardier’s share of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership is worth $1.9B.

Whichever road Bombardier chooses here they won’t come out as a winner. The Airbus A220 program could require funding for five out of 7.5 years, which I believe could result in the value of the joint venture to come down by 14%.

Conclusion

The more cash the joint venture requires, the less its value will be and the more Bombardier will have to either consider an exit from the joint venture valuing the money plus the interest lower than having the cash available for deployment on its transportation business or go with the 2% interest compensation which really is a meager sum given that Bombardier developed the Airbus A220 for nearly $6 billion. Bombardier would have gone bankrupt years ago if no party would have jumped in, but their prospects to benefit from the program that almost killed them looks grim and with that in mind you can ask yourself how “fair” the price Bombardier will eventually get from Airbus is going to be and you can ask yourself whether exiting the joint venture is going to be helpful. I believe exiting the joint venture is preferred if the company can get a sum for it which is higher than $1.3B. If that's not the case, it's best to take the 2% interest it can collect on its cash infusions. What remains is that Bombardier’s debt starts maturing in 2021 likely before the Airbus A220 will be profitable, so looking at selling the business jet business which is profitable but lackluster in growth does make sense.

