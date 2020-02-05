On Monopolies: Electronic Arts' Exclusive Title Rights Make This Stock A Buy

EA is a content publisher, which will continue to put them in a position of power relative to console manufacturers like GOOG, MSFT, and SNE.

Source: EA.com

Electronic Arts (PT $120)

Before I dive into Electronic Arts (EA) specifically, I want to state that I am a secular bull on three primary video game companies: EA, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), and Activision Blizzard (ATVI). Does that mean I recommend buying all of them today? Well, you will have to follow me to find out in later articles via my financial analysis of the latter two companies.

My bullish thesis is that with many competitors in the gaming console arena, i.e., Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia, and PC gaming, new content produced by EA, TTWO, and ATVI is more valuable than ever. Creating a platform is easy. Creating compelling content like Madden NFL or Call of Duty is incredibly challenging. Therefore, power, and the corresponding profits, will continue to concentrate in the hands of the aforementioned video game developers. Now onto my bull thesis for EA.

EA Bullish Thesis

Video games recently entered into a revolutionary period of profitability due to new monetization modes known as GaaS (Games as a Service). For the first few decades of video game creation, publishers, such as Electronic Arts produced a video game, then sold it for a one-time realization of revenue. In today's world, video games are often sold at lower prices or, in some instances, they are completely free to start; then, in-game "micro-purchases" are made that allow players to unlock different aspects of the game.

Electronic Arts employs this model across their suite of blockbuster titles that have massive moats. These titles, which EA has exclusive rights to sell, include:

Madden NFL 20 FIFA Star Wars Battlefield The Sims Need for Speed NHL 20

Electronic Arts has a monopoly on these titles, as they have the exclusive rights to produce and sell them. And with their new in-game micro-purchase model, the revenue streams from these games have never been stronger and steadier.

This has created a massively profitable enterprise in EA, as borne out by the growth in their free cash flow generation over the last decade.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen in the above chart, EA's free cash flow has stagnated recently, and in response, the market absolutely decimated its share price.

Source: YCharts

During the middle of last year, while bearish writers continued to harangue the stock and recommend shorting at EA's multi-year lows, I was ringing the bell on purchasing the stock, as their monopoly on the most popular titles on earth ensures a floor for the stock price. Evidence to follow:

Source: Louis Stevens' (Me, the author) Comment History

While the valuation isn't nearly as attractive as it was when it was in the $80s and low $90s, it still represents great value relative to the future of eSports, and EA's stable, beloved titles, such as Madden, FIFA, and Star Wars.

Price Target ($120)

Source: YCharts

In light of the upcoming video game super-cycle, I expect EA to trade to its median 5y price to free cash flow at least, which implies ~12% upside from here in the near term. Due to console innovation and demand, video game stocks will likely become the darlings of Wall Street, though Wall Street has not realized yet that, that will be the case.

Determining A Valuation

Of course, growth is essential to the valuation of a stock, and the value of any stock is the present value of its future cash flows. So, first, let's check out a DCF model for EA, then we will discuss where growth will come from to make EA worth our while.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share (2019) $5.92 Fair Value $128.99

Source: YCharts

Assumptions: I chose a 10% CAGR of free cash flow to equity because EA has been able to grow their FCF to equity at a rate of 12.6% annualized for the past 5 years. Therefore, it's prudent to project that they could grow their free cash flow by 10% for the next 10 years.

Normalizing Share Price For Post-10yr Growth

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $128.99 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 18x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 8.4x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End (7yr Median) 20x Fair Value At 10yr End $307.10

Source: Data Compiled From YCharts

Granted EA is able to grow their free cash flow at 10% for the next 10 years, the resulting share price should hover around $307.10. From today's share price of about $107, this implies a CAGR, due solely to share price appreciation, of 11.12%.

At such a CAGR, I would usually say look elsewhere for return, for example, in Adobe (ADBE). However, in light of the following growth avenues, I contend that EA is a great buy today.

Future Growth

The Coming Video Game Super-cycle New Subscription Model

A New Video Game Super-cycle

At the end of 2020, a host of new video game consoles will be released by the likes of Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT), serving up the new PlayStation and Xbox, respectively. When new consoles are released, consumers are forced to buy the new consoles, along with all new games that are exclusively compatible with the new consoles, thereby creating a video game super-cycle.

When Sony and Microsoft last released new, "revolutionary" consoles, it resulted in ATVI and EA rising 69% and 58%, respectively.

An article published on Forbes noted that the last super cycle helped video game title sellers like EA throw off 1261% gains from 2012 to 2018, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares to skyrocket 1665% and ATVI add 690%.

Subscription Services

EA has jumped aboard the subscription model train, in the same way, Disney that did with their titles. While EA can't withdrawal all their best titles, and exclusively serve them on their own platform, this does enable them to generate recurring revenues for their library of games. Whether this model will be a success in terms of spurring significant growth is yet to be seen, but it does provide an outlet for future growth. I will continue to monitor the success of their new venture into subscription services, but for now, their monopolistic titles served as GaaS (Games as a Service) will drive valuations forward.

Concluding Remarks

While Intuitive Surgical remains pricey, I believe that a starter position at this price and additions on any major dips would serve investors well to play the best of breed surgical robotics company. At the company's current share price, a CAGR of ~11% is likely throughout the 2020s; however, dips will likely present themselves during which we can all pile into the stock in earnest.

With respect to EA, Wall Street hasn't woken up to the excitement that is about to be unleashed vis-a-vis Microsoft and Sony's new consoles. The fervor surrounding these releases will inevitably bleed into EA, TTWO, and ATVI's share prices, once again inflating them relatively dramatically.

Let me know what you think in the comments, and happy investing to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA, TTWO, ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.