7 Ways To Beat The Market: Size Update For 2020

This article discusses the long-run outperformance of small-caps, factor tilts that have further boosted performance, relative returns in 2019, and an outlook for 2020.

The first of seven strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "size factor" that has seen small caps outperform large caps over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.

Stock ownership by U.S. households is low and falling, even as the barriers to entering the market have been reduced and trading costs have fallen dramatically.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Do stocks with smaller market capitalizations tend to outperform larger companies? Our recency bias suggests the answer is "no". After all, Apple (OTC:APPL) soared 89% in 2019. Microsoft (MSFT) gained 58%, pushing both companies over the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold. This week Amazon (AMZN) joined them in that rarefied trillion dollar club.

While the megacaps like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon tend to grab the headlines, the choice between small-cap stocks and large cap stocks is one that most stock investors make. Many 401k options offer a small-cap sleeve. The minority of Americans who own investments outside of their retirement accounts can also drive portfolio returns through asset allocation decisions between capitalization levels.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that size - along with value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting, quality, and momentum - are simply and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of stocks that have increased in value, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

Size might be the most controversial of these seven factor tilts. In this article, I will give long-run evidence on this factor, describe complementary tilts that can enhance risk-adjusted returns, and describe the size factors performance in 2019 and outlook for future years.

Let's start with the long-run evidence. To do that we take returns from the data library of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. Along with Chicago professor and Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama, the pair created the Fama-French Three-Factor Model, which posited that market returns could be better described by including two factors - size and value - that had delivered historical outperformance. In a dataset dating back more than ninety years, I have graphed the historical total returns of deciles of the U.S. stock market divided by capitalization-level. As one can see below, the largest cohort of U.S. stocks has delivered the worst returns for investors over the history of modern finance. The smallest cohort delivered the best returns, although not by nearly the same degree as the largest cohort delivered the worst returns.

That is pretty compelling long-run evidence. It is clear that size and realized returns have been negatively correlated. This long-run outperformance by small-cap stocks was first recorded by Rolf Banz in 1981, showing that small NYSE firms had produced significantly higher returns than their larger brethren over a period between 1936 and 1977. This is where the discussion of size gets more controversial.

If you shrink the data sample period since 1981, when the evidence on size became more mainstream in the academic literature, the relationship appears to reverse. While the largest stocks still produced the third worst returns, the two smallest cohorts actually produced the worst realized returns.

In spite of this more recent contradictory evidence, the long-run outperformance of the size factor makes intuitive sense to me. Some small companies turn into big companies, generating high returns along the way. Some big companies turn into small companies as their company-specific advantage is competed away or their industry falls out of favor.

What is also clear is that small-cap stocks have higher variability. Below I have taken the same ultra-long time series from Kenneth French and calculated the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns. Smaller stocks have higher return variability. The blue trendline below depicts the variability of size cohort over the full dataset; the orange line depicts the variability by size cohort dating back to 1981. If the higher historical returns of smaller capitalization stocks are compensation for their higher risk, that level of compensation has fallen in recent decades as small-cap stocks relative riskiness has fallen versus large cap stocks. One could hypothesize that deeper private equity markets and availability of venture capital has taken away some of the returns (and risk) from listed equities.

Let's winnow the time frame down from the last four decades and look at small caps more recent performance. In Factor Tilt Performance: January 2020, I noted the small caps materially underperformed large caps last month. It was the second worst monthly relative performance for small caps versus large caps in the past five-plus years.

In late January, I also noted that the rolling ten years returns between the S&P Small Cap 600 and the S&P 100, the largest hundred stocks in the broader S&P 500, showed that the larger stocks had been uniquely outperforming. Seeing the mega caps outperform the small caps over a ten-year period has been anomalous over the last quarter-century.

Zooming back out to our longer dataset from Kenneth French, the smallest companies have lagged the largest companies in this expansion by a meaningful degree from a historical perspective. The graph below shows the annualized rolling 10-year return differential of the smallest quintile of U.S. stocks versus the largest quintile. For example, in the last ten years the largest 20% of companies in the U.S. have returned 13.4% per annum while the smallest 20% of companies in the U.S. have returned 10.1% per annum. The graph below shows that the -3.3% annualized return differential for small cap stocks is a historically large level of outperformance only previously reached during the run-up to the tech bubble and the post-war period.

The question Seeking Alpha readers have to ask themselves is whether they continue to believe in the size premia given the recent decade of underperformance. Small-cap stocks have runway to grow into larger companies, but there is also a higher degree of likelihood that they will fail given their smaller scale. We need a sort to divide the good companies that will manage to generate compounding returns over time from the bad companies that will go out of business. We also need a way to make sure that we are paying the right price for small-cap stocks. Tilts towards low volatility and dividend growth should be effective screens for companies that can stay in business and compound. Value should be a good screen to ensure you are paying a fair price.

Below I have graphed the Russell 2000 (IWM), the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR), the S&P 600 Low Volatility Index (XSLV), the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index (SMDV) the S&P 600 Value (IJS), and the S&P 500 (SPY) for the longest co-terminus dataset I have for the six indices.

Source: Bloomberg

It is easy to see why there might be some small-cap skeptics out there. The Russell 2000, perhaps the most popular small-cap benchmark, has failed to best the S&P 500 over the past two-plus decades. Look what happens when you add a quality tilt though - the S&P 600 Low Volatility and the Russell 2000 Dividend Growers - generated more than 12% annualized returns, handily besting the large cap index. Small-cap value also meaningfully outperformed the large cap index. Over the past two-plus decades, the size premia did not go away, you just needed to marry it to other factor to deliver outperformance.

Over long-time intervals, these small-cap strategies have delivered really strong returns.

In Small Caps And Low Volatility: A Long-Run Study, I demonstrated that when U.S. stocks were subdivided into quintiles based on capitalization and volatility that the small-cap low volatility stocks generated tremendous outperformance in a period dating more than fifty years.

In a Strategy That Sells Itself, I illustrated that even in the worst ten-year periods for the strategy that small-cap low volatility stocks still generated solid 6-7% total returns.

In Small Cap Dividend Aristocrats, I illustrated that an equal-weight portfolio of small-cap stocks that have paid increasing levels of dividends for at least ten years has generated above market returns with below market risk.

In Looking At Small-Cap Value, I illustrated that when U.S. stocks were sub-divided into portfolios based on capitalization and market-to-book ratios that small-cap value delivered average annual returns 4.7% above the broader market over a dataset stretching back to 1926.

In 2019, however, all of the small cap strategies lagged. Last year was about large cap growth and tech. These small cap strategies generated strong absolute returns, but meaningfully lagged the large cap index.

Source: Bloomberg

I believe in the long-run outperformance of size. I think it can be furthered by tilts towards low volatility, dividend growth, and value. The underperformance of the size factor in recent years, including 2019, makes the potential for prospective outperformance more compelling.

For long-term investors with a buy-and-hold approach, the size factor has generated long-run structural alpha over the recorded history of modern finance. There have been prolonged periods where large caps can generate sustained outperformance. We are currently in one of these periods, but history suggests that these episodes do not last forever. Combining the size factor with low volatility, dividend growth, and value has enhanced long-run outperformance even further. Small-cap focused trades underperformed in 2019, but could potentially be a source of future outperformance if economic growth rebounds.

Over the next several days, I will be publishing updated results for six additional proven buy-and-hold strategies that can be replicated through low-cost indices. These articles will demonstrate their long-run performance and offer an outlook for 2020.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,XSLV,SMDV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.