Signs Of Progress At LG Display, But Other Problems May Be Lurking

LG is leaning on OLED technology at a time when LCDs are becoming better and eroding its advantages.

LG is looking to get out of the red and a number of factors are helping to make that possible.

LG Display (LPL) released its Q4 quarterly report on January 31. As expected, the company posted another quarterly loss to end 2019 in the red. However, the loss was smaller than expected. In addition, LG raised its outlook for the year. These are all signs that 2020 may be a better year for LG than the one before. However, there are a couple of factors lurking that could influence what kind of year it will be for LG. What these factors are will be covered next.

Q4 2019 quarterly report

LG ended Q4 with a net loss of 1.8 trillion Korean won ("KRW"), which is equal to $1.5B using current exchange rates. The loss was primarily the result of increased costs and asset impairments, including a charge of 1.6 trillion KRW. If we were to exclude this charge, LG's loss in Q4 was smaller than the one in Q3. A positive sign that LG may be on the path to recovery and getting out of the red.

LG recorded an operating loss of 422 billion KRW in Q4, which was better than expected. Revenue decreased by 8% YoY to 6.4 trillion KRW. On a more positive note, revenue increased by 10% QoQ. It's possible that Q3 will turn out to be the bottom if this continues, which some articles have speculated about.

LG's fortunes took a turn for the worse in 2019. Net loss for all of 2019 was 2.87 trillion KRW, a huge increase from the net loss of 179.4 billion KRW the year before. Operating income of 92.9 billion KRW in 2018 turned into an operating loss of 1.35 trillion KRW in 2019. Revenue decreased by 3.5% to 23.47 trillion KRW in 2019.

(Unit: B KRW) Q4 2018 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue 6,948 5,822 6,422 10% (8%) Operating income (loss) 279 (436) (422) - - Net income (loss) 153 (442) (1,817) - -

Source: LG Display

It's fair to say that 2019 was a year to forget for LG. However, 2019 is in the rearview mirror. It's more interesting to find out what the new year will be like. Early signs suggest that there is reason for optimism.

LG is seeing better days ahead

While the company did announce poor earnings, LG's optimistic outlook for 2020 more than made up for it. The company expects its new 8.5G OLED fab in China to be in full production later this year, which should enable shipments of more OLED panels suitable for big-screen TVs. In addition, LG is getting a boost from an uptick in average selling prices for display panels.

Prices are higher both sequentially and compared to a year ago. Moving to OLED has helped in this regard since OLED prices are higher. On the other hand, display area continues to fall due to LCD production being taken offline. Increased OLED production later in the year should help reverse the trend.

(Unit: M m², ASP/m²) Display area shipped ASP Q4 2019 9.2 $606 Q3 2019 9.5 $513 Q4 2018 11.0 $559

Source: Q4 2019 report

According to data from WitsView, a division of TrendForce, prices have increased for almost all panel sizes. This includes 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch LCDs. The only exception was 75-inch, which decreased by just 0.3%. LCD production cuts by manufacturers seem to be having a positive impact on prices.

Prices could get another lift later in the year when consumers upgrade their TVs to prepare for a number of major sporting events in 2020. Events that include the 2020 Summer Olympics and the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament. 2020 is also the year in which 5G is expected to take off. Handset sales are expected to increase in 2020 after several years of shrinking. Demand for display panels should increase accordingly.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a recovery in prices bode well for LG. However, while LG may be on the path to recovery after a tough year in 2019, other issues have cropped up that could give LG problems and knock it off course.

LG thinks OLED is the way to go, but others disagree

LG has reaffirmed its commitment to OLED technology. This includes reducing LCD output by converting LCD production lines into OLED facilities. LG seems to be abandoning LCDs in favor of OLEDs. While some articles have questioned whether this is such a wise move, LG is apparently sticking to its strategy of betting everything on OLED.

LG's position stands in sharp contrast to some of its competition. Other panel manufacturers are pursuing different strategies. For instance, some are sticking to LCDs and looking to improve the technology. Some of the technological advances being looked at include mini-led and micro-led in the more distant future. New TVs incorporating mini-led technology made their appearance at CES2020. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) also revealed its latest QLED TV, which is an LCD with quantum dot technology for better picture quality.

Another technology that made an appearance at CES2020 are dual-cell LCDs from HiSense. HiSense apparently believes that its dual-cell LCDs are a match for OLEDs. The company will reportedly focus on the former instead of the latter. This strategy is the exact opposite of what LG is pursuing.

"We are currently focused on making ULED XD successful due to its strong picture quality, performance and value proposition vs OLED ... OLED is not part of the US strategy at this time."

HiSense revealed its dual-cell technology at CES2019, but the company did not release it to the global consumer that year. Only limited quantities were made available in China. But at this year's CES2020, HiSense announced that its dual-cell LCDs will become available to consumers sometime later this year.

"If there ever was a Hisense TV technology to challenge OLED, this would be it. With its highly innovative composition and design, the ULED XD combines two LCD layers that are fused together to create one incredibly impressive display."

HiSense claims that dual-cell LCDs have several advantages over OLEDs. If dual-cell LCDs can compete with the picture quality of OLEDs at a lower price and without the risk of burn-in and other forms of screen degradation, OLEDs could have a tough time ahead. Consumers may have to decide the winner. It's too early to tell, but LG runs the risk of having bet on the wrong horse.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China could be a wildcard

A new coronavirus, designated 2019-nCoV, has emerged in China. The epicenter of the outbreak is in the city of Wuhan, which is also where a number of manufacturers produce their display panels. There are a total of three LCD and two OLED fabs in Wuhan.

Manufacturer Fab in Wuhan, China CSOT 6G LCD fab: output of 50,000 substrates per month 6G flexible OLED fab: output of 15,000 substrate per month. Full capacity is 45,000 substrates Tianma 4.5G LCD fab: output of 30,000 substrates per month 6G OLED fab: output of 15,000 substrates per month BOE 10.5G LCD fab: was scheduled to start production last January

Wuhan and a number of other cities in China have been quarantined. That should not affect panel production in the short term, but output will eventually be affected if restrictions stay in effect. Depending on the severity of the crisis in China, the impact on the display market could be substantial since China accounts for roughly half of the global production capacity of display panels. Reduced production could further reduce panel supplies, which should help prices. Manufacturers that aren't facing production problems like LG could benefit by picking up the slack.

On the other hand, a virus outbreak that is severe enough to disrupt a significant portion of global production will inevitably have an impact on stock prices. China is an important source of demand and its absence will be felt by companies that depend on it to absorb output. That includes LG. So from that perspective, LG is very likely to face pressure as long as the virus is not under control.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

While the headline numbers from LG's latest quarterly report look horrible, a closer look reveals that progress is being made. The report was not as bad as expected and there were improvements in several areas. Panel prices are also heading in the right direction, which helps sentiment. Demand for display panels should get a boost from consumers upgrading to the latest TVs and 5G-compatible handsets. LG seems to be on the right path if it is to get out of the red.

However, it was once assumed that OLED is destined to replace LCD due to its superior picture quality. But OLED's advantage in this area seems to be shrinking. LCD continues to be improved, even if OLED retains certain advantages like thinner form factor, the ability to flex and reduced power consumption.

LCD seems to be improving at a faster pace than OLED. They also retain their advantages over OLED like lower cost of production, higher brightness and no risk of burn-in. As time goes by, it becomes less and less clear as to which of the two technologies is the one with the best prospects.

Quite a few people are convinced that OLED is the future of display technology. LG certainly seems to think so, but it's possible that LCD could be the one to prevail over OLED when all is said and done. If LCD continues to make rapid progress the way it has, OLED may eventually lose out. Those backing OLED will then have to face the consequences of not having the product that consumers want. That includes LG.

But the biggest issue for LG right now has to be the coronavirus. In theory, half of all display production could be affected in the months ahead. Possibly more if the virus keeps on spreading outside of China and countries are forced to adopt more radical measures to counter the virus. This could be negative and positive at the same time. Reduced production should help prices, but a virus that is perceived as out of control will eventually trigger a stock selloff.

It could go either way, which means that it's probably best to stay on the sidelines for now when it comes to LG. There is reason to believe that LG will have a better year in 2020 in terms of operational results, but that will not matter if the stock drops alongside the rest of the stock market due to a raging virus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.