SAP: Still A Long-Term Hold

SAP's ~$8 billion cash balance also gives it plenty of flexibility to pursue big-ticket M&A. Of all software companies, SAP has one of the best track records for selective acquisitions.

The company still exited Q4 at a strong 32% y/y growth rate in cloud, making its guidance plan of 24-28% y/y growth look more than reasonable.

SAP's updated guidance calls for a tightened range of €8.7 - €9.0 billion in cloud revenues, an increase and decrease of €0.1 billion at both ends of the range.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. This article was highlighted under our Tech vertical. Find out how you can get access to the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

SAP (SAP), one of the world’s largest software companies, has just closed out its fiscal 2019 - and for the most part, investors aren’t impressed. Since the company reported earnings last week, shares have fallen roughly 5% (a deeper cut than the broader market, which is still reeling from coronavirus-related scares):

Data by YCharts

Reactions to SAP’s quarter were mixed. While the company performed well against Q4 expectations, Wall Street questioned the strength of the company’s guidance in its all-important cloud division for 2020. Take a look at that guidance update below:

Figure 1. SAP guidance update 2020 Source: SAP Q4 earnings deck

The core message in this update: SAP has tightened its cloud division’s revenue range from a prior range of €8.6 - €9.1 billion to what is now €8.7 - €9.0 billion, or 24-28% y/y growth (compared to Q4 cloud revenue growth of 32% y/y). Many investors took the shaving off of the top end of that prior guidance range to mean that SAP is expecting significant deceleration in 2020.

My take: I wouldn’t read too much into SAP’s guidance range shrinking, as the company has built in a history of guiding conservatively and exceeding its forecast. SAP’s cloud revenue growth has consistently stayed in the ~30% range for several quarters, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company achieve a few points higher than its guidance forecast in 2020. We also find comforting the fact that SAP has reiterated its "2023 ambition" of tripling cloud revenues, indicating that SAP's total market opportunity in cloud is still massive.

Exiting metrics in Q4, which we’ll discuss shortly, are trending incredibly strong. Aside from strong cloud revenue, driven in part by conversions from current on-prem customers, SAP has also driven tremendous cloud margin gains that have allowed the company to continue growing overall operating margins and EPS. In the midst of a market reversal where many investors have criticized tech companies’ growing losses, profit-rich companies like SAP that are still capable of showing ~30% cloud growth (despite the cloud business nearly reaching $10 billion in annual revenues) can distinguish themselves from peers in the software sector.

Then there’s also SAP’s cash-rich balance sheet, which as of the end of Q4 contained €7.95 billion of cash and “financial assets”. Peers like Salesforce (CRM) have been incredibly active on the M&A front in 2019, buying up marquee names like Tableau in order to extend its TAM and continue growing in the cloud. If there’s ever a concern on SAP’s cloud growth, it can always turn to a tried-and-true M&A playbook to add revenue to its books. SAP perhaps has the best track record for M&A integration across the large-cap software space, with its powerhouse subsidiaries like Ariba and Qualtrics all coming from acquisitions.

The bottom line on SAP: the company remains a strong long-term hold, due to its rich and growing operating margins and continued progress in shifting its business toward a subscription-oriented, cloud-first product. Stay long here and use the dip to add to your position.

Cloud growth still robust

A look at SAP's fourth-quarter results gives us a good sense that SAP's business - and specifically, its progress in cloud - is well on track. Take a look at the company's Q4 earnings summary below:

Figure 2. SAP key metrics Source: SAP Q4 earnings release

The company generated a massive €1.9 billion in cloud revenues in Q4, growing 35% y/y (32% y/y on a pro forma basis after stripping out currency impacts). As previously mentioned, when comparing SAP's exiting fourth-quarter cloud growth rate with its top end guidance range of 28% y/y for 2020 (which investors thought was a touch light), we can gain with the possibility of SAP outperforming its forecast for next year.

A couple areas of strength are worth pointing out. The Europe region, SAP's home base (the company is headquartered in Germany), saw staggering 50% y/y growth in cloud revenues in Q4. Asia Pacific, including Japan, was also trailing slightly behind at 38% y/y growth. SAP gives investors great exposure to revenue growth outside of the United States.

On a product basis, SAP's flagship ERP system, S/4HANA, continues to be the powerhouse growth engine for the company. S/4HANA has reached 13,800 total customers as of the end of Q4, marking a 24% y/y growth rate in customers (some gained from existing on-prem customers). Of this customer base, 2,000 are cloud customers. The fourth quarter also brought several big-ticket wins, including from some of the S&P 500's largest companies - Ford (F), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Christian Klein, SAP's newly appointed co-CEO (serving alongside Jennifer Morgan), has highlighted that the company's major focus for S/4HANA's growth in 2020 and beyond will be on verticalized solutions - that is, versions of the product that are tailored toward specific industries. Per his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call (key points emphasized):

We will increase our focus on vertical cloud solutions, that’s a big lever to further accelerate our ERP market share gains. The SAP industry cloud will be jointly driven by SAP, our partners and startups, building cutting edge vertical solutions on top of the SAP cloud platform powered by SAP HANA. We estimate the market size for these solutions to reach more than €150 billion by 2023, and have just signed several partner agreements including one with Accenture to cover cloud for utilities."

Co-CEO Morgan also pointed out that SAP's pipeline for 2020 is "robust", and the fact that nearly 70% of SAP's revenue comes from recurring sources also gives management plenty of confidence in hitting its forecast.

Profitability keeps rising

Turning aside from strong growth numbers as well as bullish anecdotal commentary, we note as well that SAP's profitability metrics continue on an upward tear - which, in a market environment that has become incredibly sensitive to tech companies' bottom lines, will be an important bullish catalyst for the stock.

The chart below, taken from the company's Q4 earnings deck, showcases the upward trend in gross margins across the year:

Figure 3. SAP gross margin trends Source: SAP Q4 earnings release

As we can see above, SAP's cloud gross margins have risen a full five points since the start of FY19, and improvement has been consistent across quarters. Though cloud itself remains a relatively smaller portion of SAP's overall business, the improvement in cloud margins has driven a 50bps improvement in overall gross margins.

This, in turn, has driven an 80bps expansion in overall pro forma operating margins for FY19:

Figure 4. SAP pro forma operating margins Source: SAP Q4 earnings release

Pro forma EPS, meanwhile, has risen 18% y/y in FY19 to €5.11.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to be said about SAP as a defensive investment in the technology sector as the broader market continues to touch all-time highs amid renewed volatility. SAP's ability to continue growing its cloud division at a ~30% rate while consistently improving its margin profile will be a key differentiator for the stock. Stay long here and use any near-term dips to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.