Check Point: 2020 Guidance A Little Soft But Valuation Remains A Bit Attractive

Valuation is currently ~17.7x forward P/E and with not a lot of EPS growth coming in 2020, I find it challenging for the multiple to expand.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported revenue and EPS that were slightly ahead of expectations, though the stock traded down ~1% on the day of earnings as guidance did not impress investors. The Q4 results were pretty strong with not a whole lot of holes to poke into, however, 2020 revenue and EPS guidance was a little light and was below expectations.

Q4 revenue grew 3% which remains below competitors such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT). In addition, with 2020 EPS guidance of $6.25-6.65 coming in below expectations at the midpoint, the ~5% EPS growth makes it challenging for the stock's multiple to expand in the near-term.

Valuation continues to remain below their peer group, which admittedly is one of the few reasons investors could see this as a potential good investment. However, investors should take into account a much slower revenue growth, billings growth, and EPS guidance coming in below expectations.

With the stock trading ~17.7x forward P/E, I look to Cisco's (CSCO) P/E multiple of ~14.5x as a more realistic valuation as to where CHKP could trade over the next several quarters. Besides having more diverse revenue streams, CSCO also grows revenue and EPS faster, thus, is more deserving of a higher multiple. Even if we were to see CHKP's multiple expand in the near-term, I find it challenging to see the stock go up more than 10% during the year.

With other security competitors growing at faster rates, accelerating billings growth, and expanding margins, I believe there are other areas in this market to properly invest your money.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security, and security management. They are considered one of the legacy players in the security market and have faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in have seen increased competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Fortinet and CHKP. Competitors are growing at a much quicker rate, thus taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-single digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew only 3% to $544 million and was slightly ahead of consensus expectations for ~$543 million and was near the higher-end of management's Q4 revenue guidance of $527-557 million. Investors have become used to the minimal revenue growth patterns at the company, however, the stock continues to hang in there given the industry pressures in the current market.

While product and license revenue continues to be a drag on the company, with that revenue stream declining ~2% during the quarter, security subscriptions continues to remain a positive, growing ~12% during the quarter, showing only slight deceleration from ~13% growth last quarter. The company has been transitioning to more security subscriptions as opposed to products/license revenue, as the subscription revenue gives the company higher visibility and is typically stickier than hardware revenue.

While the company reported slightly better than expected revenue, the company's deferred revenue, a good indicator of future revenue growth, came in at $1.39 billion, which was below expectations for ~$1.42 billion. I believe this was part of the reason why the stock was down ~1% on the day of earnings.

Operating margin for the quarter came in at 51.4% which was slightly better than expectations, though was down from ~53.1% in the year ago period. The ~170bps margin contraction was better than the ~280bps margin contraction seen last quarter, though the continued pressure on margins may be becoming a greater impact on the stock, considering revenue growth has been in the lower single digits. Continued pressure on the margins will not only continue to pressure EPS, but will continue to pressure the stock.

EPS for the quarter came in at $2.02, which was above expectations of $1.99. The $0.03 EPS beat was largely due to the company reporting higher than expected revenue and slightly better margins.

On the conference call, management provided Q1 guidance which included revenue of $475-495 million, or ~3% growth at the midpoint. This was about in line with consensus estimates of ~$488 million. EPS for the quarter is expected to be $1.37-1.43, which came in below consensus estimates of $1.43 at the midpoint.

For the full year, the company is expecting revenue of $2.0-2.1 billion, or 0-5% growth, and was near consensus estimates for ~$2.06 billion at the midpoint. In addition, EPS is expected to be $6.25-6.65, which is slightly below current estimates for ~$6.45 at the midpoint.

One big positive point during this quarter was that the company repurchased $325 million worth of shares during Q4. In addition, they announced a $2 billion extension to their share repurchase authorization with the ability to repurchase up to $325 million each quarter. I believe the company will continue to repurchase the maximum amount of their shares in order to reduce the pressures of low revenue growth and margin challenges.

Valuation

Even though the stock was only down ~1% after reporting earnings, there were not enough positives during the quarter which will give investors the extra confidence to become more bullish around the name. With revenue growth expected to be ~3% during 2020 and EPS guidance a little below expectations, it seems like there needs to be a change in investors' long-term confidence in order to drive the stock higher.

The company continues to lose market share from faster growth competitors such as PANW and FTNT, and even though the industry is growing nicely, there is room for improvement.

Valuation has been a little challenging with this name because although they are likely losing market share to faster-growth competitors like PANW and FTNT, CHKP does have higher margins with better cash flows. Their faster-growth competitors also trade more off a forward revenue multiple whereas the legacy competitors in this space are more inclined to trade off earnings.

With management guiding 2020 revenue growth of ~3% at the midpoint, it doesn't seem right for investors to view CHKP based off their forward revenue growth, or a revenue multiple. 2020 EPS guidance is $6.25-6.65, which came in slightly below expectations of $6.45 at the midpoint. Given the EPS growth expectations, I believe investors will continue to base valuation of P/E.

2019 EPS was $6.13, which means management's guidance of $6.25-6.65 results in EPS growth of only ~5% at the midpoint. While I believe this growth target is possible, the company also has some added firepower with their recently announced $2 billion share repurchase plan, which could lower share count and increase EPS.

With the stock currently trading at ~$114, this implies a 2020 P/E of 17.7x, when using the current consensus estimate of ~$6.45. While this forward multiple does not seem overly aggressive, I would use Cisco as a comparable and note that CSCO's revenue streams are more diverse and growing faster. Even if we were to assume CHKP's multiple trades closer to 19x forward P/E, this would only result in a stock price of ~$122.50, which would represent only ~8% upside to today's closing price.

Given the faster-growth options in the security/software landscape, I am more inclined to put my money to work in other names for the time being. While the new $2 billion share repurchase provides an avenue for beat and raise quarters, I find it challenging to believe the company's P/E ratio will expand much higher than 18x.

The competitive landscape remains challenging and CHKP will need to demonstrate to investors they are capable of re-accelerating revenue growth in order to deserve a higher valuation multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.