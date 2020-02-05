Snap: Now The Stock Will Come Crashing Back To Reality

And while cash burn has diminished from prior years thanks to a greater operational focus, Snap is still burning through hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Profits also remain ever-elusive for Snap. Though the company posted a positive adjusted EBITDA (for the first time) in Q4, it warned that this trend could reverse negative in Q1.

Throughout 2019, social media company Snap (SNAP) looked like it was staging a resurgence. For awhile, investors cheered the company's stronger-than-expected user growth and progress toward slicing down its cash burn, and pointed to evidence that the company was holding up well despite intensifying competition from fellow social media platforms like Instagram. Snap led an unprecedented rally last year, nearly tripling its share price over the course of the past twelve months and surpassing its original IPO price of $17 (an important psychological threshold).

Now, however, with the company's latest Q4 results, investors' fears were stirred fresh. Shares sank more than 10% on the news, with investors' attention turning to a glaring revenue miss in Q4 and the expectations of continued losses in FY20:

In my view, a lot of air has been let out of the Snap balloon, and more losses are due to follow. At its core, Snap is a company that is trying very hard to define its niche in a very crowded social media landscape, competing against powerhouses like Facebook (FB) and Instagram while also vying for users' online time against smaller niche players like Pinterest (PINS), Twitter (TWTR), and Reddit. Earlier on in its lifecycle, Snap was prized for its ability to retain the coveted set of high-spending teen/millennial generations among its user base. But these types of users are notoriously fickle: the same as what happened to Facebook over the second half of the last decade. Once Facebook was no longer perceived as "cool", these valuable younger audiences started abandoning the platform. Luckily, Facebook had "second acts" in the form of Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as a slew of other revenue-generating initiatives like Facebook @ Work and Facebook Marketplace, and even more recently the cryptocurrency project Libra.

What we're most interested in seeing from Snap is its ability to come up with a second act to revitalize revenue growth. So far, the most we've seen are Spectacles - which turned out to be a fad-driven, cash-burning endeavor that earned Snap the ridicule of both consumers and analysts.

Snap's fourth-quarter results, and the worrying metrics within them, will once again put Snap's fundamentals in the spotlight of its stock price. There's a deep correction ahead, and investors should take caution to stay on the sidelines and invest elsewhere.

The good news: user growth beats expectations

Let's start with the (only) piece of good news, however. Snap's user growth beat expectations. I've often posited that for a social media company, user counts are the single most important metric. And while the same is true of Snap, it's unfortunate that the rest of its revenue/profit metrics offset the positive news on the user front.

Nevertheless, we acknowledge that Snap saw strong 17% y/y growth in DAUs globally. In Facebook's (FB) most recent quarter, by comparison, DAU growth had slowed to the high single digits (though of course, Facebook's ~1.7 billion DAUs are already at a scale that is nearly 10x that of Snap's).

Figure 1. Snap DAU trends Source: Snap Q4 earnings deck

Sequentially, Snap added 8 million net new DAUs since Q3, and DAU growth also accelerated four points relative to 13% y/y growth in Q3. Wall Street analysts, meanwhile, had projected Snap to end the quarter at just 215 million DAUs, or 16% y/y growth.

CEO Evan Spiegel's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call also highlights some helpful commentary on user engagement and product traction:

Our fourth quarter engagement demonstrates the power of friendship and self-expression. As our community came together to celebrate the holidays on Snapchat, we saw more than 200 million Snapchatters creating Snaps on Christmas Eve and Christmas, sending an average of nearly 30 Snaps each. We are particularly excited to note that the number of people creating a Snap with our camera every day is growing faster year-over-year than our overall DAU growth, meaning that existing and new members of our community continue to use our camera frequently to express themselves. We are encouraged by the way Snapchatters worldwide have adopted visual communication, and we are excited to empower even more creativity by making it faster and easier to express yourself on Snapchat."

Here's the one catch that comes alongside stronger user growth, however. As seen in the DAU trends chart above, most of Snap's user growth is coming from the "Rest of World" segment. DAU growth in the saturated North America market, meanwhile, has fallen to the single digits. Unfortunately, the "Rest of World" users also have the lowest monetization and average revenue per user:

Figure 2. Snap ARPU trends Source: Snap Q4 earnings deck

While ARPU growth of 23% y/y is strong, most of that growth is being driven in the U.S. - where user growth has conversely been weakest. Meanwhile, while Rest of World user growth has been strong, ARPU growth has lagged behind.

As we'll discuss next, this is why Snap's stronger user trends don't necessarily translate to strong financial results.

Revenue and profit miss estimate; Snap's core problems haven't been resolved yet

Now let's take a look at Snap's results for the fourth quarter. See the summary table below:

Figure 3. Snap Q4 earnings summary Source: Snap Q4 earnings release

Revenue grew 44% y/y to $560.1 million, more or less matching the company's full-year 45% y/y growth rate. Unfortunately, Wall Street analysts had projected a consensus revenue target of $561.9 million, a hair higher than what Snap had achieved. But considering that most technology companies (particularly high-growth recent IPOs like Snap) tend to beat Wall Street estimates by a considerable margin each and every quarter, this miss comes as a particular sting.

Similarly, Snap's profit results were rather mixed this quarter:

Figure 4. Snap profit metrics Source: Snap Q4 earnings deck

On the bright side, Snap posted its first-ever positive adjusted EBITDA of $42 million this quarter as seen in the chart above, a twenty-one point margin improvement over a -13% adjusted EBITDA margin in 4Q18. Similarly, even on a GAAP basis, Snap's net margin improved five points to -45%. Free cash flow losses of -$75.9 million and -$341.4 million in Q4 and FY19, respectively, are also less than half of the prior year's losses.

However, this isn't all good news. Snap's absolute net losses still grew on a dollar basis to -$241 million on a GAAP basis, and the company's GAAP EPS of -$0.17 widely missed Wall Street consensus of -$0.12. And despite the seeming turnaround in adjusted EBITDA this quarter, Snap is expected to regress toward wide EBITDA losses again in Q1, with only slight margin improvements (if any) implied by its guidance ranges:

Figure 5. Snap guidance update Source: Snap Q4 earnings deck

Key takeaways

The bottom line on Snap: despite a roaring rally that has more than doubled Snap's share price over the past twelve months, Snap's core problems remain the same.

Revenue growth shows signs of slowing as saturation hits Snap's most lucrative market, the U.S. Despite strong user growth in developing markets, revenue contribution is still small as monetization efforts are nascent

2019 was a seminal year for operating margin and free cash flow improvement, but these gains may abate in 2020 as it laps a tougher comp year. Snap is still dealing with large nominal losses, a gap it may never be able to close

Competition remains fierce, and Facebook's infinitely deeper pocketbook allows it to invest in many of the platforms that directly compete against Snap

With Snap's poor fundamentals hitting center stage after Q4, expect some of Snap's fast-won gains over 2019 to recede. Stay on the sidelines here.

