15 REITs With Great Ratios Of Growth To Trading Multiple

This growth has so far gone unnoticed by the market, leaving these names opportunistic.

Certain value REITs have had a fundamental turnaround which has returned them to rapidly growing bottom lines.

The portion of REITs that are both value and growth has grown.

In an efficient market, prices would reflect future earnings discounted back to present value. This necessitates that low growth companies would trade at a low multiple of near term earnings and that higher growth companies would trade at a higher multiple of near term earnings.

The market is not efficient; not even close.

Some companies fall through investor’s interest and are now trading at a low multiple despite high growth. REITs in particular have a tendency to be overlooked and we have identified 15 REITs that have opportunistic ratios of growth to trading multiple.

Let us define what we mean by opportunistic ratio. In broad terms, it means that the growth outlook is strong relative to what is implied by the multiple. It could be a company with median growth but substantially below median multiple or a normal multiple but exceptionally high growth. To determine what high and low mean, we must know what normal is.

For REITs, the index multiple is 22X 2020 estimated FFO, but as we have discussed on numerous occasions, the index is comprised overwhelmingly of bloated large caps. Instead, we should use the median multiple which is 17.08X as of 1/26/20. The median projected growth rate from 2019 to 2020 is 4.66%. All numbers are based on Capital IQ sell side consensus estimates that have been aggregated by SNL Financial.

Thus, an opportunistic multiple is one in which the growth to multiple ratio is better than 4.66% growth and 17.08X multiple. I have intentionally not phrased this as the mathematical expression 17.08/4.66 because the math runs into issues with convexity. The same fallacies that exist with a PEG ratio would apply here.

Without further ado, here are the REITs with highly favorable ratios.

Company (ticker) P/FFO Growth rate 2019 to 2020 American Finance Trust (AFIN) 13.59 13% Ashford Hospitality (AHT) 2.21 5% Braemar Hotels (BHR) 5.90 5% Cedar Realty (CDR) 6.34 2% EPR Properties (EPR) 14.67 8% Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 16.04 9% Global Net Lease (GNL) 11.68 8% Hersha Hospitality (HT) 6.83 9% Iron Mountain (IRM) 14.15 8% Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 17.08 23% MGM Growth Properties (MGP) 16.05 7% Omega Healthcare (OHI) 14.64 8% Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) 4.10 8% Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) 9.50 4% Washington Prime (WPG) 3.08 1%

From a strictly quantitative perspective all of these stocks look highly attractive. Fundamentals, however, throw a bit more nuance into the equation. For some of these stocks the growth isn’t fully real and others are cheap for a reason. As there are 15 stocks to cover, we intend to present the fundamentals in concise form.

Hotels

While the hotels in this list AHT, BHR and HT are anticipated to grow in 2020, the growth isn’t real growth as it merely represents a rebound from the atrocity that was 2019. For all 3 companies, 2020 FFO is lower than the 2018 level. Hotels are facing some very real headwinds and these headwinds are structural in nature which makes it a long road before prosperity is achieved. AHT and BHR are cheaper than Hersha, but HT has significantly better management and operations. For now I am mostly avoiding the hotel sector and believe it to be cheap for a reason.

Triple Net

AFIN, GLPI, GNL and MGP are all triple net REITs with long contractual revenues. AFIN and GNL are more traditional triple net while MGP and GLPI have triple net leases with casinos. The multiples on these 4 stocks are somewhat low as they sit well below the index and the REIT median, but what makes these interesting is the impressive growth rates. Triple net REITs tend to be slow and steady with maybe 3% to 5% growth annually. These have achieved faster growth through either unique pipelines or opportunistic cost of capital.

AFIN has a small operating retail portfolio to supplement its NNN and this portfolio is in lease-up mode with most of the new rents kicking in in 2020.

Casinos are mispriced at the moment with cap rates as high as 8%-10% providing GLPI and MGP with healthy spreads on their acquisitions. I mildly prefer MGP at the moment due to the higher EBITDAR coverage of their major tenant.

GNL has access to extremely low cost Euro denominated debt which it has put to work in acquisitions of substantially higher cap rates. This growth will go a long way toward securing its oversized dividend.

Retail

Much like hotels, the growth in the retail names isn’t fully real as it merely represents a minor recovery from a substantial dip. That said, these REITs are trading at such a cheap level that mere stabilization represents a great outcome relative to what is implied by the multiple.

As I am known as a mall bull, I feel inclined to point out that these growth numbers are street consensus. The street consensus is that WPG is growing slightly in 2020 and that PEI is growing significantly (8%) in 2020. There are 2 factors at play here.

Tenant store closures Redevelopment completion and lease up

2020 is the year in which redevelopment completions are beginning to outpace store closures. While there are still some retailers closing shop, the pace seems to have moderated substantially from 2018 and 2019 levels. In contrast, redevelopment pace is hitting a crescendo. We believe stabilization will occur and that these are left deeply underpriced.

Cedar Realty is a shopping center which is a sector that has generally fared better than malls. Most shopping centers trade in the 10X to 15X range, making Cedar uniquely cheap at a 6.3X multiple.

Healthcare

I strongly prefer the fundamentals of hospitals and medical office to skilled nursing (SNFs) and senior housing. It is the strong fundamentals of hospitals along with a massive pipeline of acquisitions that is guiding MPW to its astounding 23% growth rate. While I anticipate this growth will moderate to around 10% in 2021, MPW’s proven track record and still reasonable price make it one of our top picks for 2020.

Omega Healthcare is a bit trickier to evaluate. Its valuation and growth look appealing, but I remain hesitant to enter the SNF space. OHI’s tenant EBITDAR coverage is decent at 1.3X and they have handled the challenges of the sector responsibly. We see 4 main levers that will guide the success or failure SNFs:

Portion of patients that are referred to post-acute care facilities Average length of stay (has been trending down to the detriment of SNFs) Cost of labor Cost of regulations

The newly minted Patient Driven Payment Model or PDPM is helping a bit with cost of labor and cost of regulation as it has provided the ability to do more group therapy which substantially reduces the necessary ratio of staff to patients. I suspect PDPM will be a bigger boon to the more adept operators and less beneficial to the weaker operators as it is overall revenue neutral.

There could be a recovery coming to the SNF space, but I am waiting on a bit more confirmation.

The oddball REITs

Iron Mountain and EPR Properties have carved niches for themselves in the physical data storage and movie theater businesses respectively. Both companies have been quite successful over their long track records, but now multiples are plagued by nagging questions.

Will cloud computing lessen the need for paper data storage?

Will Netflix and equivalents kill movie theaters?

The growth rates stand in defiance of these questions. Cloud computing and Netflix have been around for years, yet both IRM and EPR are growing at 8% YoY. Strong businesses adapt. IRM is now in the data center business, so it is benefitting from cloud computing as much as it is hurting. Movie theaters have moved in an experiential direction with in-house dining, reclining seats and top quality sound to go with enormous screens. I believe both companies will survive and thrive in the changing world.

Wrapping it up

Far too often I hear talk of investing in value versus growth. Mispricing is rampant and there is plenty of opportunity to invest in value AND growth.

