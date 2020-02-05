General Electric: Nowhere To Go (But Sideways)

This puts a medium-term ceiling on the stock price. An iron condor gives us a way to trade this view.

A Sprawling Conglomerate

No company epitomizes this fact as much as General Electric (NYSE:GE), a sprawling conglomerate that encompasses 10 business lines; additive, aviation, capital, digital, healthcare, lighting, power, renewable energy, research and business innovations.

Out of these, aviation moves the needle the most with the department generating the largest share of revenue and profits.

Recently, GE has been making progress to turn around its businesses after a string of poor results and mistimed acquisitions saw its shares lose 70% of their value.

Last month, CEO Larry Culp reported industrial revenues were up 4.6% to $24.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2019 with net income up 23% to $854m. He also projected 2020 industrial cash flows would be in the region of $2bn - $4bn. That is good news, particularly as a year ago management were warning free cash flow could be negative.

Shares were up by around 10% on the news taking them to their highest levels since October 2018. Even so, $2bn is quite the range and it underlies the unpredictability that exists in businesses of this magnitude.

Furthermore, improvements in cash flow rely on the disposal of biotech business Biopharma and the selling down of stakes in oilfield specialist Baker Hughes. More importantly, a significant portion of guidance is based on the return of Boeing's 737 Max airliner scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

Alongside French company Safran, GE produces the LEAP engine for the 737 Max and the company sold a total of 1736 LEAP engines in 2019. That helped generate $12.8 billion in aviation equipment revenues, about 30% of the total.

Source: the company.

But even though the grounding of the Max means Boeing shipments will be cut roughly in half, GE will still keep the production lines running (albeit at a slower pace) so that they can be ready when the airplane is up and running. (See the Q&A section from the latest earnings call).

So a lot depends on the successful reintegration of the 737 Max, something that is entirely out of GE's hands and that has already been put back several times.

In October, Boeing warned that the plane would be grounded until the end of 2019 and now it's looking more like April 2020. Needless to say, when the Max does return to the skies it has the potential to add a significant $1bn - $2bn extra in free cash flow.

Source: the company.

The Play

The curious thing about GE is that although I'm relatively bullish long term, I can't bring myself to recommend an outright buy. On the one hand, the stock is not priced to excess. With an enterprise value that is only 1.7 times revenues and free cash flow that has the potential to near double, there is a relative floor to the stock price reflecting the share price downturn and the signs of recovery.

On the other hand, GE faces various risks to its key aviation and healthcare businesses that pose a ceiling to how high the shares can go in the medium term. Aviation suffers from the grounding of the 737 Max and healthcare has not shown much in the way of growth. This risk to healthcare may continue given the typical uncertainties posed to healthcare businesses in election years. (Bernie Sanders et al will no doubt have their own plans for Medicaid.)

With so many moving parts and such mixed sentiment from investors you never know when this stock will make another lurch into the red. Furthermore, the 11th year of an economic expansion may not be the best time to invest long term in a sprawling conglomerate that is only at the beginning of a tentative recovery.

My preference is therefore to take on an iron condor trade with the following set up:

Buy 1 GE 10 Put 20-Mar-20 @ $0.06

Sell 1 GE 12 Put 20-Mar-20 @ ($0.42)

Sell 1 GE 13 Call 20-Mar-20 @ ($0.27)

Buy 1 GE 15 Call 20-Mar-20 @ $0.04

Source: Quantcha

This trade gives us the potential to profit from the relative floor in the GE share price and the likely ceiling due to grounding of the 737 Max. The following graphic shows how this trade plays out between now and the 20th March:

Source: Options Profit Calculator.

As you can see, so long as GE trades below $13.50 or above $11.50 at expiration, we stand to make at least 8% with plenty of opportunity before then to take a larger gain.

An ideal scenario would see GE trading around the $12.50 - $13.00 area at the beginning of March which would then give us the opportunity to take a gain of 20% - 30%. I can see that scenario play out and if not, there will still be time to re-evaluate our position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.