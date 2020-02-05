Hawaiian Holdings: Ignore The Ugly Revenue Guidance

Unit revenue trends should improve quickly beginning next quarter as Hawaiian's domestic growth slows and Southwest starts to lap the launch of its initial set of Hawaii flights.

Lower non-fuel unit costs, better fuel efficiency, and falling fuel prices are all helping to cushion the margin pressure from Hawaiian's current unit revenue weakness.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) entered the West Coast-Hawaii and Hawaii interisland markets in the first half of 2019 and has been expanding its presence in Hawaii aggressively since then. Shares of hometown airline Hawaiian Holdings (HA) have bounced around in response, without making any progress one way or the other.

This pattern continued last week. The Hawaiian Airlines parent reported solid results for the fourth quarter of 2019 but projected a steep decline in revenue per available seat mile (RASM) for the first quarter of 2020. Investors weren't quite sure how to react.

However, an improving cost trajectory is helping Hawaiian to withstand the current revenue headwinds. Additionally, unit revenue trends should improve rapidly over the course of 2020. As a result, Hawaiian Holdings stock continues to look like a bargain.

Another better-than-expected quarter

Hawaiian Holdings faced significant earnings pressure during 2019 as industry capacity in its markets increased sharply. That said, the airline did a good job of mitigating this pressure, and adjusted EPS exceeded analysts' estimates in each quarter of the year.

In Q4, RASM declined 2.1% on a 3.7% increase in capacity. These results were roughly at the midpoint of Hawaiian's guidance. Fortunately, adjusted non-fuel unit costs increased just 0.8%, economic fuel costs fell to $2.05 per gallon from $2.20 per gallon a year earlier, and fuel efficiency improved by 2.6%. Additionally, net interest expense declined by nearly $2 million year over year.

The net result was that Hawaiian Holdings' adjusted pre-tax margin came in at 8.9%: down by just 0.4 percentage points compared to Q4 2018. Share buybacks further compensated for the margin pressure, and adjusted EPS ticked down by just a penny to $0.99. This easily beat the average analyst estimate of $0.91.

(Image source: Hawaiian Airlines)

The guidance isn't as frightening as it appears

In its Q4 earnings release, Hawaiian revealed that it expects RASM to decline 4.5% to 7.5% year over year in the first quarter. That would mark a sharp acceleration of its unit revenue declines relative to what it experienced in 2019.

On the bright side, Hawaiian Airlines confirmed that its cost trajectory is improving. The carrier expects adjusted non-fuel unit costs to decrease 1.5%-4.5% year over year this quarter. Management is also projecting another fuel efficiency improvement of nearly 3%. Lastly, while fuel prices are volatile, as of early last week, Hawaiian expected to pay $1.97 per gallon in the first quarter, down from $2.00 per gallon a year ago.

Lower costs should thus offset about half of the unit revenue pressure Hawaiian Airlines faces this quarter. While the carrier's adjusted pre-tax margin will almost certainly decline compared to the 6.7% mark it posted a year ago, it should remain firmly in positive territory in the seasonally-weak first quarter. Indeed, at least two analysts have raised their Q1 EPS forecasts since the company released its earnings report and guidance.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, Hawaiian expects non-fuel unit costs to continue decreasing, albeit at a more moderate rate. Furthermore, based on current fuel prices, the airline's year-over-year fuel cost savings would accelerate after Q1.

Revenue headwinds will dissipate during 2020

Hawaiian Airlines' management expects Q1 to be the toughest quarter of the year in terms of unit revenue. That's because it faces what will likely be the biggest year-over-year competitive capacity increases of 2020 just when it is hardest to stimulate demand (due to seasonality).

Southwest Airlines' expansion into Hawaii has been the biggest driver of competitive capacity trends lately. Indeed, outside of Oakland, San Jose, and Sacramento (the three cities from which Southwest flies to Hawaii today), industry capacity between the West Coast and Hawaii has been roughly flat recently.

(Southwest began flying to Hawaii last year. Image source: Southwest Airlines.)

The popular low-cost carrier launched its first Hawaii route last March: a nonstop flight connecting Oakland and Honolulu. However, that had a negligible impact on the industry capacity environment in the first quarter of 2019.

Southwest's Hawaii expansion began in earnest during the second quarter of 2019. By the end of May, the carrier was operating six daily West Coast-Hawaii roundtrips (connecting Oakland and San Jose to Honolulu and Kahului), as well as four daily roundtrips between Honolulu and Kahului and four daily roundtrips between Honolulu and Kona. After that, Southwest Airlines paused its Hawaii expansion for nearly six months due to fleet constraints.

More recently, Southwest added a daily roundtrip between Sacramento and Honolulu and four daily roundtrips between Honolulu and Lihue in November. Last month, it began nonstop flights from Oakland and San Jose to Kona and Lihue, as well as four daily roundtrips between Honolulu and Hilo and a daily roundtrip between Kahului and Kona. Routes from Sacramento to Kahului and from San Diego to Honolulu and Kahului will start up by April, along with two extra daily roundtrips on the Honolulu-Kahului route.

The bottom line is that Southwest's year-over-year growth in Hawaii is peaking this quarter. While a few extra flights are starting in March and April, the budget carrier will lap the launch of its first set of Hawaii routes over the next few months. That should enable steady sequential improvement in Hawaiian's unit revenue trajectory over the course of the year.

Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines' own growth on mainland-Hawaii routes will slow dramatically after the first quarter. Hawaiian launched Sacramento-Kahului and Boston-Honolulu routes last April, and lapping those launches will make for easier year-over-year comparisons. After Q1, most of Hawaiian's growth will come in the international market, as it resumed flights between Honolulu and Fukuoka in late November and will add a third daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda Airport in late March.

Capacity rationalization is likely

One notable comment from Hawaiian's Q4 earnings call was that the airline "recently received DOT data to calculate our relative revenue performance for the year ending September, 2019 and our revenue premium in West Coast markets continued to expand." This builds on what was already a strong revenue premium relative to competitors in this key geography.

(Source: Hawaiian Holdings 2018 Investor Day Presentation, slide 28)

This suggests that any margin pressure Hawaiian Airlines is facing due to overcapacity is even more severe for rivals, particularly because Hawaiian uses very efficient aircraft for its West Coast flights. As a result, competitors are likely to start trimming their West Coast-Hawaii capacity before long.

Alaska Air Group (ALK) has already announced that it is ending both of its routes from Sacramento to Hawaii within the next few months. (Alaska, along with Hawaiian Airlines, has the most overlap with Southwest Airlines' Hawaii routes.) While Alaska Airlines is redeploying that capacity into other West Coast-Hawaii markets for now, it may have to make further cuts over the next few quarters, particularly in Oakland, from which seat capacity to Hawaii surged 55% in 2019.

Rising capacity from Oakland and San Jose to Hawaii could also put some pressure on United Airlines' San Francisco-Hawaii service. United does benefit from connecting traffic on those routes, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see some retrenchment later this year or in 2021.

To the extent that other airlines reduce capacity to Hawaii to blunt the impact of Southwest's growth, it will accelerate Hawaiian's return to RASM growth. With Hawaiian Airlines maintaining a strong competitive position in the Hawaii travel market and the stock trading for less than 8 times forward earnings, Hawaiian Holdings shares could rebound to $40 over the next year or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HA, ALK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV.