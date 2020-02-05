Tesla: The Top Is Here

Tesla delivered $2.14 in EPS in Q4, 2 cents above my Q4 estimates. Read on to see what Tesla's 2020 financial results could potentially look like.

Nevertheless, Tesla's future looks extremely promising and the stock is likely going substantially higher long term, but not without significant corrections along the way.

Stocks cannot continuously go up without price adjustments regardless of how bright the future may be for Tesla or how much the company's stock will eventually be worth.

To say that Tesla has been on fire lately is an understatement. The stock has gone parabolic, Bitcoin like, vertical in recent weeks.

Image Source

Tesla's Top Is Here

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock has entered full throttle ludicrous mode, as shares have literally turned vertical in recent sessions. Due to what I referred to as the short squeeze of the century in a previous article, as well as various other factors, Tesla’s stock price has more than quintupled, roughly 5.5X from trough to peak since it bottomed in the summer of last year.

However, the stock is dramatically overbought on a technical basis right now. Moreover, Tesla sports a market cap of around $160 billion and trades at roughly 113 times consensus 2020 EPS estimates. I think the market is finally starting to understand that Tesla is the real deal, is here to stay, and could potentially become a trillion-dollar juggernaut 5-10 years from now.

Nevertheless, such parabolic, Bitcoin-like price action that we’ve seen of late is not sustainable. The stock cannot simply go vertical forever. In fact, it's very likely that Tesla hit a short to an intermediate-term top on Tuesday Feb. 4 and a significant correction appears like a probable scenario from here.

While the stock has likely gotten ahead of itself, the company is accomplishing remarkable achievements. Q4 numbers were great, Tesla’s Gigafactory in China is functioning well and will likely be firing on all cylinders relatively soon. 2020 will very likely be a phenomenal year for the company, and while the stock will probably go through a correction process, I expect share to be above $1,000 by the end of this year.

Parabolic, Vertical, Bitcoin Like Price Action

Tesla 1-Year

Source: StockCharts.com

Tesla 5-Year

If we look at Tesla’s chart it's remarkably overbought right now. In fact, I cannot recall a time in my 20-year investment career that I have ever seen a “large cap” company behave this way technically.

Now, much of the recent price appreciation likely has to do with the “short squeeze of the century,” better than expected Q4 earnings, rising analyst EPS estimates, as well as price targets, and other elements.

So, there are legitimate reasons why the stock should be trading higher, but at the same time the price action has become vertical rather than simply upward, the stock's RSI is above 93, and has been above 70 for around two months now. Volume wise, Tesla traded nearly 60 million shares on Tuesday, roughly one third of its entire shares outstanding, slightly less than half of its float. This also is by far the highest trade volume day in at least five years, and probably ever for Tesla.

In other words, Tesla’s current price action has all the makings of blow off top, and this type of move is unsustainable in my view. It looks like a craze of short sellers running for the doors and longs coming in willing to pay any price for the stock due to FOMO mentality.

We’ve seen such moves plenty of times in the past with stocks and other asset classes. Unfortunately, the closest one I can think of is Bitcoin in late 2017. Now, this does not mean that Tesla will crash by 85%, or 50% from here. However, a correction to around the $600, possibly even lower, seems very plausible going forward. A slide to $600 would represent a correction of right around 33% from current levels, a point that will likely signify a very lucrative long-term buying opportunity.

Tesla’s Q4 Earnings Vs Estimates

Source: Author's Material

This table is based on my estimates from a previous article about Tesla. There are various fundamental factors that are likely to move the stock higher long term. However, in the short term, a correction is very likely.

The Bottom Line

Tesla is expected to deliver $7.86 in EPS this year which puts its valuation at a rather rich 113 time this year's projected EPS. However, I believe Tesla can surprise investors and deliver closer to top line estimates of $10-$12 in EPS. Moreover, consensus estimates for next year point to EPS of $13.76, while higher end figures go above $25.

I expect Tesla can become much more profitable than many analysts still believe. Therefore, I believe Tesla could essentially double its EPS YoY to roughly $20 in 2021. By this metric, Tesla's forward P/E is roughly 42 right now, relatively inexpensive for a company with Tesla's remarkable growth potential.

Therefore, once the stock goes through a correction following the recent extreme, parabolic surge, we will reenter Tesla shares at lower levels. I expect a pullback of roughly 30% is realistic and the stock could return to around the $600 level, possibly lower. This will be a remarkable long-term buying opportunity in my view, and we will surely deploy capital toward Tesla at these levels. For now, we are all out of Tesla, as the remainder of our position was closed out over the past two trading sessions.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .



as well as . Don’t hesitate, click here to find out more, and become a member of our investment community for fewer than just $20 per month!





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.