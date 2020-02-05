Paylocity Holding Corporation: Investing For Long Term

Investment Thesis

With less than 4% penetration into the current $18 billion TAM, Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) has tremendous growth opportunity in front of it. The company's organically developed, unified suite of payroll and human capital management (HCM) applications are highly configurable and provide intuitive self-service functionality for employees and managers combined with seamless integration across all its solutions. Specifically designed to meet the needs of medium-sized organizations, Paylocity's solutions are better than many of its competitors, allowing it to snatch customers from industry giants such as Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX). Although there are better products in the market such as that of Paycom's (NYSE:PAYC), their value proposition breaks when a client needs only payroll along with some of the HCM applications. For these small to medium sized businesses, Paylocity's solution brings the most value and I believe that the company has tremendous potential in this niche market; and even though Paylocity seems to be overvalued at its current price, waiting for a meaningful decline may be a mistake.

Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Paylocity benefits from a competitive advantage with its R&D investments. The company's early investments in its proprietary, cloud-based architecture have enabled it to develop and deploy applications in a timely and cost-effective manner. Because the company's solution was developed in-house and is based on a single platform, there is no need for small and medium sized businesses to integrate, update or access multiple databases, which are common issues with competitor offerings that use multiple third-party systems in order to link together their HCM offerings.

Recent Strategic Changes

Paylocity is taking significant steps to grow its business including increasing the number of sales and marketing personnel, increasing the number and quality of its products, delivering a positive service experience, as well as improving its solutions and infrastructure to increase and retain its clients. Recently, it introduced W-4 Readiness Kit, that enables clients to ensure compliance with the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) new W-4, Employee's Withholding Certificate. Previously, the launch of the company's employee-focused social communication platform, Community, was designed for clients to strengthen employee connection, engagement and productivity; and releases such as that of Learning Management System were welcomed by clients. Such efforts to enhance its product portfolio by bringing new offerings or adding better functionality to the existing ones will certainly aid Paylocity to increase and retain its clients.

Competition

As the payroll and human capital management industries continue to converge, the space is only getting more competitive. And while a large majority of Paylocity's business comes at the expense of ADP, and Paychex meaning that Paylocity is able to snatch customers from ADP and Paychex, there are many other companies, notably Paycom, trying to capture the same clients. ADP focuses on midsize businesses with approximately 50 employees and achieves its best margins somewhere between 25 and 100 employees. ADP's closest competitor Paychex, specializes in servicing smaller businesses with fewer than 25 employees. Ultimate Software and Workday, specialize in servicing companies with more than 1,000 employees. Paylocity's target market is companies with 20-1,000 employees with average customer having around 100 employees; while Paycom focuses on providing solutions for companies with 50 to 5,000 employees. Just like Paylocity, Paycom is also snatching customers from ADP. As can be seen from the targeted customers' size of Paylocity and Paycom, both companies have been competing for the same clients. However, recently the two companies have adopted different approaches to increase their client count.

Since 2016 the number of clients of both Paycom and Paylocity has been increasing consistently, but the number of Paylocity's clients has grown at a higher rate than Paycom's. In fact, Paylocity's client count rose to 20,200 at the end of fiscal 2019, up 3,500 from the prior year, while Paycom's client count rose to 23,533 for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, up 2,942 from the prior year. The significant jump in Paylocity's client count is due to the company's move down market, which also caused some headwinds to revenue per customer (revenue per customer had grown over 16% on average over past three fiscal years 2016-2018 but rose only 4% in fiscal year 2019). On the other hand, Paycom is targeting larger clients to increase its client count. Although, I believe, Paylocity's move down market is a wise step that would allow it to avoid competition from Paycom (which has superior product offerings for medium to large size organizations but its value proposition weakens for smaller companies who mainly want only Payroll and a few of the features of HCM), the move also makes Paylocity vulnerable in case of an economic downturn. Furthermore, this move will bring down Paylocity's average revenue per client because smaller clients come with lower revenue per customer (since Paylocity charges its clients on the basis of "per employee" - meaning that clients with lesser number of employees bring lesser revenue to Paycom per client). Nonetheless, I believe that for these small to medium sized businesses, Paylocity's solution brings the most value and the company has tremendous potential in this niche market.

Valuation

At almost $142 per share, PCTY is trading near the higher end of its 52-week range. Analysts project that the company will earn $1.76 per share this year. That places the stock at an earnings multiple of 80.68X earnings. With a P/E of 136.43 and P/S of 15.38, the stock is very overvalued.

However, Paylocity's recent investments such as increasing the number of sales and marketing personnel, increasing the number and quality of its products, delivering a positive service experience, as well as improving its solutions and infrastructure to increase and retain its clients will bear fruit in the long term. Although these investments have increased Paylocity's costs without any immediate significant increase in revenue in the short term (its operating income declined from $36.21 million in Q3, 2019 to 9.21 million in Q4, 2019 to only 6 million in Q1, 2020), I believe that these investments are essential for Paylocity's long-term growth and will improve the company's gross and operating margins over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.