Looking For Opportunities In REIT Stocks

2019 was a great year for most asset classes, including REIT stocks. The economy is strong, unemployment is the lowest ever, interest rates continue to fall, and with the passing of China and USMC trade deals, the future looks good, although coronavirus is putting a scare into the market. Here is a graph of the 10-year treasury rate over the last 1 year. Rates have dropped, and there is no reason to think a reversal is in sight.

As the economy improved during 2019, interest rates dropped. The result was stock prices increased, which drove the yields lower. The following chart shows the price movement in VNQ – the real estate ETF.

Is this good or bad news for income investors?

Higher stock prices is good news if you owned REITs at the beginning of 2019, but not so good if you are currently looking to get into the market now. Or is it? It is a good time to assess where the market is and what the options are. Here is a breakdown of the 17 different REIT industry averages.

Table 1 shows 7 different metrics for each of the 17 REIT industry categories. This includes the number of stocks in the industry, the average yield, the average 3-year dividend growth, the average 3-year earnings growth, the average dividend payout ratio, the average debt-to-equity ratio, and the average yield to historical yield valuation (negative means undervalued).

The industries with the highest yields are:

Retail Malls: 16.34% Prisons: 11.32% Hotels: 7.43%

These 3 industries also show as being the most undervalued when comparing current yield to 10-year median yield:

Retail Malls: -164.7% Prisons: -68.05% Hotels: -56.07%* Note that negative numbers indicate being undervalued.

Here are other average metrics that are worth noting among the industry averages:

3-Year Dividend Growth: 70.1% of the industries show growth. 3-Year Earnings Growth: 88% of the industries show growth. Dividend Payout: 88% of the industries have records below 0.90 Debt-To-Equity: 70.6% of the industries are below 2.

Filtering for stocks with higher yields, good metrics and not overvalued

In order to get a better idea of what stocks are available with yields above 4.25% that have a 3-year history of increasing dividend and earnings, along with reasonable payout and debt levels, I will use a filter program with the following criteria:

Criteria Operator Number Yield Greater than 4.25% 3 Year dividend growth Greater than 1% 3 Year NG earnings growth Greater than 2% Dividend payout (NG) Less than .90 Debt-to-equity Less than 2

The filter reduced the original list of 154 REIT stocks in 17 industry categories to 17 stocks in 7 industry categories.

Table 3 shows the results along with several important financial metrics that will help to compare and analyze each stock. The important metrics include:

Yield: This filter criterion focused on yields greater than 4.25%. This will help those investors looking for higher yields. The results range from 4.63% to 8.33%. 3-Year Dividend Growth: The results show growth from 1.19% to 9.54%. Dividend Diamonds: These are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least 5 years. There are 9 companies which have increased the dividend from 5 to 26 years. 5-Year & 5-Quarter Earnings: This shows how many years/quarters the company has been profitable out of the last 5 years and quarters. It is based on Non-GAAP earnings. 3-Year Earnings Growth: The results show growth from 2.61% to over 30%. I think it is important for earnings growth to be more than dividend growth over the long term. Dividend Payout: REITs must pay out 90% of taxable income. The results show payout below 90% Dividend to Operating Cash Flow Payout: Another good payout metric to observe. Debt levels: 2 metrics to use. Debt-to-EBITDA and Debt-to-Equity. All stocks show good debt-to-equity, but debt-to-EBITDA shows some with fairly high debt levels. Valuation: This metric helps to determine if the stocks are over or undervalued. There are 2 metrics, but “Yield” is the metric shown in the cells. This metric compares the current yield to the 10-Year median yield. A negative number indicates that the stock is undervalued, and a positive number indicates the stock being overvalued.

With 17 stocks to compare and with so many important metrics to consider, I decided to use a program to “compare and rank” these 17 stocks. I use the following criteria and weights:

Ranking Criteria Weight Earnings Growth 3Yr 20% Dividend Growth 3Yr 20% Payout Ratio 30% Debt-to-Equity 30%

The criteria and weights can be changed, but I decided to focus on these 4 criteria and to use conservative weighting.

The ranking results are shown in the left column. The top 3 companies are Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN), Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP), and UBA because of their relatively good scores in each of the 4 criteria categories. To help determine whether it is a good time to buy or sell, the valuation scores (outlined in red) can provide another metric to consider. Remember that negative numbers indicate that the stock is undervalued based on current yield to 10-year median yield. In spite of the market doing well, many REITs are undervalued. It would appear that the market is worried about a variety of factors, and some of the REITs are in the crosshairs. Prisons, retail, and hotels are the obvious targets.

As long as there are uncertainties in the world (cronovirus, politics, global economy, Brexit, climate change, etc.), the market will react in such a way as to create opportunities. REIT stocks have historically been one of the best asset classes to invest in, and it appears that there are a few good opportunities left for investors to consider. For investors looking for higher yields in relatively safe companies with proven dividend and earnings growth, some of these 17 companies could be good choices for additional research. And what better time than when many are undervalued?

