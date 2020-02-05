Simon Property Group's Results: Every Trend Causes Reactions - Investors Must Focus On These Reactions

Therefore, the article could be seen as a top-down analysis that should at least give investors some food for thought.

Introduction

The so-called “retail apocalypse” has often been proclaimed in recent years. On the other hand, some say that this fear is overblown. I do not believe that the latter is the case, nor do I consider the former likely. Admittedly, it does not look as if the tsunami of retail bankruptcies is about to end. And, of course, REITs are also suffering from this development and may themselves come under existential threat. Simon Property Group (SPG) is part of this discussion. Investors must therefore rightly ask themselves the fundamental question of what the market will look like in the future. I would like to share some insights from Europe in this regard. Therefore, the article could be seen as a top-down analysis that should at least give investors some food for thought.

Overall, I consider the company to be a good investment for investors with a long-term investment horizon. The company is taking the right measures and there is no existential danger. Even the latest quarterly figures do not indicate that the company is facing insolvency or is unable to cope with the fundamental change.

Top-down thoughts

First of all, for the sake of transparency, I would like to state that I have made some minor investments in Simon Property Group and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCPK:UNBLF). Unibail Rodamco-Westfield SE is the largest commercial real estate company in Europe.

Disadvantages associated with buying online

So at first, I would like to point out that there are many disadvantages associated with buying online. I think many people know it from their online purchases. One often has the feeling that the offers are compiled by algorithms. Equally striking is the individual advertising through the use of cookies etc. Besides, there is the problem that the products cannot be seen and touched in real life. When shopping online, you also have no feeling of being able to shop anonymously. Most online shoppers are also familiar with distrust in customer reviews.

A study by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE has led to the following interesting findings which are also applicable to Simon Property Group because both address the same sort of consumers/shoppers and which support my impression and experiences:

Today’s shoppers are particularly frustrated by online recommendations that miss the mark and retailers that edit selections down, rather than showing the whole range available. 56% of European shoppers say they get frustrated by inconsistent and inaccurate recommendations when shopping online.

Furthermore, the study indicates that

more than 200 million European shoppers choose to browse for fun in retail stores. Furthermore, 80 percent of shoppers said that they enjoy the overall vibe of shopping.

Offline retail is changing

Offline shopping in the past was a way of satisfying needs. People shopped because they had to buy their daily things but in the meantime, the technical possibilities have made it extremely easy to simply buy the required products from home. With e-commerce, the consumer could now satisfy these needs much more relaxed and faster. With this satisfaction of needs, however, there was also the saturation of needs. And this is exactly where the counter-reaction sets in which leads to a growing need to feel a real shopping experience, i.e. to see shopping not as the satisfaction of necessity, but as a luxury (not in the monetary sense, but the sense of Maslow's pyramid of needs).

And this is also supported by the study:

Online stores that restrict choice with false algorithms may find themselves struggling in the future, whilst smart digital bricks brands that use their online space to showcase the full range and their physical stores to surprise and delight could become tomorrow’s star performers.

I find it very interesting, that the desired experiences in the different European cities are quite similar. This concerns above all their priority.

(Source: Most desired experiences by markets and cities)

This suggests that the results also speak for Simon Property Group its malls.

(Source: Simon Property Group's portfolio)

The offline-retail of the future

So the next question is what this new world will look like. Here, the study gives some suggestions too. According to the study, over half of all European shoppers expect digital bricks brands to sell different things in-store to online. While the majority of shoppers still want to be able to take their goods home with them straight away, 45 percent will either happily have their products delivered to their home at a later date or buy online later. This means digital bricks brands have a license to create very different retail experiences in-store to encourage more free-range roaming.

I wondered at this point whether this change would also benefit investors and it does. Shoppers are willing to spend more money offline than online. It is quite interesting that shoppers are more than twice as likely to impulse shop in a physical store, particularly a shopping, dining and leisure destination, than online. Additionally, 81 percent of shoppers globally are willing to pay more for a better experience. And only offline stores can offer exactly this experience.

Furthermore, it is to be expected that people will see retail spaces as symbiotic community hubs. This is something that can already be seen in Europe. Particularly in wealthier districts, residents want to be increasingly involved in shopping concepts and, above all, prefer regional products and regional solutions. Here, too, the focus is naturally on the feeling of shopping as an experience rather than shopping as a means of satisfying needs. Simon Property Group has also recognized this. In 2017, 8,202 local and independent tenants were part of the Simon Property Groups portfolio.

So you can say that offline retail will change dramatically, but it will continue to exist because there is a desire/need that wants to be met. This can also be seen in all the flagship stores of big brands like Tesla (TESL) or Apple (AAPL). Another example is Amazon (AMZN). According to Reuters and other media, Amazon is considering opening stores in Germany. This would be a big step because Germany is the second biggest market after the United States for the company. Ralf Kleber, the German Head of Amazon gave the following explanation in an interview with the German newspaper Welt:

Fact is: We know that customers shop offline and that they like variety.

Given that, Ralf Kleber is merely substantiating an opinion that I have long been defending and that I repeated above. Especially in big cities, people love to go shopping. And they love to see their favorite brands having offline stores:

Consumers are also requesting that more of their loved online brands enter physical retail spaces, with the likes of streaming services Netflix, Spotify and Tinder all proving popular.

I have been able to see it for myself during my stay in some big European cities. Outlets in central locations are extremely popular, especially with younger people. Of course, Amazon recognizes this and wants to earn money here. This shows, however, that there is a place for offline retail sales and that it is gladly used. The fact that individual retailers are going bankrupt in the process should not obscure this development.

This is not a conclusion in which I lay down the words as they suit me best, but my assumption can be supported by facts. Retail sales in the brick and mortar segment grew 2 percent in 2019. Therefore, the whole sector is still growing. In the future, retail sales will continue to grow as well. Even if e-commerce retail sale will play an increasing role here, its share of total sales will remain surprisingly small. Investors must bear in mind that the share of e-commerce in the total retail segment is lower in the USA than worldwide. In 2019, the share was only 10.9 percent in the US market, compared to 14.1 percent worldwide:

(Source: Retail e-commerce sales worldwide 2017-2023)

Simon Property Group is taking the right measures

Of course, offline retail is not immune to online retail and the developments there. Accordingly, a "keep it up" could lead to the often quoted retail apocalypse. So the question that investors have to ask themselves is whether Simon Property Group will be able to meet the needs that have arisen here. I think so.

So firstly, the circumstances and also the developments stated above should of course also be clear to management. Accordingly, it depends on whether Simon Property Group has the means to address these developments. Looking at the current figures, the company seems to be doing relatively well operationally despite the difficulties.

Reported retailer sales per square foot were USD 680. This was an increase of 4.5 percent, for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019.

Occupancy was 94.7 percent on September 30, 2019.

The base minimum rent per square foot was USD 54.55 on September 30, 2019.

Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019, was USD 12.10, an increase of 22.2 percent.

By the end of last quarter, Simon Property Group had more than USD 7.0 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

The company is also continuing to invest diligently and I am very confident that the management here is addressing exactly the needs I have outlined above. The following is taken from a press release following the third-quarter results:

During the quarter, construction started on a 338,000 square foot upscale outlet located in Jenks (Tulsa), Oklahoma, projected to open in spring 2021. Simon owns 100% of this project. Construction continues on four new international development projects with three scheduled to open in 2020, including Malaga Designer Outlet (Malaga, Spain), Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) and West Midlands Designer Outlet (Cannock, England) and Normandy Designer Outlet (Vernon (Normandy), France) scheduled to open in 2021. Construction also continues on other significant redevelopment, expansion and densification projects including Southdale Center (Edina (Minneapolis), MN), The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack, NJ), Burlington Mall (Burlington (Boston), MA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA), Gotemba Premium Outlets (Gotemba, Japan) and Rinku Premium Outlets (Izumisano (Osaka), Japan). At quarter-end, redevelopment and expansion projects, including the redevelopment of former department store spaces, were underway at more than 30 properties in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Simon's share of the costs of all new development and redevelopment projects under construction at quarter-end was approximately $1.8 billion.

Another example is Simon Property Groups 'Happy Returns program. According to the company

Shoppers can return or exchange items from select online retailers at Simon Guest Services at participating centers, for an immediate credit. Items are accepted without packaging or labels, so shoppers don't need to pack, ship, and wait for refunds.

In this way, the company addresses exactly the needs of today's consumers stated above.

Operating business is stable

Simon Property also has the best conditions for this. The company has a diversified portfolio of malls and outlets. And if proof is needed that the company can adapt to the changes, it is the stability with which the management Simon Property Group steers. And right now, Simon Property Group's Q4 comparable FFO per share of USD 3.29 crushes the consensus of USD 2.95 and improved from USD 3.20 in the year-ago quarter. Growth in Comparable FFO per diluted share for the total year of 2019 was 4.4 percent:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results)

Accordingly, the company is far from bankrupt and has a long-term rating of A/A2, the highest in the REIT sector:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results)

Despite the changing market environment, the company manages to increase sales and profits while at the same time having enough money in its hand for further investments (Simon Property Group has around USD 1.8 billion of redevelopment projects in the pipeline). The interest coverage is 5.3 times. This very stable credit profile makes it easier for the company to cope with future changes. In addition, interest rates are falling and maturities are moving further into the future:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results)

This gives the company enough financial leeway to take the necessary measures to counter the developments in offline retail. Given all that, I see Simon Property Group as ideally suited to emerge stronger from the current fundamental changes. In the meantime, investors receive a dividend of more than 6 percent. The dividend yield is thus historically high:

Data by YCharts

Although double-digit dividend growth rates will no longer be achieved in the medium term (the five-year growth rate is currently 10 percent), Simon Property Group will probably continue to increase the dividend at least in the mid-single-digit range. With a current payout ratio of around 70 percent, this yield can be considered as safe as well.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe that the changes in consumer shopping behavior will lead to extreme distortions in the retail segment. The simple satisfaction of needs is shifting more and more to the online sector. On the other hand, this will create a counter-reaction and the desire for a real shopping experience. I, therefore, think it is wrong to speak of an apocalypse of offline retail. I think it is just as overbearing to assume that companies like Simon Property Group do not recognize these developments. Management is taking the right steps here and I think that in a few years there will be a turning point where the measures take full effect and the shopping experience when visiting malls and outlets is much more important than it is today. Investors can look forward to this and until then enjoy the juicy dividends and use them to reinvest. At least that's what I'm going to do.

