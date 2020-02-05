Coronavirus - Black Swan Or Red Herring

In this article I try to determine the impact of the Coronavirus scare on the stock markets.

From time to time certain "events" seem to spring up out of nowhere and adversely impact world markets. The recent Coronavirus appears to be the latest of these. In this article I try to determine if this is really a "Black Swan" or if indeed it is nothing but a "Red Herring".

Before getting into the nuts and bolts of this issue, let's define both scenarios:

Black Swan - The black swan theory or theory of black swan events is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise, has a major effect, and is often inappropriately rationalized after the fact with the benefit of hindsight. (Definition taken from Investopedia).

Red Herring - A red herring is something that misleads or distracts from a relevant or important question. It may be either a logical fallacy or a literary device that leads readers or audiences toward a false conclusion. (Definition from Wikipedia).

Black Swan Events

Black swan events are very rare and have severe consequences. They can also damage local, regional and world economies. Examples of recent black swan events include:

The Dot-Com bubble of 2000

The 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001

The SARS scare of 2002 - 2004

The 2008 housing crisis

Each of the above had far-reaching impacts on both stock markets and varying effects on local and world economies. While the Dot-Com bubble, the 9/11 attacks and the SARs virus scare had more of a temporary effect, the housing crisis of 2008 resulted in one of the most severe bear markets in U.S. history. However, in each and every case recoveries led to new market highs.

Red Herrings

As previously mentioned red herrings are typically logical fallacies or literary devices that lead readers/listeners to false conclusions. They are usually advanced as a means of shaping opinions that favor a position. A few simple examples:

"Fake" news

Political speeches

Election promises

Stock market prognostications (I added this one myself)

Coronavirus

Regardless of what so-called "experts" are saying about the coronavirus, it is a serious illness - just ask anyone whom catches it. As such, it needs to be addressed and this is going to take time. I recently read that it could take up to one year to develop a vaccine that will fight or prevent its spread and effects on those whom contract it.

Also, considering that its origin is China, one of the world's strongest economies, it can be expected to have economic impact on that country, and others dependent upon products which they produce. Hence, there is a chance that the virus can have significant impact on the global economy.

At present, there are around 12,000 cases worldwide - about a dozen in the United States. That's a relatively small number, specially when compared to the number of annual cases of the flu alone here each winter in the U.S. The deaths resulting from the typical flu are far greater than those expected from the coronavirus.

Of course, it is not impossible that the coronavirus could become pandemic and have far-reaching and long-lasting effects on the global economy.

I could be wrong, but I tend to think (at this point in time) that medical advancements, quarantines and common sense will prevail, and that while we are quite a ways from seeing its peak, it should wind up being "SARS-Like". If you remember, the markets several months after the SARS scare fully recovered and indeed made significant advances.

What I Expect Will Happen

I do not think that the market drop of last week (ending January 31) is the end of the decline/correction by any means. Looking at the S&P 500 one year chart I note that the recent sharp uptrend which began in October 2019 was broken last week; however, the longer term uptrend which began in December 2018 remains intact.

Black Swan events have, in the past worked themselves out, and markets have always recovered and most times made new highs. However, there has been a time lag in their doing so. I believe that on average it has taken four to five months for the recovery scenario to play itself out. For that reason, I am going to be very cautious adding to the PPRP over the coming few months.

I am not a prognosticator, so take this for just my simple opinion, but I would not be surprised to see the S&P 500 retrace to the 2750 - 2800 levels, or about 12 - 15 percent. If the 2750 level is broken to the downside we could see a test of the December 2018 lows of around 2480 or so. That would be an approximate 23 percent correction.

We cannot discount central banks injecting funds into the markets to preclude such a downturn either.

With regard to global and emerging markets I am a bit more concerned since I have recently committed funds to both of these. I am encouraged that over the past week, none of the closed-end global or emerging market funds in which I have invested have declined more than one or two percent.

Looking at the All World Index chart, it can be noted that last week's decline did break the sharp uptrend begun in October 2019, but the longer term up trend remains intact.

With regard to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the recent uptrend begun in September 2019 was significantly broken to the downside, so some concern is warranted here.

Going Forward

I fully expect that the coronavirus scare will eventually play itself out; however, I believe that we could be in for a bumpy ride for the next several months. I do not expect this scenario to turn into a full-fledged bear market (although it is certainly a possibility). I am not trying to hedge myself here, but I do not claim to be a market guru, and I am only looking out for my holdings in the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP).

In hindsight, I am upset that over the past few months I have depleted my cash reserves somewhat, and if I had waited a bit I could have found better bargains at the present time. That said, I am very comfortable with recent purchases, and can rely on income generated to offset short-term market downturns.

My biggest concern is in the emerging markets arena where I think the most damage has occurred during the past week or two. That is also the sector where I have invested the least amount of funds, so that is some consolation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that the coronavirus scare will be more of a red herring than a black swan. It is still too early to tell - we will know more as we track its spread outside of China.

Since I am still sitting on a fair amount of cash, should the markets continue correcting, I will have the opportunity to add to some positions recently entered.

Specifically, a further dip will allow me to complete positions in Western Assets Emerging Markets Debt fund (EMD), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities fund (FEO), and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equities fund (IHD).

I am also looking for an opportunity to continue to build a position in Calamos Convertible and High Income fund (CHY).

With this being an election year, I believe that the current administration will do everything in its power to keep the stock markets in an uptrend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMD, FEO, IHD, CHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.