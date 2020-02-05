SMH: Sell Signal Triggered By Taiwan And Overstretched Technicals On Semiconductors

The relentless up momentum in technology (XLK) and semiconductors (SMH) sectors came to an abrupt halt last week against the backdrop of a worsening Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, which threatens to disrupt supply chains of major tech firms in the event of an extended shutdown in Chinese manufacturing. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), the largest holding in SMH, was quick to reassure investors per Focus Taiwan:

Among them, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said its 12-inch wafer plant in Nanjing and 8-inch wafer plant in Shanghai were operating normally 24 hours a day, despite the rapid increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

That said, Wuhan is no longer the only concern domestically, as the country's key tech hubs, in particular Shenzhen, are increasingly vulnerable to an uncontained outbreak. In addition to supply chains, potential drop in demand from China, which accounts for large share of U.S. semiconductors' revenue especially Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), is another source of uncertainty leading to SMH's almost 7% tumble last week.

Source: WingCapital Investments

As the chart above also illustrates, SMH had stayed above its 50-week upper Bollinger Band for 14 straight weeks, an extremely rare overbought condition which happened only 3 other times since its inception. Though, as discussed in another article on XLK, overbought conditions alone do not necessarily portend a bearish outlook particularly for technology sectors. However, in the case when the trend snapped the way it did last week, history suggests more trouble ahead is brewing. Specifically, when we look back at the instances based on the following conditions:

SMH previously stayed above 50-week upper Bollinger Band

SMH dropped more than 5% the following week

SMH had a 52-week change higher than 30%

Date SMH SMH Past 1-Week Chg SMH Past 52-Week Chg Forward Chg 4-Week 12-Week 24-Week 2003-12-01 41.15 -6.05% 57.72% 0.61% -0.61% -10.84% 2004-01-19 42.94 -5.25% 93.42% -3.24% -9.97% -17.63% 2018-03-19 104.10 -6.56% 31.56% -4.93% 5.96% 1.66% 2020-01-27 137.57 -6.83% 40.64% Median -3.24% -0.61% -10.84% Average -2.52% -1.54% -8.94% % Positive 33% 33% 33%

As shown above, SMH proceeded to decline further in all 3 cases for at least the next 4 weeks. The most recent occurrence in 2018 had the most severe decline in the short term, though would eventually surpass its previous highs within the next 3 months.

Taiwan: A Barometer On Semiconductors

With TSM being a Taiwanese company and representing over 12% of SMH's exposure, it is not surprising that the Taiwan stock index (EWT) exhibits high correlation with SMH. While the shape of the trajectory exhibits clear differences with the latter having enjoyed parabolic up moves, the two have tended to peak and trough around the same time:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Regression analysis likewise shows the tight correlation between their rolling 52-week returns:

Source: WingCapital Investments

More crucially as a barometer on SMH, when EWT dropped more than 5% on a weekly basis while still up more than 10% in the past 52-weeks, more than 80% of the time more downside has followed in SMH within the ensuing 4 weeks:

Date EWT SMH EWT Past 1-Week Chg EWT Past 52-Week Chg Forward Chg in SMH 4-Week 12-Week 24-Week 2002-07-15 19.82 29.01 -5.53% 16.18% -5.69% -29.82% -17.10% 2002-09-16 15.60 20.19 -5.57% 13.87% 8.72% 20.26% 11.00% 2004-05-31 20.84 37.50 -7.30% 17.34% -4.96% -19.57% -9.95% 2007-07-23 32.06 37.73 -5.37% 28.96% -0.13% -5.57% -25.26% 2008-05-19 32.38 32.08 -5.54% 11.50% -3.05% -5.24% -41.24% 2010-05-03 23.68 27.00 -6.85% 11.80% -0.07% 1.44% 5.56% 2011-02-07 29.94 36.00 -6.50% 26.76% -5.69% 1.50% -10.94% 2020-01-27 37.96 137.57 -6.46% 14.96% Median -3.05% -5.24% -10.94% Average -1.56% -5.28% -12.56% % Positive 14.29% 42.86% 28.57%

Why SMH Is A Buy On A Dip

One important observation on the historical analysis is that all of the longer-term sell-offs (3-6 months) occurred prior to 2011. Though, fundamentals are vastly different between now and the past decades, as most of the semiconductors companies in SMH are highly profitable and cash flow positive:

Symbol Name % Weight Total Debt Net Operating Cash Flow Cash Flow / Debt Ratio Net Margin TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ADR 12.61% 5.86B 20.55B 3.51 32.27% INTC Intel Corp. 11.67% 29.55B 33.15B 1.12 29.25% NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 6.16% 2.55B 4.19B 1.64 24.07% AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 5.33% 1.11B 171.00M 0.15 3.47% TXN Texas Instruments Inc. 4.88% 5.80B 6.65B 1.15 34.88% MU Micron Technology Inc. 4.81% 6.20B 10.39B 1.68 17.01% ASML ASML Holding NV ADR 4.75% 3.49B 3.68B 1.05 21.93% QCOM Qualcomm Inc. 4.75% 15.93B 7.29B 0.46 18.07% NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV 4.59% 8.75B 2.29B 0.26 4.51% AVGO Broadcom Inc. 4.59% 32.80B 9.70B 0.30 12.05% LRCX Lam Research Corp. 4.56% 4.54B 2.92B 0.64 22.38% AMAT Applied Materials Inc. 4.28% 5.31B 3.25B 0.61 18.52% ADI Analog Devices Inc. 4.14% 5.63B 2.25B 0.40 22.75% XLNX Xilinx Inc. 3.05% 1.30B 1.12B 0.86 28.76% KLAC KLA Corp. 2.85% 3.53B 1.27B 0.36 23.04% Top 15 83.02% 1.23 22.43% vs. AAPL Apple 116.75B 73.22B 0.63 21.49%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As depicted by the data above, the weighted average operating cash flow to total debt ratio on the top 15 holdings excels even that of AAPL. Notably, aside from AMD, the 7 largest names have rock-solid cash flow debt coverage ratios comfortably above 1.0. In terms of profitability, the collective net margin on the top holdings likewise parallels that of AAPL at 22%. The tremendous growth picture in the past decade can further be illustrated by looking at the free cash flow per share, which has grown substantially since the onset of the last decade for most names except for AMD:

Source: TIKR.com

Therefore, we reckon that while further weakness in the near-term is to be expected on potential supply chain disruptions and temporary drop in revenue, SMH will most likely rally to new highs thereafter once the dust settles.

